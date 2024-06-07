Queer Voices in Theatre, Buffalo’s Artie Awards and Hilarious Onstage Blunders
“And the winner is!!!...” Join host Bentley as she chats with Artie Award nominees Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, Alejandro Gómez, and Gabriella McKinley. They talk theatre in Buffalo and explore the impact it has in the LGBTQ+ community. The group chats about the public’s reaction to North West’s Lion King performance and shares their views on nepotism and favoritism in the theatre world. Make sure you stick around for their hilarious “the show must go on” stories!