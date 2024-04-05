© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Truth and Responsibility of the Famous and the Total Solar Eclipse

Published April 5, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

For this episode, we welcome comedian Allie Brady, content creator and host of Compact Science on WNED PBS, Cory McCants, to the group chat for conversations with Bentley surrounding the celebrity experience. While sometimes uncomfortable, can famous people open up to contribute to the greater good? We talk about Kate Middleton’s announcement of her cancer diagnosis and how younger people in the spotlight speaking out about their health struggles can lead to greater awareness and, thus, early intervention. “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV” is a docuseries exposing a toxic culture behind Nickelodeon television shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s. We discuss the impact these types of shows have on child stars and how to prevent abuse moving forward. Finally, we welcome Sarajane Gomlak-Green, host of the WNED PBS series Compact Science. to the chat for her scientific expertise and positive energy surrounding the total solar eclipse! We talk about safety measures, what we can expect to see, the impact on travel, and what this event means on the grand timeline of scientific wonders in this edition of Group Chat!

Group Chat 2024
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    AI, Social Media, and Rock & Roll Legends
    In this episode, we dive deep into the fascinating realms of artificial intelligence (AI), social media's ubiquitous presence, and the 2024 lineup of nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Join our lively guests, Content Producer of Brave Spaces and Compact History from Buffalo Toronto Public Media, M. Akram Shibly, Content Creator, Actor, and Host of Compact History, Cory McCants, and Talent Promoter and Co-Owner of Town Ballroom, Donny Kutzbach. Get ready for an honest dialogue that navigates the highs and lows of our digital age. We dissect the advancements and potential pitfalls of AI and dive into the pervasive influence of social media in our daily lives. And, of course, it wouldn't be "Group Chat" without a music debate! This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations are out. Join us for an engaging episode where we explore the intersection of technology, art, culture, movies, and music and invite you to be part of the conversation.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Biopics, Content Creators, and the Breakup Between Tik Tok and UMG
    What makes a good or bad biopic? Can you really make a living as a content creator? What do you think about Universal Music’s decision to pull their artists from TikTok, and how does that impact the artists and the platform? Finally, what is the best antidote to cabin fever? Host Tiffany Bentley and her guests, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture Vanessa Haddad, Actor, Director, and Podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and WBFO’s own Digital Editor, Dallas Taylor, get into all of it on this episode of Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Football, Parties and Love
    On our first episode of Group Chat with guests Charmagne Chi, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari, we discuss everything surrounding the Superbowl - the parties, commercials, halftime show, and unavoidable glances of celebrities in the suites. We talk about the impact that one such celebrity, Taylor Swift, has had on the game since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. We chat about Valentine’s Day and the craze over tell-all books surrounding love and breakups.