The Story of Books in Pop Culture
For the second week in a row, Bentley welcomes another trio of new guests, author and former librarian, Jessica Topper, Managing Director of Raíces Theatre Company, singer, actor, and the author of a new children's book, María Pérez Gómez, and avid reader Danielle Gabamonte, who loves to analyze adaptations from book to big screen. They talk everything from the rise in book clubs, popular reading apps, the future of libraries, and adaptation successes and blunders. Come along as we celebrate the written word on Group Chat!