chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

E-Commerce Banter, Side Hustle Stories, and Celebrating Buffalo Culture with Dyngus Day

Published March 29, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join Bentley as she kicks back with an eclectic trio of guests: the vivacious performer and comedian Charmagne Chi, the charismatic actor and podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and the enigmatic poet, writer, and actor Dallas Taylor. First up: in the showdown between online and in-person shopping, this hilarious group unanimously lands in the on-line world. Next, they dive into the phenomenon of the side hustle. From passion projects to entrepreneurial endeavors, our guests share their stories and discuss the unstoppable rise of the side hustle culture. The conversation takes a turn to TikTok and the impending ban looms. What will this mean for the future of social media? Our panelists offer their predictions. Wrapping up, from mouthwatering cuisine to vibrant Dyngus Day traditions, it's time to celebrate heritage, community, and Buffalo Polish culture. Be sure to catch this episode of Group Chat, where laughter and exploration collide in the most captivating way!

Group Chat 2024
Latest Episodes
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Biopics, Content Creators, and the Breakup Between Tik Tok and UMG
    What makes a good or bad biopic? Can you really make a living as a content creator? What do you think about Universal Music’s decision to pull their artists from TikTok, and how does that impact the artists and the platform? Finally, what is the best antidote to cabin fever? Host Tiffany Bentley and her guests, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture Vanessa Haddad, Actor, Director, and Podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and WBFO’s own Digital Editor, Dallas Taylor, get into all of it on this episode of Group Chat.
  • chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
    Football, Parties and Love
    On our first episode of Group Chat with guests Charmagne Chi, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari, we discuss everything surrounding the Superbowl - the parties, commercials, halftime show, and unavoidable glances of celebrities in the suites. We talk about the impact that one such celebrity, Taylor Swift, has had on the game since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. We chat about Valentine’s Day and the craze over tell-all books surrounding love and breakups.