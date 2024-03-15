© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Lockdown Lookback, Luck of the Irish, and Looking Forward to Festival Season

Published March 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

This episode of Group Chat premieres on the 4th anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bentley and friends remember forced isolation and chat about unexpected silver linings. In 2024, the world is open, and spring is upon us. The group discusses St. Patrick’s Day traditions, memories, parade festivities, and Irish culture. Finally, we are on the precipice of festival season! We talk about SXSW, past festival experiences, and the evolution of festivals. Join Bentley and three brand new members to the Group Chat: Co-Founder of Twenty6 Productions and Co-Owner of Buffalo Iron Works, Grace Vesneske, music journalist and Content Supervisor for the Martin Group, Michael Farrell, and education consultant and podcaster Peter Horn for an hour of intelligent pop culture chat!

Group Chat 2024
Stay Connected