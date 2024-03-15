Lockdown Lookback, Luck of the Irish, and Looking Forward to Festival Season

This episode of Group Chat premieres on the 4th anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. Bentley and friends remember forced isolation and chat about unexpected silver linings. In 2024, the world is open, and spring is upon us. The group discusses St. Patrick’s Day traditions, memories, parade festivities, and Irish culture. Finally, we are on the precipice of festival season! We talk about SXSW, past festival experiences, and the evolution of festivals. Join Bentley and three brand new members to the Group Chat: Co-Founder of Twenty6 Productions and Co-Owner of Buffalo Iron Works, Grace Vesneske, music journalist and Content Supervisor for the Martin Group, Michael Farrell, and education consultant and podcaster Peter Horn for an hour of intelligent pop culture chat!