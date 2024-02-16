© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Group Chat

Biopics, Content Creators, and the Breakup Between Tik Tok and UMG

Published February 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
What makes a good or bad biopic? Can you really make a living as a content creator? What do you think about Universal Music’s decision to pull their artists from TikTok, and how does that impact the artists and the platform? Finally, what is the best antidote to cabin fever? Host Tiffany Bentley and her guests, Educator and Researcher in gaming and pop culture Vanessa Haddad, Actor, Director, and Podcaster Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, and WBFO’s own Digital Editor, Dallas Taylor, get into all of it on this episode of Group Chat.

