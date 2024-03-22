Basketball Brackets, Traveling Preferences, Royal Rumbles, and Ring Revolutions

Bentley welcomes back Dr. Naila Ansari, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Cory McCants for a jam-packed episode. They discuss the pros and cons of Air BnB vs. hotels and self-driving cars recently being tested in Buffalo, New York. The group also discusses the upcoming Tyson Paul boxing match, March Madness, the difference between men’s and women’s teams, endorsements, and the challenge of playing at the college level. Finally, the press is all over the monarchy and the Kate Middleton photoshop controversy, and this group has strong feelings about it. Don't miss this episode of Group Chat!