chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

Basketball Brackets, Traveling Preferences, Royal Rumbles, and Ring Revolutions

Published March 22, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Bentley welcomes back Dr. Naila Ansari, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, and Cory McCants for a jam-packed episode. They discuss the pros and cons of Air BnB vs. hotels and self-driving cars recently being tested in Buffalo, New York. The group also discusses the upcoming Tyson Paul boxing match, March Madness, the difference between men’s and women’s teams, endorsements, and the challenge of playing at the college level. Finally, the press is all over the monarchy and the Kate Middleton photoshop controversy, and this group has strong feelings about it. Don't miss this episode of Group Chat!

