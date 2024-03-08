The Oscars Hit or Miss

In this episode, we talk about all things Oscars, including the historical role of how women have been represented by the Academy. Bentley welcomes three guests with individually unique insight on the topic: Program Director of North Park Theatre in Buffalo, Ray Barker; Actress and Host of WNED PBS's "Let's Go" Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci; and Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady. We also dive into topics circulating in the ether, like the newest emersion of the "trad wife" lifestyle and how we've created "third spaces" to combat or create social connection. Don't miss this informative and introspective "group chat" that dives into gender roles in popular culture, the perception of movie performance accolades, and views on congregating in shared spaces.