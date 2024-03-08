© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
chat bubble with text "Group Chat" surrounded by other colorful chat bubbles over a purple background with the WBFO NPR logo in the top left corner
Group Chat

The Oscars Hit or Miss

Published March 8, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

In this episode, we talk about all things Oscars, including the historical role of how women have been represented by the Academy. Bentley welcomes three guests with individually unique insight on the topic: Program Director of North Park Theatre in Buffalo, Ray Barker; Actress and Host of WNED PBS's "Let's Go" Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci; and Comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits, Allie Brady. We also dive into topics circulating in the ether, like the newest emersion of the "trad wife" lifestyle and how we've created "third spaces" to combat or create social connection. Don't miss this informative and introspective "group chat" that dives into gender roles in popular culture, the perception of movie performance accolades, and views on congregating in shared spaces.

Group Chat 2024
Stay Connected