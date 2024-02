On our first episode of Group Chat with guests Charmagne Chi, Donny Kutzbach, and Naila Ansari, we discuss everything surrounding the Superbowl - the parties, commercials, halftime show, and unavoidable glances of celebrities in the suites. We talk about the impact that one such celebrity, Taylor Swift, has had on the game since her relationship with Travis Kelce began. We chat about Valentine’s Day and the craze over tell-all books surrounding love and breakups.