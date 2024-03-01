Kicking off Women's History Month

In this episode, we begin Women's History Month with a candid conversation about how inclusion and equity of women are represented in pop culture. Bentley welcomes three strong women: Africana Studies assistant professor, choreographer, podcaster, and performing artist Naila Ansari, educator & researcher in gaming and pop culture; Vanessa Haddad, and comedian and voice of the Buffalo Bandits Allie Brady. You won't want to miss this honest and humorous "group chat" that digs into super fandom, nostalgic television, and the role of women in history, sports, politics, stage, and screen.

