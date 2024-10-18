Theater Talk: Anthony recommends an audio play by Matthew Crehan Higgins (free, link below) while Peter learns how to avoid prison with ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, and THE BREAK SONG. And HAMILTON is back!

This weekend on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about a new play, free, titled "Conversations With Eligible Voters In Pennsylvania" an audio play about a journey by phone and on foot to the modern American battleground by Matthew Crehan Higgins. You can listen here.

It was a weekend avoiding prison for Peter, finally catching up with ARSENIC AND OLD LACE at Lancaster Opera House, very well done (see listing below). Anthony is looking forward to THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Desiderio's Dinner Theater, a play based on the Stephen King novella, about Andy Dufresne and his friend Red in a prison in Maine (see listing below). And Peter also went to the opening night of THE BREAK SONG, a new play by Buffalo's Mark Humphrey, about two jazz musicians in an impossible situation, starring Vincenzo McNeill and Robert Humphrey at The Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood (see listing below). Speaking of prison, next week we'll talk about BONNIE AND CLYDE, Bellissima Production's show on stage at The Allendale ( think Theater of Youth). And HAMILTON opened a two-week run at Shea's, the third tour to come to Buffalo.

Here's another link to the play by Matthew Crehan Higgins.

https://conversationswitheligiblevotersinpa.libsyn.com/site/conversations-with-eligible-voters-in-pennsylvania-an-audio-play

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!) so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

THE SHAW FESTIVAL will continue with Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY through 12/22 (and after it opens on 11/8, A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024 will also continue through 12/22). But last weekend, the Canadian Thanksgiving weekend, was the end of the runs of:

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS

SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE MYSTERY OF THE HUMAN HEART

THE SECRET GARDEN

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN SEPTEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS THIS WEEKEND:

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE, a comedy by Joseph Kesselring, directed by Peter Palmisano, starring R.J. Voltz, Mary McMahon, Pamela Rose Mangus, Don Gervasi, Kevin Craig, Rich Kraemer, Anne Roaldi Boucher, David C. Mitchell, and many more. 10/4 - 10/20 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776, Lancasteropera.org

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE PUBLICITY BLURB: Mortimer Brewster’s engagement announcement is upended when he discovers a corpse in his elderly aunt’s window seat. Mortimer rushes to tell Abby and Martha before they stumble upon the body themselves, only to learn that the two old women aren’t just aware of the dead man in their parlor, they killed him! With “crazy family” shenanigans and at least two meanings of the expression “cold feet,” it’ll be a miracle if Mortimer makes it to his wedding in this classic, macabre comedy.

______

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, a play by Selina Fillinger, directed by Kate Powers, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Shannell Dixon, Vernia Sharisse Garvin, Lisa Ludwig, Alek Malejs, Camilla Maxwell, Maria Pedro. 10/ 4 - 10/20

Thur - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave) Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

POTUS PUBLICITY BLURB: What happens when seven women have to fix one VERY big mistake made by the leader of the free world? Hilarity ensues! Don’t miss the side-splitting, feminist farce that took Broadway by storm. With biting humor and a hilariously no-nonsense cast, this is the political comedy we’ve all been waiting for!

_____

OPENINGS: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

HAMILTON, the musical by Lyn Manuel Miranda, on a national Broadway tour, presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center. Oct 15 - 27 (16 shows), Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 7:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

HAMILTON PUBLICITY BLURB: HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

_____

HMS PINAFORE, an operetta by Gilbert and Sullivan, directed by Ciaran Krueger (music) and Lisa Berglund (stage), starring Christopher Castleman, Ted Smeltz, Debbie Smith, Michael Warner, and many others. 10/18 - 10/27 (two weekends) Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by OperaLytes at the Amherst Community Church, 77 Washington Hwy, Amherst, NY 14226. (860) 857-5792, operalytes.com

HMS PINAFORE PUBLICITY BLURB: Gilbert and Sullivan's irresistible comic operetta celebrates—and lampoons—British nationalism, with passionate duets, rattling patter songs, anthems, and hornpipes. The story is simple: Ambitious Captain Corcoran (Michael Warner) wants his daughter to marry Sir Joseph Porter (Ted Smeltz), but Josephine (Debbie Smith) has fallen in love with common sailor Ralph Rackstraw (Christopher Castleman). Will she obey her heart, or her father? Will Ralph propose, or will Sir Joseph?

Note Free Lecture: "What Makes HMS Pinafore So Funny?" by Lisa Berglund PhD, Sunday, October 20 at 1:30 pm

_____

NOTE: PIPPIN, which was to open this week at O'Connell & Co., has been postponed to the Spring of 2025, where it is said to replace KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN.

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

BONNIE & CLYDE, a musical by Wildhorn, Black, and Menchell, directed by Nicolette Navarro, music direction by Aaron Schapiro, starring Elise Vullo, Quinn Christopher McGillion, and 17 others. 10/11 - 10/27 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 10/13 & 10/27 at 3:00, on stage at the Allendale Theatre, 203 Allen St. Buffalo. bellissimaproductions.com

BONNIE & CLYDE PUBLICITY BLURB: Bonnie & Clyde is a musical with music by Frank Wildhorn, lyrics by Don Black, and a book by Ivan Menchell. The musical centers on Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the ill-fated lovers and outlaws whose story has been infamous since they achieved folk hero status during the Great Depression. Content Warning: strong language, drug and alcohol usage, simulated sexual acts, violence (gunshots, blood, fighting, murder)

_____

THE BREAK SONG, a play by Mark Humphrey, a world premiere, directed by Monish Bhattacharyya, starring Robert Humphrey and Vincenzo McNeill. Presented by the American Repertory Theater of WNY, 10/10 - 10/26, Thu - Fri 7:30, Saturday 5:00 at the Compass Performing Arts Factory (the home of ART of WNY) 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo NY 14222. (716) 697-0837 www.artofwny.org

THE BREAK SONG PUBLICITY BLURB: Featuring Robert Humphrey and Vincenzo McNeill, this dialog cocktail centers on two Jazz musicians at different points of their careers. But when one has to decide between being hungry and cold for another winter, choices need to be made. Director Bhattacharyya said: “The Break Song is a story of contrasts: youth and age, ambition and contentment, hope and disillusionment.” “Through the lives of Junction and Joe, we are reminded of the often delicate and complicated balance between dreams and reality, and how music—like life—can lift us up or leave us longing”.

_____

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a play, adapted for the stage from Stephen King’s classic novella by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Kinzy Brown, Brian Tabak, John Profeta, Lawrence Gregory Smith, Geno Delmaro, John Kennedy, Nate Chateaux, Daniel J. Greer, Andrew Salamone, Billy Horn Altamirano & Andrew Canada. 10/10 - 12/01 Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays & some Wednesdays (Sundays and some Saturdays are matinee performances) Evening dinners 6:00 shows at 7:30, Matinees dinner 1:00 shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Visit website mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact times and dates. At BOBBY J’S 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PUBLICITY BLURB: The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film turned-play to the Desiderio stage. When Andy Dufresne is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption illustrates the physical, mental and emotional toughness needed to attain a goal no matter what obstacles are thrown in your way.

_____

OPENINGS LATER THIS OCTOBER:

REMEMBER THIS: THE LEGEND OF JAN KARSKI, a play by Clark Young and Derek Goldman, directed by Robert Waterhouse, starring David Lundy.

10/31 - 11/24, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat). Presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre 2640 N. Forest Road Amherst, NY 14068 716.688.4114 x309 jccbuffalo.org

REMEMBER THIS PUBLICITY BLURB: JRT favorite David Lundy gives a tour-de-force performance as Jan Karski in this genre-defying true story of a reluctant World War II hero and Holocaust witness. After surviving the devastation of the Blitzkrieg, Karski swears allegiance to the Polish Underground and risks his life to carry the first eyewitness reports of war-torn Poland to the Western world and, ultimately, the Oval Office. Escaping a Gestapo prison, bearing witness to the despair of the Warsaw Ghetto and confronted by the inhumanity of a death camp, Karski endures unspeakable mental anguish and physical torture to stand tall in the halls of power and speak the truth. This beautiful and touching new work captures the complexity and legacy of this self-described "insignificant, little man" whose timely story of moral courage and individual responsibility can still shake the conscience of the world. JRT is honored to present the highly exclusive regional premiere of this timely and essential new show.

_____

OPENINGS IN EARLY NOVEMBER:

ANTIGONE, play by Jean Anouilh, directed by Jenn Toohey, 11/8 - 11/11 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 1:00 produced by Casting Hall Productions & BSU Theater Dept. Warren Enters Theatre, Upton Hall 1300 Elmwood Avenue Free parking on campus. Note: There is a preview performance on Wednesday 11/7. (716) 878-6416 theater.buffalostate.edu/casting-hall

ANTIGONE PUBLICITY BLURB: Experience a novel rendition of Jean Anouilh's adaptation of Antigone, the tragic story of a woman who sacrifices her young life by saying no to a tyrant king. Reimagined through a minimalist, expressionistic lens, this production strips down the complexities of Sophocles original classic play, focusing on raw emotion and stark symbolism to illuminate the battle between personal conviction and societal duty. Don’t miss this transformative exploration of power, morality, and the courage to stand alone.

_____

KING JAMES, a play by Rajiv Joseph, directed by __, starring Brendan Didio as "Matt" and Jake Hayes as "Shawn." 11/8 - 11/24 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by D’Youville Kavinoky Theatre, 320 Porter Ave. (Entrance on Prospect Ave),

Buffalo, NY 14201 (716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

KING JAMES PUBLICITY BLURB: “King” LeBron James’s years playing in Cleveland bring promise, prosperity, and renewal to a city in desperate need of all three. His tenure also unites Shawn and Matt in an unlikely bond forged by fandom. Over twelve years, from LeBron’s rookie season to an NBA Championship, the men navigate their turbulent friendship through their shared love of basketball — and the endless amiable arguments that erupt from that love. A clever comedy, King James is an intimate exploration of the place that sports occupy in our lives and relationships. “…a touching examination of male friendship and the powerful social currents beneath it.” –The New York Times Running time: Approx. 2hrs

_____

SHYLOCK, An Adaptation of The Merchant of Venice - Written & Directed by Lara Haberberger. 11/21 - 12/14 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, 14222. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

SHYLOCK PUBLICITY BLURB:

SOMETHING ROTTEN, a musical by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Chris Kelly, musical direction by Philip Farugia, starring a cast of 17 MusicalFare favorites. 11/06 - 12/08 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 Produced by MusicalFare on their main stage c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

Note: There are no performances on Wednesday 11/27 or Thursday 11/28 for Thanksgiving Holidays. There is an ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE on Sunday, December 1st at 7pm.

SOMETHING ROTTEN PUBLICITY BLURB: Set in 1595, this hysterical 9-time Tony nominee follows the Bottom Brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical and attempt to compete with a certain rock-star playwright of the Renaissance. It is a 16th-century tale with 21st-century sensibilities.

_____

THE COTTAGE, a farce by Sandy Rustin, directed by __, starring Chris Handley and Tracie Lane Thomason. Previews 11/8 - 11/12, Run 11/13 - 11/30, matinees Sat 11/23 & 11/30, see website for details. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre, "1 Curtain Up Alley" (along the north wall of Shea's). (716)852-2600 alleyway.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: For fans of Noises Off, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Private Lives, a fast-paced, brand-new, old-fashioned British farce direct from Broadway... It’s 1923 and Sylvia wants more than to be whisked away to this charming English countryside cottage for her stale annual tryst, dammit! When her lover (and brother-in-law) Beau hesitates to commit, Sylvia throws a wrench into their carefully constructed secret with a series of scandalous telegrams, setting off a chain reaction of revelations and turning this tranquil cottage into a hotbed of hilarity! The second production since its Broadway premiere, this brand-new, side-splitting romp is an outrageous tale of sex, betrayal, and desire. When the spouses and lovers arrive, secrets multiply, and comedic chaos ensues as the truth unravels. Will Sylvia take charge of her own destiny? Find out in this razor-sharp and witty romantic screwball comedy. Oh, and fair warning for a potential murder.

_____

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY, by Native American Larissa Fasthorse, directed by Rachael Jamison. 11/08 - 11/24 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00 presented by Ujima Company Inc., 429 Plymouth Ave, Buffalo NY 14213 (716) 291-0092 ujimacoinc.org

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB: The insightful and thought-provoking new comedy, The Thanksgiving Play, written by Native American playwright Larissa Fastthorse, is the second play of the new season. In this wickedly funny satire, directed by Rachael Jamison, good intentions collide with absurd assumptions, as a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists scramble to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

_____

THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, a musical by William Finn, directed by Kristin Bentley, musical direction by Allan Paglia. 11/01 - 11/17 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented by Second Generation Theatre on stage at Shea's Smith Theatre, Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main St, Buffalo. (716) 508-7480 secondgenerationtheatre.com

SPELLING BEE PUBLICITY BLURB: Music & Lyrics by William Finn, Book by Rachel Sheinkin, conceived by Rebecca Feldman, Additional Material by Jay Weiss. Winner for the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Book of a Musical, this musical comedy follows six pre-teens as they compete to be Putnam County’s Champion Speller!

_____

WITCH, a dark comedy by Jen Silverman, directed by Scott Behren, starring David Marciniak, Renee Hawthorne, Wendy Hall, Chris Hatch, Alex Anthony Garcia, Johnny Barden. 11/7 - 12/8 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (near Court St.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Note: Mighty Taco Student Thursday ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID) dates are November 14, 21, and December 5 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID).

WITCH PUBLICITY BLURB: A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

_____

_____