Theater Talk: O'Connell's KHAN!!! hilarious but closing soon at Shea's Smith; THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY, also a comedy, very well presented by First Look at Canterbury Woods.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about KHAN!!! A PARODY TREK-TACULA, a musical send-up of the Star Trek franchise produced by O'Connell & Co. at Shea's Smith Theatre. Funny for "Trekkies" as well as "Broadway People." Speaking of which, the popular parody of popular Broadway shows titled FORBIDDEN BROADWAY is coming to Shea's on February 11th. Anthony reminds us that parodies have been around a long time, including those of Weber & Fields back in the early 1900s doing parodies of plays by Clyde Fitch, who at one point had five plays running simultaneously. Unfortunately, the head mics in KHAN!!! both on opening night and at Saturday's matinee were seriously malfunctioning. Meanwhile, not as far away as you'd think, THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY a new play produced by First Look Buffalo opened at the Canterbury Woods performance space.

Next week Peter can talk more about the Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24, five-day New York City Theater Adventure this January 2025. This Buffalo Toronto Public Media sponsored 5-day travel opportunity includes round-trip transportation, select group meals at iconic Manhattan eateries and five fabulous Broadway shows. From the hotel in the heart of Midtown, the group will also depart to tour theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archive, go sightseeing and shopping, and more. The planned 5 theater performances are DEATH BECOMES HER, SUNSET BLVD, HELL'S KITCHEN, THE OUTSIDERS, and THE GREAT GATSBY.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND:

KHAN!!!, the musical, "A PARODY TREK-TACULAR," directed by Daniel F. Lendzian, choreographed by Joey Bucheker, music direction by Joe Isgar, Jan 16 - 26, Thu - Sat 7:30, First weekend Sat & Sun at 2:00, Second weekend, no Saturday matinee, Sun has two performances, at 2:00 and 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Co. at Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street, Buffalo, NY Visit sheas.org/performances/khan-the-musical.

KHAN PUBLICITY BLURB: Music, Lyrics, and Book by Brent Black;

Co-Conceived by Alina Roth. In 2366 and the timeframe of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Data the android presents his musical comedy version of The Wrath of Khan with a cast of virtual actors on the Holodeck! A campy show-within-a-show ensues where the bloodthirsty Khan vows revenge on a washed-up James T. Kirk and Data–portraying multiple roles–learns a thing or two about life along the way.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS, a musical by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Eric Deeb Weaver, starring Kelly Copps & Steve Copps. Jan 10 - 26 Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, presented by MusicalFare in their cabaret space, MusicalFare Theatre c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street,

Amherst, NY 14226 (Tip: Enter campus off Getzville Road). (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

THE LAST FIVE YEARS PUBLICITY BLURB: Written by Tony Award-winner Jason Robert Brown (PARADE), this intensely personal look at the five-year relationship between a writer and an actress is told from both points of view: she chronicles their union from the end to the beginning, he from the beginning to the end. Starring award-winning actors Kelly Copps & Steve Copps. NOTE: This production is NOT a part of the Mainstage Season of Musicals - it is part of the Cabaret Musical Series.

OPENING THIS WEEK: No openings

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY, a new play by Wendy-Marie Martin, directed by Jason Francey, starring Heather Casseri, Kaylie Horowitz, Sandra Roberts, Annie DeFazio, Adam Kilgore, Emrald Ja'ceil. Jan 17 - Feb 9, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by First Look / Canterbury Woods at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 (off Youngs Rd. between Maple and Klein). (716) 771-6358 firstlookbufflo.com,

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY PUBLICITY BLURB: One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and SuperHattie was born. SuperHattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, SuperHattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn’t learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?

SOME PLAYS AND MUSICALS OPENING LATER IN JANUARY, 2025:

ACCOMPLICE, a comedy thriller by Rupert Holmes presented by Lancaster Opera House. Jan 31 - Feb 16 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 presented by Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue. Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

ACCOMPLICE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s coveted “Edgar” award and written by Rupert Holmes, Tony® award winner for The Mystery of Edwin Drood. This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. The story begins in Dartmoor, England at the stylish weekend retreat of the affluent Derek and Janet Taylor, and both adultery and murder are in the air. But we will soon learn that all is never as it seems in this electrifying game of trickery and misdirection. Who is the hunter and who the hunted…and precisely who is the titular Accomplice?

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART, a play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty presented by Bellissima Productions, starring Johnny Barden, Zoe Goñez, and Greg Howze. Jan 30 - Feb 15, Thu- Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 7:30. Alleyway Cabaret Space 1 Curtain up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART PUBLICITY BLURB: Law student Abby Gates has no qualms about becoming a sugar baby to get her tuition bills paid–until it means keeping a secret from the man she loves, an artist exploring confession and thresholds of shame. When Abby’s two worlds collide, she discovers her sugar daddy has taught her about more than good wine. Prepare to be swept away by the gripping and emotionally charged story where ambition, desire, and self-discovery collide. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, simulated use of drinking

SHOWS STARTING IN FEBRUARY:

BLACK BEAR ISLAND 2/19 - 3/8 presented by the Alleyway Theatre

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY 2/11 - 2/16 presented by Shea's

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE 2/6 - 2/16 presented by The Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre

NEXT TO NORMAL 2/19 - 3/16 presented by MusicalFare

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET 2/20 -3/23 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE 2/7 - 3/1 presented by Torn Space

THE GOLDEN GIRLS, THE LOST EPISODES, VOLUME 6 2/7 - 2/23 presented by O'Connell & Co.

THE LOVED ONES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Irish Classical Theatre

THE MIGHTY MAISIE, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Marie Costa, Mariangela Mercurio, Maryann Seufert, Andrew Zuccari, Emily Yancey, and Anthony Grande. 2/6 - 2/22 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Note: Celebrate the closing night of "The Mighty Maisie" by staying after the 5:00 pm performance for ART/WNY's traditional Mardi Gras shindig. Your play ticket includes music, food, and two drink tickets per person.

THE NICETIES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Second Generation Theatre

THE WANDERERS, by Anna Ziegler, directed by JRT Artistic Director Saul Elkin, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen. 2/6 - 3/2, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat/Shabbos) presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre

THE WANDERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In this Off-Broadway hit, two marriages have seemingly little in common: Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. But both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. From the playwright of JRT's hit production, Photograph 51, comes this funny, moving, and thoughtful play that asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost. Featuring an all-star cast including Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen.

SHOWS OPENING IN MARCH:

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by ___, starring ___. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

March 27-April 13, 2025

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

