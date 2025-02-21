Theater Talk: Every show in town has an all-star cast, including THE NICETIES, THE LOVED ONES, and SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE. With more openings soon!

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE at Torn Space, THE LOVED ONES at Irish Classical, THE NICETIES (Second Generation) at Shea's Smith Theatre. See listings below.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCES TO SEE...

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VI – LOVE!, by David Cerda, Directed by Todd Warfield, presented by O’Connell & Company starring Michael Seitz, Joey Bucheker, Michael “Bebe” Blasdell, and Matt Rittler. 2/8-2/23. NOTE: Opening Sat 2/8. Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, 2/23 at 7:30pm, with all shows at the O’Connell & Company Mainstage 4110 Bailey Ave. Amherst 14226, 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VI – LOVE! PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo’s Award-Winning Geriatric Fab Four are back with a 6th edition of “lost” episodes of America’s favorite sitcom as a naughty drag parody. In Episode 1 "Blind Date", we join the Girls as they prepare for the much-anticipated Sadie Hawkins dance at the Miami Senior Center. Dorothy struggles to find a date. Just when things seem bleak, Rose steps in with a surprise match that promises to bring both laughter and chaos! Then, in Episode 2 "It's Personal", the fun escalates as the women take a bold and cheeky approach by placing risqué personals ads in their local supermarket's shopper newspaper. The outcome? A whirlwind of excitement as Rose unexpectedly connects with a lesbian girlfriend who runs a feminist coffee house, complete with an open mic night!

OPENING THIS WEEK:

BLACK BEAR ISLAND (in previews this weekend), a new play by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Daniel Lendzian, starring Gabrielle Nunzio, Russell C. Holt, Kira Whitehead, Kathleen Rooney, Alejandra Sutherland, Connor Raposa, Ayden Herreid, and Jared Eichel. 2/19 - 3/8 all performances at 7:30 plus one Saturday matinee, March 1 at 3:30. Note: pay what you can previews on 2/14, 2/15, 2/16, 2/18, Opening night is Wed 2/19, and Industry night is Monday 2/24. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

BLACK BEAR ISLAND PUBLICITY BLURB: "On Black Bear Island, the deadliest predator is the past." For fans of Gone Girl, Twin Peaks, True Detective and Ozark. Following the mysterious death of her estranged childhood sweetheart, Amitra returns home for the first time in sixteen years and is plunged into a nightmare of secrets and lies. In this gripping psychological thriller, the ancient Pacific Northwest Forest engulfs the house and long-buried memories surface, forcing Amitra to confront the ghosts of her past in order to survive the present. With its masterful blend of mystery, suspense, and raw emotion, BLACK BEAR ISLAND explores the haunting power of guilt and the dangerous allure of nostalgia where reality blurs and the past refuses to stay buried. This 2023 Mazumdar Award-winning new play is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you questioning the nature of reality.

NEXT TO NORMAL, a musical, by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, directed by Randall Kramer. 2/19 - 3/16 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre c/o Daemen College

4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (tip: enter off Getzville Rd.)

(716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

NEXT TO NORMAL PUBLICITY BLURB: In this emotionally charged, Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, a suburban household copes with family secrets, crisis, and unpredictability with poignancy, humor, and love.

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET, a comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis, co-directed by Scott Behrend and Mike Doben, starring Dave Mitchell, Peter Johnson, Peter Palmisano and Melinda Capeles alongside Johnny Rowe, Xavier Harris, Jenn Stafford, Bobby Cooke, Davida Evette Tolbert, Eve Everette, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and Dan Torres. 2/20 - 3/23 (four weeks) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET PUBLICITY BLURB: The Ortiz Funeral Room is in big trouble: The body of beloved community activist and nun Sister Rose has been stolen from the viewing room, and waiting for her proper return are some of New York City’s most emotionally charged, life-challenged neighborhood denizens, trying to find a place to put their grief, checkered pasts, and their uncertain futures. Among the equally hilarious and tragic twelve characters, you’ll meet Rooftop, a chronically unfaithful but otherwise popular Los Angeles DJ, looking to reconcile with the love of his life; Pinky and Edwin, two brothers tragically linked forever; and the outrageously angry Norca, who doesn’t let the fact that she slept with her best friend’s husband deter her from the full expectation of being immediately forgiven of her sin by her best friend, Inez, still in pain fifteen years later. The rest of the crowd in this dark, insightful, and very funny comedy inevitably square off on each other, motivated by rage, pain, and a scary desire to come clean—perhaps for the first time. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, a stage adaptation of the 1973 film by Ingmar Bergman presented by Torn Space Theater, co-directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola featuring Tracie Lane as Marianne (the role originated by Liv Ullman in the 1973 film), Jack Hunter, Todd Benzin, Stan Klimecko and Christine Turturro. Feb 7 – Mar 1 Thu - Sat 7:30. (VIP Fundraiser: February 27) at 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212 (716) 768-1109 tornspacetheater.com/

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: Torn Space Theater's Mainstage Series returns with a play based on the classic 1973 film "Scenes from a Marriage" by Ingmar Bergman. Like the movie by Bergman, the play explores the dynamics of a married relationship through time, designed/directed in Torn Space’s signature style. "Scenes" captured international attention for its nuanced perspective of a marriage and relationship spanning love, parenthood, desire, deception and divorce. As contemporary relationship norms continue to change, it remains a potent intimate lens into the private realm of a sacred institution.

THE LOVED ONES, a play by Erica Murray (from County Limerick, Ireland), directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Eileen Dugan, Ember Tate-Steele, Smirna Mercedes, and Rebecca Elkin. 2/14 - 3/2 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

Set in a secluded farmhouse in West Clare, The Loved Ones follows Nell and her daughter-in-law, Orla, as they gather to scatter the ashes of Nell’s son, Robin. Their solemn weekend takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Cheryl-Ann, an American tourist seeking comfort in the Irish countryside. But when Gabby, a young Englishwoman who is seven months pregnant, shows up claiming to have had a relationship with Robin, tensions rise. As the women navigate their shared grief, buried secrets come to light, forcing them to confront the fragile nature of truth, the complexities of love, and redefine their relationships, their pasts, and their futures.

Director Quote: “Erica Murray has given us an incredible story that has been described as ‘a play about love, loss, and birds.’ It is that – and a whole lot more. At the core of the story are the choices each woman makes. For Nell, Gabby, Orla and Cheryl-Ann, the choices will change the trajectory of their lives. In the face of indescribable grief and crushing betrayal, the choices of compassion and forgiveness take far greater strength than choosing bitterness and resentment.”

THE MIGHTY MAISIE, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Marie Costa, Mariangela Mercurio, Maryann Seufert, Andrew Zuccari, Emily Yancey, and Anthony Grande. 2/6 - 2/22 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Note: Celebrate the closing night of "The Mighty Maisie" by staying after the 5:00 pm performance for ART/WNY's traditional Mardi Gras shindig. Your play ticket includes music, food, and two drink tickets per person.

THE NICETIES, a play by Eleanor Burgess, directed by Gabriella Jean McKinley, starring Anika Pace & Pamela Rose Mangus. 2/14 - 3/2 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by Second Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre, 660 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 847-1410 secondgeneration.com

THE NICETIES PUBLICITY BLURB: A debate between two intelligent, liberal, well-meaning women escalates until one of them puts everything on the line to make her point. A two-woman tour de force starring Pamela Rose Mangus & Anika Pace about who gets to write history.

THE WANDERERS, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen. 2/6 - 3/2, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat/Shabbos) presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre in the Jewish Community Center For tickets write to ayellen@jccbuffalo.org or call 716-306-3086.

The Wanderers Panel Discussion with Mark Horowitz, Wednesday, February 12 at 6:30, Stage To Screen Film Showing: "Menashe"

Monday, February 17 at 7:00 (Deep in the heart of New York's notoriously secretive Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, a good-hearted but somewhat hapless grocery store clerk, struggles against tradition to keep custody of his only son after his wife passes away.)Life & Legacy Sunday Talkback

Sunday, February 16 after the show

THE WANDERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In this Off-Broadway hit, two marriages have seemingly little in common: Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. But both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. From the playwright of JRT's hit production, Photograph 51, comes this funny, moving, and thoughtful play that asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost. Featuring an all-star cast including Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen.

SOME SHOWS STARTING LATER THIS FEBRUARY:

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

SOME SHOWS OPENING IN MARCH:

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by ___, starring ___. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____