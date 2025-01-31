© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Theater Talk

Theater Talk: January Broadway trip a success with five musicals - OUTSIDERS, HELL'S KITCHEN, SUNSET BLVD, GATSBY, DEATH BECOMES HER; Donna Hoak's play BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART opens at Alleyway Cabaret.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The January 2025 BTPM bus trip to Broadway took in five musicals in three days!
Peter Hall
The January 2025 BTPM bus trip to Broadway took in five musicals in three days!

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the Monday, January 20 through Friday, January 24, five-day New York City Theater Adventure to Broadway sponsored by Buffalo Toronto Public Media (5 musicals over 3 days) with theater-related exhibits at the Museum of Broadway, and New York Public Library’s Theater on Film and Tape Archive, and the Drama Book Store. The 5 theater performances, in rough order of favor with the diverse group, included THE OUTSIDERS (2024 "Best Musical" Tony winner), HELL's KITCHENl (stunning dancing), DEATH BECOMES HER (very funny with great acrobatics), THE GREAT GATSBY (powerful voices in a more "traditional Broadway" style show), and a new minimalist SUNSET BLVD. As Anthony promised, if there are understudies in roles, you won't be disappointed, and we were not.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: No closings this week

OPENING THIS WEEK:

ACCOMPLICE, a comedy thriller by Rupert Holmes presented by Lancaster Opera House. Jan 31 - Feb 16 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 presented by Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue. Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

ACCOMPLICE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s coveted “Edgar” award and written by Rupert Holmes, Tony® award winner for The Mystery of Edwin Drood. This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. The story begins in Dartmoor, England at the stylish weekend retreat of the affluent Derek and Janet Taylor, and both adultery and murder are in the air. But we will soon learn that all is never as it seems in this electrifying game of trickery and misdirection. Who is the hunter and who the hunted…and precisely who is the titular Accomplice?

_____

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART, a play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty presented by Bellissima Productions, starring Johnny Barden, Zoe Goñez, and Greg Howze. Jan 30 - Feb 15, Thu- Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 7:30. Alleyway Cabaret Space 1 Curtain up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART PUBLICITY BLURB: Law student Abby Gates has no qualms about becoming a sugar baby to get her tuition bills paid–until it means keeping a secret from the man she loves, an artist exploring confession and thresholds of shame. When Abby’s two worlds collide, she discovers her sugar daddy has taught her about more than good wine. Prepare to be swept away by the gripping and emotionally charged story where ambition, desire, and self-discovery collide. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, simulated use of drinking

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY, a new play by Wendy-Marie Martin, directed by Jason Francey, starring Heather Casseri, Kaylie Horowitz, Sandra Roberts, Annie DeFazio, Adam Kilgore, Emrald Ja'ceil. Jan 17 - Feb 9, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by First Look / Canterbury Woods at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 (off Youngs Rd. between Maple and Klein). (716) 771-6358 firstlookbufflo.com,

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY PUBLICITY BLURB: One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and SuperHattie was born. SuperHattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, SuperHattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn’t learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?

_____

SOME SHOWS STARTING IN FEBRUARY:

BLACK BEAR ISLAND 2/19 - 3/8 presented by the Alleyway Theatre

_____

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY 2/11 - 2/16 presented by Shea's

_____

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

_____

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE 2/6 - 2/16 presented by The Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre

_____

NEXT TO NORMAL 2/19 - 3/16 presented by MusicalFare

_____

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET 2/20 -3/23 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

_____

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE 2/7 - 3/1 presented by Torn Space

_____

THE GOLDEN GIRLS, THE LOST EPISODES, VOLUME 6 2/7 - 2/23 presented by O'Connell & Co.

_____

THE LOVED ONES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Irish Classical Theatre

_____

THE MIGHTY MAISIE, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Marie Costa, Mariangela Mercurio, Maryann Seufert, Andrew Zuccari, Emily Yancey, and Anthony Grande. 2/6 - 2/22 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Note: Celebrate the closing night of "The Mighty Maisie" by staying after the 5:00 pm performance for ART/WNY's traditional Mardi Gras shindig. Your play ticket includes music, food, and two drink tickets per person.

_____

THE NICETIES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Second Generation Theatre

_____

THE WANDERERS, by Anna Ziegler, directed by JRT Artistic Director Saul Elkin, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen. 2/6 - 3/2, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat/Shabbos) presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre

THE WANDERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In this Off-Broadway hit, two marriages have seemingly little in common: Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. But both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. From the playwright of JRT's hit production, Photograph 51, comes this funny, moving, and thoughtful play that asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost. Featuring an all-star cast including Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen.

_____

SHOWS OPENING IN MARCH:

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by ___, starring ___. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

March 27-April 13, 2025

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

Theater Talk 2025 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
