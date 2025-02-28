Theater Talk: How can every theater in town have a stellar cast? They do! NEXT TO NORMAL, BLACK BEAR ISLAND, OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET just the latest examples. See listings. And RSVP for SiDP's Feast 3/15

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the preponderance of top-tier talent all across the area and the preponderance of dead people (some of them incarnate) in NEXT TO NORMAL at MusicalFare, OUR LADY OF 121ST STREET at Road Less Traveled Productions, and BLACK BEAR ISLAND at The Alleyway. Keeping with the theme of dead people appearing on stage... opening tonight is GOODNIGHT TYLER at Ujima's Lorna C. Hill Theatre, and opening tomorrow, we have THE HOBBIT (no dead people, just a dead dragon) at Theatre of Youth. Please see the listings for more about closing, continuing, and upcoming local shows. Also, Shakespeare in Delaware Park has their annual fundraising "feast" (5-course meal) on the Ides of March (3/15/2025) at Rich's Atrium. Visit shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2025-fabulous-feast/ for details. Opening this weekend are GOODNIGHT, TYLER, presented by Ujima Co. Inc., and THE HOBBIT, presented by Theatre of Youth.

Check out Anthony's reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID, and the flu, and some weird respiratory thing going around are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCES TO SEE...

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, a stage adaptation of the 1973 film by Ingmar Bergman presented by Torn Space Theater, co-directed by Dan Shanahan and Melissa Meola featuring Tracie Lane as Marianne (the role originated by Liv Ullman in the 1973 film), Jack Hunter, Todd Benzin, Stan Klimecko and Christine Turturro. Feb 7 – Mar 1 Thu - Sat 7:30. (VIP Fundraiser: February 27) at 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212 (716) 768-1109 tornspacetheater.com/

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: Torn Space Theater's Mainstage Series returns with a play based on the classic 1973 film "Scenes from a Marriage" by Ingmar Bergman. Like the movie by Bergman, the play explores the dynamics of a married relationship through time, designed/directed in Torn Space’s signature style. "Scenes" captured international attention for its nuanced perspective of a marriage and relationship spanning love, parenthood, desire, deception and divorce. As contemporary relationship norms continue to change, it remains a potent intimate lens into the private realm of a sacred institution.

THE LOVED ONES, a play by Erica Murray (from County Limerick, Ireland), directed by Kyle LoConti, starring Eileen Dugan, Ember Tate-Steele, Smirna Mercedes, and Rebecca Elkin. 2/14 - 3/2 Thu-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00. Presented by Irish Classical Theatre Company, 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203. 853-ICTC (4282) irishclassical.com

Set in a secluded farmhouse in West Clare, The Loved Ones follows Nell and her daughter-in-law, Orla, as they gather to scatter the ashes of Nell’s son, Robin. Their solemn weekend takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Cheryl-Ann, an American tourist seeking comfort in the Irish countryside. But when Gabby, a young Englishwoman who is seven months pregnant, shows up claiming to have had a relationship with Robin, tensions rise. As the women navigate their shared grief, buried secrets come to light, forcing them to confront the fragile nature of truth, the complexities of love, and redefine their relationships, their pasts, and their futures.

Director Quote: “Erica Murray has given us an incredible story that has been described as ‘a play about love, loss, and birds.’ It is that – and a whole lot more. At the core of the story are the choices each woman makes. For Nell, Gabby, Orla and Cheryl-Ann, the choices will change the trajectory of their lives. In the face of indescribable grief and crushing betrayal, the choices of compassion and forgiveness take far greater strength than choosing bitterness and resentment.”

THE NICETIES, a play by Eleanor Burgess, directed by Gabriella Jean McKinley, starring Anika Pace & Pamela Rose Mangus. 2/14 - 3/2 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 presented by Second Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith Theatre, 660 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 847-1410 secondgeneration.com

THE NICETIES PUBLICITY BLURB: A debate between two intelligent, liberal, well-meaning women escalates until one of them puts everything on the line to make her point. A two-woman tour de force starring Pamela Rose Mangus & Anika Pace about who gets to write history.

THE WANDERERS, by Anna Ziegler, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen. 2/6 - 3/2, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat/Shabbos) presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre in the Maxine and Robert Seller Theatre in the Jewish Community Center For tickets write to ayellen@jccbuffalo.org or call 716-306-3086.

The Wanderers Panel Discussion with Mark Horowitz, Wednesday, February 12 at 6:30, Stage To Screen Film Showing: "Menashe"

Monday, February 17 at 7:00 (Deep in the heart of New York's notoriously secretive Hasidic Jewish community, Menashe, a good-hearted but somewhat hapless grocery store clerk, struggles against tradition to keep custody of his only son after his wife passes away.)Life & Legacy Sunday Talkback

Sunday, February 16 after the show

THE WANDERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In this Off-Broadway hit, two marriages have seemingly little in common: Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. But both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. From the playwright of JRT's hit production, Photograph 51, comes this funny, moving, and thoughtful play that asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost. Featuring an all-star cast including Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen.

OPENING THIS WEEK:

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

TARZAN, the Disney musical, music and lyrics by Phil Collins, starring Sean Ryan as Tarzan and Jenny McCabe as Jane, 3/6 - 3/16 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 2:00, Sun 3:00 presented by the Historic Palace Theatre of Lockport, 2 East Ave. Lockport, NY 14094 716.438.1130 lockportpalacetheatre.org

Tarzan the Musical PUBLICITY BLURB: Tarzan, a shipwrecked baby who was raised in an African jungle by apes, has his first encounter with humans (including the beautiful Jane) and must choose where he belongs - the "civilized" human world or the "wild" one that nurtured him.

THE HOBBIT, play by Greg Banks, based on the classic novel by J.R.R. Tolkien, directed by Chris Kelly, starring Glen Chitty, Anna Krempholtz, Thomas Evans, Preston Williams, and Lily Jones. 3/1 - 3/9 Sat - Sun at 2:00, presented by Theater of Youth. Recommended ages: 10+ and families. theatreofyouth.org.

Scheduled Understudy Performance is Sunday, March 2 at 2:00 pm. Understudy cast members include: Scott Borish, Melanie Stang, Lucas Lloyd, Jeremy Kreuzer, Kristen-Marie Lopez.

PUBLICITY BLURB: Our unlikely hero, Bilbo Baggins, would much rather be sitting in his cozy Hobbit Hole with a cup of tea

and a plate of bacon and eggs. However, he somehow finds himself on a magically mystical adventure. Staged with speed and surprises, you’ll be delighted as things change before your very eyes. Discover what happens as Bilbo travels on an epic journey over freezing mountains and a frightening forest, meeting all sorts of fierce creatures—some who want to eat him, others who turn into dear friends.

THE WIZ, National Tour, Mar 4 - 9, 2025 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 1:00 & 6:30 presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center 646 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-847-0850 sheas.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: THE WIZ returns “home” to stages across America in an all-new Broadway tour, the first one in 40 years. Based on L. Frank Baum’s children’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz”, The Wiz takes one of the world’s most enduring (and enduringly white) American fantasies, and transforms it into an all-Black musical extravaganza for the ages. THE WIZ premiered on Broadway in 1975 and became an instant sensation, going on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, and Best Original Score. This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. Featuring a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others), director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), and award-winning choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black is King).

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

BLACK BEAR ISLAND (in previews this weekend), a new play by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Daniel Lendzian, starring Gabrielle Nunzio, Russell C. Holt, Kira Whitehead, Kathleen Rooney, Alejandra Sutherland, Connor Raposa, Ayden Herreid, and Jared Eichel. 2/19 - 3/8 all performances at 7:30 plus one Saturday matinee, March 1 at 3:30. Note: pay what you can previews on 2/14, 2/15, 2/16, 2/18, Opening night is Wed 2/19, and Industry night is Monday 2/24. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

BLACK BEAR ISLAND PUBLICITY BLURB: "On Black Bear Island, the deadliest predator is the past." For fans of Gone Girl, Twin Peaks, True Detective and Ozark. Following the mysterious death of her estranged childhood sweetheart, Amitra returns home for the first time in sixteen years and is plunged into a nightmare of secrets and lies. In this gripping psychological thriller, the ancient Pacific Northwest Forest engulfs the house and long-buried memories surface, forcing Amitra to confront the ghosts of her past in order to survive the present. With its masterful blend of mystery, suspense, and raw emotion, BLACK BEAR ISLAND explores the haunting power of guilt and the dangerous allure of nostalgia where reality blurs and the past refuses to stay buried. This 2023 Mazumdar Award-winning new play is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you questioning the nature of reality.

NEXT TO NORMAL, a musical, by Brian Yorkey and Tom Kitt, directed by Randall Kramer. 2/19 - 3/16 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by MusicalFare Theatre c/o Daemen College

4380 Main Street, Amherst, NY 14226 (tip: enter off Getzville Rd.)

(716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

NEXT TO NORMAL PUBLICITY BLURB: In this emotionally charged, Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, a suburban household copes with family secrets, crisis, and unpredictability with poignancy, humor, and love.

NOW AND THEN, a play by Sean Grennan, (author of MAKING GOD LAUGH) directed by Jay Desiderio. 2/20 - 4/13 Evenings Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30; Matinees Dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s Italian American Grill, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga, NY 14227

716-395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his

girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and

his future with his girlfriend Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices…and the reason he gives is completely unbelievable. But

when a displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. NOW AND THEN is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of choices we make, and the people who make them with us.

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET, a comedy by Stephen Adly Guirgis, co-directed by Scott Behrend and Mike Doben, starring Dave Mitchell, Peter Johnson, Peter Palmisano and Melinda Capeles alongside Johnny Rowe, Xavier Harris, Jenn Stafford, Bobby Cooke, Davida Evette Tolbert, Eve Everette, Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, and Dan Torres. 2/20 - 3/23 (four weeks) Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions 456 Main Street, Buffalo 14202 (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET PUBLICITY BLURB: The Ortiz Funeral Room is in big trouble: The body of beloved community activist and nun Sister Rose has been stolen from the viewing room, and waiting for her proper return are some of New York City’s most emotionally charged, life-challenged neighborhood denizens, trying to find a place to put their grief, checkered pasts, and their uncertain futures. Among the equally hilarious and tragic twelve characters, you’ll meet Rooftop, a chronically unfaithful but otherwise popular Los Angeles DJ, looking to reconcile with the love of his life; Pinky and Edwin, two brothers tragically linked forever; and the outrageously angry Norca, who doesn’t let the fact that she slept with her best friend’s husband deter her from the full expectation of being immediately forgiven of her sin by her best friend, Inez, still in pain fifteen years later. The rest of the crowd in this dark, insightful, and very funny comedy inevitably square off on each other, motivated by rage, pain, and a scary desire to come clean—perhaps for the first time. WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

SOME SHOWS OPENING IN MARCH:

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by ___, starring ___. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

