Theater Talk: NUTCRACKER at Shea's, CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alleyway and Shaw, ('tis the season), WIZARD OF OZ at Lancaster Opera has talented cast (see listings)

THE SHAW FESTIVAL will continue with Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY and A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024 through 12/22.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), followed by CONTINUING, then OPENINGS THIS WEEK, OPENINGS NEXT WEEK, followed by COMING LATER IN NOVEMBER. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND:

SOMETHING ROTTEN, a musical by Wayne Kirkpatrick & Karey Kirkpatrick, directed by Chris Kelly, musical direction by Philip Farugia, starring a cast of 17 MusicalFare favorites. 11/06 - 12/08 Wed-Thu 7:00, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun 2:00 presented by MusicalFare on their main stage c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, NY 14226 (tip: enter from Getzville Road) (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

Note: There are no performances on Wednesday, 11/27, or Thursday, 11/28, for Thanksgiving Holidays. There is an ADDITIONAL PERFORMANCE on Sunday, December 1st at 7:00.

SOMETHING ROTTEN PUBLICITY BLURB: Set in 1595, this hysterical 9-time Tony nominee follows the Bottom Brothers who set out to write the world’s first musical and attempt to compete with a certain rock-star playwright of the Renaissance. It is a 16th-century tale with 21st-century sensibilities.

OPENINGS THIS WEEKEND:

FIRST LOOK BUFFALO NEW PLAY FESTIVAL, 9 play readings, one per day, either at 2:00 or at 7:00, as listed below. All presented by First Look Buffalo, December 6th to 15th, 2024, all at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. Visit www.FirstLookBuffalo.com

***SEE BELOW FOR INDIVIDUAL LISTINGS***

JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! by Allison Gregory, based on the books by Barbara Park, directed by Annette Daniels Taylor. Public performances 12/7-12/15 Sat-Sun 10:00am and 2:00pm. Presented by Theatre of Youth, 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

716.884.4400 theatreofyouth.org

JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS! PUBLICITY BLURB: Junie B. Jones, First-Grader, is super excited about the upcoming Holiday Sing-Along and Secret Santa gift exchange at her school. Too bad tattletale May keeps ruining all of Junie B.’s fun. So when Junie B. draws May’s name for Secret Santa, she comes up with the perfect plan to teach her nemesis a lesson! But will the Christmas spirit of peace and goodwill interfere before she can give you-know-who what she deserves? A hilarious and endearing tale based on the best-selling book series by Barbara Park.

NOTES: Understudy Performance Sunday, December 8 at 2:00pm.

Sensory-Friendly Performance Sunday, December 8 at 10:00am.

Every Performance features a post-show talk-back.

Recommended Ages: 4+

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION, a play by Buffalo's Tom Dudzick, directed by Mary Kate O'Connell, starring Mary Moebius, Holly Golden, Yamilex Holguín Pérez, and Nathanial Higgins. 12/6 - 12/22 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Note three added shows, Sat 12/14 & 21 at 2:00, Sun 12/22 (last performance) 7:30. Presented by O'Connell & Company 716-848-0800, oconnellandcompany.com

MIRACLE ON SOUTH DIVISION PUBLICITY BLURB: Meet the Nowaks of Buffalo, NY. Clara and her three grown kids have always known they were special, ever since the miraculous Christmas Eve in 1942 when the Blessed Mother appeared to Grandpa in his barbershop! Daughter Ruth unveils her plan to write and star in a one-woman Christmas show about the family miracle so the "whole world will know!" However, as her plans for theatrical immortality unfold, the entire family's faith is shaken to the very core when a deathbed confession causes the family legend to unravel. The results are heartfelt and hilarious.

THE NUTCRACKER, a ballet by Tchaikovsky, Neglia Ballet’s 15th Annual Production, directed by and choreographed by Heidi Halt and Sergio Neglia, 12/6-12/8, Fri at 7:00, Sat at 2:00, Sun at 1:00, presented by Shea’s Performing Arts Center (646 Main Street, Buffalo), Neglia Ballet Artists, and The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. 716-847-0850 www.sheas.org/performances/the-nutcracker/ NOTE: PURCHASE TICKETS AT THE BOX OFFICE OR ON THE SHEAS.COM WEBSITE, OR THROUGH TICKETMASTER. DO *NOT* USE ANY OTHER WEBSITE.

THE NUTCRACKER SUMMARY: On Christmas Eve, Clara receives a magical nutcracker doll from her mysterious godfather, Drosselmeyer, at her family's holiday party. When the clock strikes midnight, the nutcracker comes to life, growing to human size. He leads toy soldiers in battle against the Mouse King and his army then transforms into a handsome prince. He takes Clara on a journey through the Land of Snow to the Kingdom of Sweets, where they meet the Sugar Plum Fairy. She rewards them with a series of celebratory dances from around the world along with the Waltz of the Flowers.

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024, based on the novella by Charles Dickens, adapted and originally directed by Tim Carroll, with puppetry by Alexis Milligan, starring Sanjay Talwar as "Scrooge." 11/8 - 12/22 at a variety of days and different times (usually 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 7:00pm) presented by The Shaw Festival at the Royal George Theatre, 85 Queen Street in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. 1-800-511-SHAW shawfest.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL 2024, PUBLICITY BLURB: The magic of Christmas returns as does the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge! A Christmas Carol is the gift that keeps on giving and is the perfect annual reminder of what the Christmas spirit is all about. The perfect holiday treat is in Niagara-on-the-Lake, the merriest of holiday destinations.

IT WAS A WONDERFUL LIFE, a play celebrating many of the "permanent residents" at Forest Lawn Cemetery, including U.S. Representative Shirley Chisholm, polar explorer Dr. Frederick Cook, and first U.S. woman architect, Louise Bethune, and many others. 11/30 - 12/29, Sat-Sun 11:00 am and 2:00 pm. Presented by Forest Lawn Cemetery in the Chapel, 1990 Main St. (or enter where Delavan and Delaware Avenues intersect). (716) 885-1600 forest-lawn.com/events/category/performances/

IT WAS A WONDERFUL LIFE PUBLICITY BLURB: Forest Lawn’s annual holiday presentation of “It WAS a Wonderful Life” has become a holiday tradition in Western New York. The original theater production is a sensational way to celebrate the holiday season in ways that are truly intrinsic to Buffalo thanks to narrator John Lay – the first person to take up "permanent residence" at Forest Lawn, in 1850 – who tells stories of many of his friends that he has met since first being interred 174 years ago. In this way, the various characters are able “to share musical, comical and poignant glimpses of Christmases past, when they enjoyed life on this side of the lawn.” Note that the Forest Lawn chapel is readily accessible to those with mobility issues.

MY FAIR LADY, a musical by Lerner & Loewe, adapted from Bernard Shaw’s Play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture PYGMALION, Co-directed by Tim Carroll and Kimberley Rampersad, starring Kristi Frank as Eliza Doolittle, Allan Louis as Henry Higgins, David Adams as Alfred P Doolittle, David Alan Anderson as Colonel Pickering, et. al. Through 12/22 at a variety of days and times (either 1:00 or 7:00 depending on the day) presented by The Shaw Festival at the Festival Theatre, 85 Queen Street in Niagara on the Lake, Ontario. 1-800-511-SHAW shawfest.com

PUBLICITY BLURB: This timeless classic has been dazzling audiences since its debut on Broadway in 1956. Based on the play Pygmalion by Bernard Shaw, it’s the story of Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl caught in the middle of a bet between Henry Higgins, a professor of phonetics, and Colonel Pickering, a fellow linguist. With unforgettable songs such as “On the Street Where You Live,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?” My Fair Lady is one of the most beloved musicals of all time – and now it’s returning to The Shaw! Note: Allan Louis took over the role of Henry Higgins on October 17.

SHYLOCK, An adaptation of The Merchant of Venice - written & directed by Lara Haberberger, starring Monish Bhattacharyya and Andrew Zuccari with Kathleen Rooney and John DellaContra. 11/21 - 12/14 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00. Presented by American Repertory Theater of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Factory, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo, 14222. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

SHYLOCK PUBLICITY BLURB: “Shylock takes place in the Auschwitz Concentration camp. Two inmates are forced by the camp commandant to perform selective scenes from the Bard’s (whom the Nazis liked to call Herr Shakespeare) antisemitic play The Merchant of Venice. The prisoners struggle to keep their audience amused and entertained hoping to survive the play” - Playwright Lara Haberberger

“Shylock” is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice by Buffalo theater veteran Lara Haberberger who will also head up directorial duties. Lara crafts her adaptation into two roles featuring Monish Bhattacharyya in the title role, and Andrew Zuccari utilizing his talents to play the other multiple roles of Shakespeare’s narrative. The play also features Kathleen Rooney and John DellaContra. A unique take on Shakespeare, Shylock will be one of ART/WNY most compelling plays of the 2024-25 season.

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION, a play, adapted for the stage from Stephen King’s classic novella by Dave Johns and Owen O’Neill, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Kinzy Brown, Brian Tabak, John Profeta, Lawrence Gregory Smith, Geno Delmaro, John Kennedy, Nate Chateaux, Daniel J. Greer, Andrew Salamone, Billy Horn Altamirano & Andrew Canada. 10/10 - 12/01 Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays & some Wednesdays (Sundays and some Saturdays are matinee performances). Evening dinners are 6:00 shows at 7:30, Matinees dinners are 1:00 shows at 2:30. Presented by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. Visit the website mybobbyjs.com or call 716-395-3207 for exact times and dates. At BOBBY J’S 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY, 14227 (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION PUBLICITY BLURB: The Shawshank Redemption brings the story of resilience made famous by the acclaimed film turned-play to the Desiderio stage. When Andy Dufresne is wrongfully convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison, he must find a way to keep himself and his hope alive by using his wits and forging friendships. Based on the novella by Stephen King, The Shawshank Redemption illustrates the physical, mental and emotional toughness needed to attain a goal no matter what obstacles are thrown in your way.

THE WIZARD OF OZ, Royal Shakespeare Company Version, by L. Frank Baum, adapted for RSC by John Kane, music and lyrics by

Harold Arlen and E.Y. "Yip" Harburg, directed by David Bondrow, starring Isabella Bindemann, Connor Hesch, Joe Greenan, Michael Wells, Clara Tan, Jon May, et. al. 11/22 - 12/08 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:30, plus Thu 12/5 7:30, matinee only Sat 11/30. Presented by Lancaster Opera House, 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

THE WIZARD OF OZ PUBLICITY BLURB: We’re off to see the wizard! Immortalized in the classic 1939 film, this beloved tale, in which a Kansas farm girl travels over the rainbow, has entertained audiences for generations. Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment Co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

WITCH is a dark comedy by Jen Silverman, directed by Scott Behren, starring David Marciniak, Renee Hawthorne, Wendy Hall, Chris Hatch, Alex Anthony Garcia, and Johnny Barden. 11/7 - 12/8 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, 456 Main Street (near Court St.) (716) 629-3069, roadlesstraveledproductions.org

Note: Mighty Taco Student Thursday ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID) dates are November 14, 21, and December 5 ($10 student tickets available for purchase at door only w/valid ID).

WITCH PUBLICITY BLURB: A charming devil arrives in the quiet village of Edmonton to bargain for the souls of its residents in exchange for their darkest wishes. Elizabeth should be his easiest target, having been labeled a “witch” and cast out by the town, but her soul is not so readily bought. As the devil returns to convince her – and then returns again – unexpected passions flare, alliances are formed, and the village is forever changed. An inventive retelling of a Jacobean drama, this sharp, subversive fable debates how much our souls are worth when hope is hard to come by.

OPENINGS LATER NOVEMBER / DECEMBER, 2024:

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, based on the novella by Charles Dickens, adapted and directed by Neal Radice, starring David C. Mitchell as Ebenezer Scrooge. 12/12-12/22 Wed-Fri 7:30, Sat-Sun 2:00 and 5:00, Monday 12/23 4:30 and 7:30. Patrons are encouraged to arrive early for professional caroling in the lobby. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre at "1 Curtain Up Alley" (along the north wall of Shea's) (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

A CHRISTMAS CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: For forty-three years, WNY families have returned again and again for Alleyway’s heartwarming holiday treat. With a pre-show quartet of carolers, hot chocolate, and all the trimmings.

This holiday season, Alleyway invites you to rediscover the heart-warming story that has captivated audiences for generations - Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol." Step into the cobblestone streets of Victorian London and follow the transformative journey of Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly old man whose heart has grown cold to the joys of Christmas. As the clock strikes midnight on Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by three spirits who take him on an extraordinary adventure through time, revealing forgotten memories, present-day realities, and a chilling possible future.

A KIDMAN CAROL: A GAY DEMENTIA ON AUSTRALIAN DAMES, by Kevin Zak. 12/13-12/21 (7 shows only as of this listing) Wed-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented as part of the "Alleyworks Development Series by the Alleyway Theatre at "1 Curtain Up Alley" (along the north wall of Shea's) (716) 852-2600 alleyway.com

A KIDMAN CAROL PUBLICITY BLURB: Get into the spirit of the season ... Awards Season, that is, with this inappropriate, irreverent and truly bananas take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. When Cate Blanchett says “Tár Humbug!” to all things Oscars, she’s visited by three spirits of fellow Australian movie star Nicole Kidman. Can Cate learn the meaning of the season in time for the Oscars broadcast? Who knohrs?!

FIRST LOOK BUFFALO NEW PLAY FESTIVAL, nine (9) play readings, one per day, either at 2:00 or at 7:00, as listed below. All presented by First Look Buffalo, December 6th to 15th, 2024, all at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Drive, Williamsville, NY 14221. Visit www.FirstLookBuffalo.com

LONG LAYOVER

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson

Directed by Davida Evette Tolbert

December 6th at 7pm

THE BLUE PARROT

By Jeff Goode

Directed by Drew Fornarola

December 7th at 2pm

TERF

By Drew Fornarola and Scott Elmegreen

Directed by Drew Fornarola

December 7th at 7pm

CHRISTMAS 2.0

By Donna Hoke

Directed by Alexandria Watts

December 8th at 2pm

A VISIT FROM THE HOMETOWN

By Mark Humphrey

Directed by Jeffrey Coyle

December 8th at 7pm

TRAINING SET

By Adam Hahn

Directed by Mike Doben

December 13th at 7pm

AND SO…SHE DID

By Wendy-Marie Martin

Directed by Jason Francey

December 14th at 2pm

THE GIRL IN THE WASHROOM

By Bella Poynton

Directed by Mike Doben

December 14th at 7pm

PRESERVATION

By Deborah Yarchun

Directed by Lara D. Haberberger

December 15th at 2pm

www.FirstLookBuffalo.com

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

