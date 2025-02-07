© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Theater Talk

Theater Talk: Women playwright's works excel on area stages now: Hoak, Martin, Poynton, Ziegler, as more plays continue to open every week around town.

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published February 7, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Donna Hoak's play BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART now at the Alleyway Cabaret stars L-R Greg Howze, Zoe Goñez, Johnny Barden
M. Mckee Photography
/
Bellissima Productions
Donna Hoak's play BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART now at the Alleyway Cabaret stars L-R Greg Howze, Zoe Goñez, Johnny Barden

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony remembers Kathleen Betsko Yale (1939-2025) a fierce advocate for women in theater leading into Anthony and Peter talking about new plays by women in Buffalo. BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART a new play by Buffalo's Donna Hoak (Bellissima Productions at the Alleyway Cabaret) opened last week starring Greg Howze, Johnny Barden, and making her professional debut, Zoe Goñez, recent Buff State Valedictorian and President's Medal awardee (as was Gabriel McKinley a few years back and let's hope that Ms. Goñez also chooses to remain in Buffalo). Speaking of women playwrights, Bella Poynton's THE MIGHTY MAISIE opens at American Repertory Theatre of WNY this week. Regarding new plays, it's the last chance to see THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY by Wendy Marie-Martin at First Look/Canterbury Woods. Peter and Anthony also took in ACCOMPLICE by Rupert Holmes (at Lancaster Opera House), where Tara Kaczorowski was particularly impressive. Openings this week also include THE WANDERERS at Jewish Repertory and SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE at Torn Space. See listings below.

Check out Anthony's memories of Kathleeen Betsko Yale, as well as his reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCES TO SEE...

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY, a new play by Wendy-Marie Martin, directed by Jason Francey, starring Heather Casseri, Kaylie Horowitz, Sandra Roberts, Annie DeFazio, Adam Kilgore, Emrald Ja'ceil. Jan 17 - Feb 9, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by First Look / Canterbury Woods at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 (off Youngs Rd. between Maple and Klein). (716) 771-6358 firstlookbufflo.com,

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY PUBLICITY BLURB: One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and SuperHattie was born. SuperHattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, SuperHattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn’t learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?

_____

OPENING THIS WEEK OR EARLY NEXT:

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, national tour, presented by Shea's, 2/11 - 2/16 Mon-Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 & 6:00 at Shea's 710 Theater, 710 Main Street at Tupper. 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/forbidden-broadway/

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and MOULIN ROUGE. It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award® winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true that will leave you begging for more! The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation a “Critics Pick” calling it “The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!”

Forbidden Broadway is the recipient of a Special Tony Award®, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, and a 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition, Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking!

_____

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, a musical by Joe DiPietro, presented by The Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre 2/6 - 2/16 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. 433 Locust Street Lockport, New York 14094 info@kenancenter.org 716-433-2617

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE PUBLCITY BLURB: This hilarious musical comedy relates to relationships of all types, and makes for an enjoyable addition to any Valentine’s plans! Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.

The longest-running off-Broadway revue in history pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?”, and all the other trials and tribulations that come with the relationship game. The perfect night for anyone who has experienced the “relationship conundrum!”

Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro. Music by Jimmy Roberts. Orchestrations by Doug Katsaros. Originally Produced in New York by James Hammerstein, Bernie Kukoff and Jonathan Pollard. Original Direction by Joel Bishoff. Originally produced by the American Stage Company James N. Vagias, Executive Producer.

_____

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VI – LOVE!, by David Cerda, Directed by Todd Warfield, presented by O’Connell & Company starring Michael Seitz, Joey Bucheker, Michael “Bebe” Blasdell, and Matt Rittler. 2/8-2/23. NOTE: Opening Sat 2/8. Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, 2/23 at 7:30pm, with all shows at the O’Connell & Company Mainstage 4110 Bailey Ave. Amherst 14226, 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VI – LOVE! PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo’s Award-Winning Geriatric Fab Four are back with a 6th edition of “lost” episodes of America’s favorite sitcom as a naughty drag parody. In Episode 1 "Blind Date", we join the Girls as they prepare for the much-anticipated Sadie Hawkins dance at the Miami Senior Center. Dorothy struggles to find a date. Just when things seem bleak, Rose steps in with a surprise match that promises to bring both laughter and chaos! Then, in Episode 2 "It's Personal", the fun escalates as the women take a bold and cheeky approach by placing risqué personals ads in their local supermarket's shopper newspaper. The outcome? A whirlwind of excitement as Rose unexpectedly connects with a lesbian girlfriend who runs a feminist coffee house, complete with an open mic night!

_____

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, A stage adaptation of the 1973 film by Ingmar Bergman presented by Torn Space Theater featuring Tracie Lane as Marianne (the role originated by Liv Ullman in the 1973 film), Jack Hunter, Todd Benzin, Stan Klimecko and Christine Turturro. Feb 7 – Mar 1 Thu - Sat 7:30. (VIP Fundraiser: February 27) at 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212 (716) 768-1109 tornspacetheater.com/

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: Torn Space Theater's Mainstage Series returns with a play based on the classic 1973 film "Scenes from a Marriage" by Ingmar Bergman. Like the movie by Bergman, the play explores the dynamics of a married relationship through time, designed/directed in Torn Space’s signature style. "Scenes" captured international attention for its nuanced perspective of a marriage and relationship spanning love, parenthood, desire, deception and divorce. As contemporary relationship norms continue to change, it remains a potent intimate lens into the private realm of a sacred institution.

_____

THE MIGHTY MAISIE, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Marie Costa, Mariangela Mercurio, Maryann Seufert, Andrew Zuccari, Emily Yancey, and Anthony Grande. 2/6 - 2/22 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Note: Celebrate the closing night of "The Mighty Maisie" by staying after the 5:00 pm performance for ART/WNY's traditional Mardi Gras shindig. Your play ticket includes music, food, and two drink tickets per person.

_____

THE WANDERERS, by Anna Ziegler, directed by JRT Artistic Director Saul Elkin, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen. 2/6 - 3/2, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat/Shabbos) presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre

THE WANDERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In this Off-Broadway hit, two marriages have seemingly little in common: Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. But both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. From the playwright of JRT's hit production, Photograph 51, comes this funny, moving, and thoughtful play that asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost. Featuring an all-star cast including Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen.

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

ACCOMPLICE, a comedy thriller by Rupert Holmes presented by Lancaster Opera House. Jan 31 - Feb 16 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 presented by Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue. Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

ACCOMPLICE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s coveted “Edgar” award and written by Rupert Holmes, Tony® award winner for The Mystery of Edwin Drood. This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. The story begins in Dartmoor, England at the stylish weekend retreat of the affluent Derek and Janet Taylor, and both adultery and murder are in the air. But we will soon learn that all is never as it seems in this electrifying game of trickery and misdirection. Who is the hunter and who the hunted…and precisely who is the titular Accomplice?

_____

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART, a play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty presented by Bellissima Productions, starring Johnny Barden, Zoe Goñez, and Greg Howze. Jan 30 - Feb 15, Thu- Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 7:30. Alleyway Cabaret Space 1 Curtain Up Alley, (between Pearl and Main Sts., adjacent to Shea's Buffalo, NY 14202. bellissimaproductions.com (716) 218-8530

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART PUBLICITY BLURB: Law student Abby Gates has no qualms about becoming a sugar baby to get her tuition bills paid–until it means keeping a secret from the man she loves, an artist exploring confession and thresholds of shame. When Abby’s two worlds collide, she discovers her sugar daddy has taught her about more than good wine. Prepare to be swept away by the gripping and emotionally charged story where ambition, desire, and self-discovery collide. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, simulated use of drinking

_____

SOME SHOWS STARTING LATER THIS FEBRUARY:

BLACK BEAR ISLAND, a new play by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Daniel Lendzian, starring Gabrielle Nunzio, Russell C. Holt, Kira Whitehead, Kathleen Rooney, Alejandra Sutherland, Connor Raposa, Ayden Herreid, and Jared Eichel. 2/19 - 3/8 all performances at 7:30 plus one Saturday matinee, March 1 at 3:30. Note: pay what you can previews on 2/14, 2/15, 2/16, 2/18, Opening night is Wed 2/19, and Industry night is Monday 2/24. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

BLACK BEAR ISLAND PUBLICITY BLURB: "On Black Bear Island, the deadliest predator is the past." For fans of Gone Girl, Twin Peaks, True Detective and Ozark. Following the mysterious death of her estranged childhood sweetheart, Amitra returns home for the first time in sixteen years and is plunged into a nightmare of secrets and lies. In this gripping psychological thriller, the ancient Pacific Northwest Forest engulfs the house and long-buried memories surface, forcing Amitra to confront the ghosts of her past in order to survive the present. With its masterful blend of mystery, suspense, and raw emotion, BLACK BEAR ISLAND explores the haunting power of guilt and the dangerous allure of nostalgia where reality blurs and the past refuses to stay buried. This 2023 Mazumdar Award-winning new play is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you questioning the nature of reality.

_____

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

_____

NEXT TO NORMAL 2/19 - 3/16 presented by MusicalFare

_____

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET 2/20 -3/23 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

_____

THE LOVED ONES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Irish Classical Theatre

_____

THE NICETIES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Second Generation Theatre

_____

SOME SHOWS OPENING IN MARCH:

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by ___, starring ___. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

Tags
Theater Talk 2025 Theater TalkWBFO Arts & Culture Desk
Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
See stories by Anthony Chase
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO’s “sister station,” WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he’s probably getting ready to co-host “Theater Talk” with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think “Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters”).
See stories by Peter Hall
Latest Episodes
  • Mukelisewe Goba as Rafiki in THE LION KING North American Tour at Shea's through January 5, 2025
    Theater Talk: Copps & Farugia very funny at MusicalFare; Copps and Copps back there soon; LION KING's Mukelisewe Goba as Rafiki superb; Audra's reviews as Mama Rose are at the top
    This week Anthony & Peter talk about Steve Copps & Phil Farugia as very funny retro style hosts at MusicalFare; Copps and (Kelly) Copps back there soon in THE LAST FIVE YEARS; LION KING's Mukelisewe Goba as Rafik is superb; Audra's reviews as Mama Rose are, as Anthony predicted, at the top. For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • A KIDMAN CAROL L-R Jeremy Kreuzer, Jason Michael Snow, Madeline Rehm
    Theater Talk: KIDMAN CAROL (and other Carols) about to close; SORRY WRONG CHIMNEY continues at Desiderio's; Anthony sees Audra in GYPSY; SCOTUS's Katanji Brown Jackson in &JULIET
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about A KIDMAN CAROL at the Alleyway Cabaret, lots of fun with Broadway stars in the two principal roles of Cate Blanchett and Nicole Kidman. Speaking of Broadway, Anthony flew down to NYC for Audra McDonald's opening night as Mama Rose in GYPSY. Meanwhile, at another theater, Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson made her Broadway debut in a specially created one-night-only walk-on role in the hit jukebox musical & JULIET December 14 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. Three shows continue past Christmas: IT WAS A WONDERFUL LIFE at Forest Lawn Cemetery, THE LION KING at Shea's, and SORRY! WRONG CHIMNEY at Desiderio's Dinner Theatre. For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • JUNIE B. JONES all cast Anika Pace, Aaron Saldana, Maria Ta, Roderick Garr, Kristen Marie Lopez,Scott Borish & Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci
    Theater Talk: WIZARD OF OZ, NUTCRACKER, both very enjoyable; a timely and fun JUNIE B. JONES continues at TOY; Silvia Pinal, Mexican Golden Age star, passes at age 93
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter note the passing of Mexican movie and musical star Silvia Pinal. Anthony was charmed by Lancaster Opera House's THE WIZARD OF OZ (which included scenes cut from the movie) while Peter enjoyed Neglia Ballet's annual performance of Tchaikovsky's THE NUTCRACKER with the BPO in the pit as well as JUNIE B. JONES IN JINGLE BELLS, BATMAN SMELLS at Theatre of Youth. There's plenty of theater this holiday season. See the listingsFor 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • WIZARD OF OZ at LOH stars L-R Connor Hesch, Joe Greenan, Isabella Bindemann, Michael Wells
    Theater Talk: NUTCRACKER at Shea's, CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alleyway and Shaw, ('tis the season), WIZARD OF OZ at Lancaster Opera has talented cast (see listings)
  • WITCH at Road Less Traveled Productions stars Wendy Hall and Chris Hatch
    THEATER TALK: WICKED movie is a hit; Lancaster Opera has WIZARD OF OZ; WITCH at Road Less Traveled is a lush production; SHYLOCK at A.R.T. gets serious, ROTTEN and SHAWSHANK continue (see listings)
    This week on Theater Talk, Anthony is eager to talk about WICKED the movie, but first we mention WITCH, handsomely presented at Road Less Traveled Productions, and also SHYLOCK, a very dark story about prisoners at Auschwitz being forced to present THE MERCHANT OF VENICE. For lighter fare, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES has some new faces on the O'Connell & Co. Mainstage. And THE WIZARD OF OZ is presented at Lancaster Opera House. See listings. For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • Corey Mach and Teal Wicks in the North American Tour of & JULIET
    Theater Talk: Lockport's Taylor Theater, THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ujima, & JULIET at Shea's, SUNSET BLVD. on Broadway Tour, Stephen McKinley Henderson into Am. Theater Hall of Fame
    Anthony & Peter talk about Lockport's Taylor Theater and a very good 39 STEPS as well as the equally funny THANKSGIVING PLAY at Ujima. Teal Wicks rocks the role of "Anne Hathaway" in & JULIET at Shea's, Anthony saw SUNSET BLVD. on Broadway, and was there to see Stephen McKinley Henderson inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL at ICTC, L-R Shannon O’Boyle, Christie Baugher, Jewell Wilson Bridges
    Theater Talk: ANTIGONE at Buff State was solid, SOMETHING ROTTEN at MusicalFare is hilarious, creator Christie Baugher shares insights on the captivating musical THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL at Irish Classical.
    This weekend on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about ANTIGONE, SOMETHING ROTTEN, and THE FITZGERALDS OF ST. PAUL and creator Christie Baugher talks about her vision and inspiration. For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • REMEMBER THIS stars David Lundy at Jewish Rep through November 24
    Theater Talk: So many openings! So little time! REMEMBER THIS a powerful one-person at Jewish Rep; 2nd Gen's SPELLING BEE keeps 'em laughing at Shea's Smith. See listings attached.
    This weekend on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about REMEMBER THIS: THE LEGEND OF JAN KARSKI starring David Lundy, an intense one-person show at Jewish Rep in Getzville and THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, presented by 2nd Generation Theatre at Shea's Smith in downtown Buffalo.For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION at Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre at Bobby J’s runs thru December 1. (sitting) John Profeta as the warden, Kinzy Brown as "Red," Brian Tabak as "Andy," Lawrence Gregory Smith as "Brooks." (standing)Geno Delmaro, Andrew Salamone, Nate Chateaux, John Kennedy, Daniel J. Greer, Billy Horn Altramirano, and Andrew Canada.
    Theater Talk: SHAWSHANK continues at Desiderios, Anthony remembers Rita Hayworth, "SPELLING BEE" opens tonight at Shea's Smith, five (5!) openings next week! (See listings.)
    This weekend on Theater Talk, Peter and Anthony talk about THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION continuing at Desiderio's Dinner Theater, THE BREAK SONG, by Buffalo's Mark Humphrey, now over, "25th...SPELLING BEE" opening tonight, and a fine H.M.S. PINAFORE at OperaLytes last weekend.For 32 years (as of November 2024), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45am, 8:45am, and 5:45pm Fridays on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms for the stage, including ballet and opera.
  • Theater Talk: Anthony meets Bway's BarBara Luna, A.D. Weaver excels as G.W. in HAMILTON, BONNIE & CLYDE is a musical gem (Bellissima at Allendale), G&S "Pinafore" (OperaLytes this weekend) has a Chase family history
    This weekend on Theater Talk, Anthony talks about a recent meet with Broadway's BarBara Luna. Three shows wrap up. In HAMILTON at Shea's, A.D. Weaver excels in the role of George Washington in HAMILTON, BONNIE & CLYDE (Bellissima at Allendale) is a musical gem with Aaron Shapiro conducting a solid pit with beautiful melodies. Gilbert & Sullivan's operetta, H.M.S. "Pinafore" (OperaLytes this weekend) has a Chase family history. Anthony's parents met on stage during a production of that show!For 31 years (as of November 2023), Theater Talk has been appointment listening on WBFO, featuring the insights of theater critic and historian Anthony Chase, who joins Peter Hall for a five-minute weekly broadcast at 6:45 and 8:45 Friday mornings on 88.7 WBFO with a podcast available on wbfo.org. NOTE: Theater listings are included with the podcast. As part of BTPM (Buffalo Toronto Public Media), their beat is primarily Buffalo theater, but Broadway, The Shaw Festival, The Stratford Festival, and Chautauqua are covered as are other relevant art forms, including ballet and opera.
Load More