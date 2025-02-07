Theater Talk: Women playwright's works excel on area stages now: Hoak, Martin, Poynton, Ziegler, as more plays continue to open every week around town.

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony remembers Kathleen Betsko Yale (1939-2025) a fierce advocate for women in theater leading into Anthony and Peter talking about new plays by women in Buffalo. BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART a new play by Buffalo's Donna Hoak (Bellissima Productions at the Alleyway Cabaret) opened last week starring Greg Howze, Johnny Barden, and making her professional debut, Zoe Goñez, recent Buff State Valedictorian and President's Medal awardee (as was Gabriel McKinley a few years back and let's hope that Ms. Goñez also chooses to remain in Buffalo). Speaking of women playwrights, Bella Poynton's THE MIGHTY MAISIE opens at American Repertory Theatre of WNY this week. Regarding new plays, it's the last chance to see THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY by Wendy Marie-Martin at First Look/Canterbury Woods. Peter and Anthony also took in ACCOMPLICE by Rupert Holmes (at Lancaster Opera House), where Tara Kaczorowski was particularly impressive. Openings this week also include THE WANDERERS at Jewish Repertory and SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE at Torn Space. See listings below.

Check out Anthony's memories of Kathleeen Betsko Yale, as well as his reviews and the latest edition of Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences!), so it's worth getting the latest COVID booster readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously? If your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up," then Peter "tripled up," and you can too!

_____

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these shows!), followed by OPENINGS, then CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING THIS WEEKEND: LAST CHANCES TO SEE...

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY, a new play by Wendy-Marie Martin, directed by Jason Francey, starring Heather Casseri, Kaylie Horowitz, Sandra Roberts, Annie DeFazio, Adam Kilgore, Emrald Ja'ceil. Jan 17 - Feb 9, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00. Presented by First Look / Canterbury Woods at the Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville, NY 14221 (off Youngs Rd. between Maple and Klein). (716) 771-6358 firstlookbufflo.com,

THE DAY I LEARNED TO FLY PUBLICITY BLURB: One day, while walking her dog, Daisy, fifteen-year-old Hattie was struck by a direct hit from 100 million of volts lightning-tastic electricity and SuperHattie was born. SuperHattie instantly became fluent in a language of flashes and sparks and zzzzts and screams and learned to use them to her advantage. Five years later, SuperHattie has honed her ability to read minds and withstand unbelievable amounts of pain, but she still hasn’t learned to fly. Will she finally find the courage to let go of her fears and soar?

_____

OPENING THIS WEEK OR EARLY NEXT:

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY, national tour, presented by Shea's, 2/11 - 2/16 Mon-Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 & 8:00, Sun 2:00 & 6:00 at Shea's 710 Theater, 710 Main Street at Tupper. 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/forbidden-broadway/

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY PUBLICITY BLURB: From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and MOULIN ROUGE. It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award® winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs: a hip and fresh view of theatre’s tried and true that will leave you begging for more! The New York Times has made Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation a “Critics Pick” calling it “The Best Edition of Forbidden Broadway in recent memory!”

Forbidden Broadway is the recipient of a Special Tony Award®, an Obie Award, the Outer Critics Circle Award, and the Drama Desk Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical, and a 2013 Drama Desk Award nomination for its edition, Forbidden Broadway: Alive and Kicking!

_____

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE, a musical by Joe DiPietro, presented by The Kenan Center's Taylor Theatre 2/6 - 2/16 Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30. 433 Locust Street Lockport, New York 14094 info@kenancenter.org 716-433-2617

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE PUBLCITY BLURB: This hilarious musical comedy relates to relationships of all types, and makes for an enjoyable addition to any Valentine’s plans! Everything you have ever secretly thought about dating, romance, marriage, lovers, husbands, wives and in-laws, but were afraid to admit.

The longest-running off-Broadway revue in history pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, “Say, what are you doing Saturday night?”, and all the other trials and tribulations that come with the relationship game. The perfect night for anyone who has experienced the “relationship conundrum!”

Book and Lyrics by Joe DiPietro. Music by Jimmy Roberts. Orchestrations by Doug Katsaros. Originally Produced in New York by James Hammerstein, Bernie Kukoff and Jonathan Pollard. Original Direction by Joel Bishoff. Originally produced by the American Stage Company James N. Vagias, Executive Producer.

_____

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VI – LOVE!, by David Cerda, Directed by Todd Warfield, presented by O’Connell & Company starring Michael Seitz, Joey Bucheker, Michael “Bebe” Blasdell, and Matt Rittler. 2/8-2/23. NOTE: Opening Sat 2/8. Thu-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:00, 2/23 at 7:30pm, with all shows at the O’Connell & Company Mainstage 4110 Bailey Ave. Amherst 14226, 716-848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES VI – LOVE! PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo’s Award-Winning Geriatric Fab Four are back with a 6th edition of “lost” episodes of America’s favorite sitcom as a naughty drag parody. In Episode 1 "Blind Date", we join the Girls as they prepare for the much-anticipated Sadie Hawkins dance at the Miami Senior Center. Dorothy struggles to find a date. Just when things seem bleak, Rose steps in with a surprise match that promises to bring both laughter and chaos! Then, in Episode 2 "It's Personal", the fun escalates as the women take a bold and cheeky approach by placing risqué personals ads in their local supermarket's shopper newspaper. The outcome? A whirlwind of excitement as Rose unexpectedly connects with a lesbian girlfriend who runs a feminist coffee house, complete with an open mic night!

_____

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE, A stage adaptation of the 1973 film by Ingmar Bergman presented by Torn Space Theater featuring Tracie Lane as Marianne (the role originated by Liv Ullman in the 1973 film), Jack Hunter, Todd Benzin, Stan Klimecko and Christine Turturro. Feb 7 – Mar 1 Thu - Sat 7:30. (VIP Fundraiser: February 27) at 612 Fillmore Ave. Buffalo, NY 14212 (716) 768-1109 tornspacetheater.com/

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE PUBLICITY BLURB: Torn Space Theater's Mainstage Series returns with a play based on the classic 1973 film "Scenes from a Marriage" by Ingmar Bergman. Like the movie by Bergman, the play explores the dynamics of a married relationship through time, designed/directed in Torn Space’s signature style. "Scenes" captured international attention for its nuanced perspective of a marriage and relationship spanning love, parenthood, desire, deception and divorce. As contemporary relationship norms continue to change, it remains a potent intimate lens into the private realm of a sacred institution.

_____

THE MIGHTY MAISIE, a play by Bella Poynton, directed by Kelli Bocock-Natale, starring Marie Costa, Mariangela Mercurio, Maryann Seufert, Andrew Zuccari, Emily Yancey, and Anthony Grande. 2/6 - 2/22 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 5:00 presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY at the Compass Performing Arts Center, 545 Elmwood Avenue, Buffalo (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Note: Celebrate the closing night of "The Mighty Maisie" by staying after the 5:00 pm performance for ART/WNY's traditional Mardi Gras shindig. Your play ticket includes music, food, and two drink tickets per person.

_____

THE WANDERERS, by Anna Ziegler, directed by JRT Artistic Director Saul Elkin, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen. 2/6 - 3/2, Thu 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 (no Friday performances for Shabbat/Shabbos) presented by the Jewish Repertory Theatre

THE WANDERERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In this Off-Broadway hit, two marriages have seemingly little in common: Esther and Schmuli are Orthodox Jews navigating strictly defined rules and roles, while Sophie and Abe are secular and free to make their own choices. But both couples are growing apart as they strive to balance their individual identities with the families they've created. As Esther tests the boundaries of her personal freedom, Abe falls into a correspondence with a movie star that will shake the foundations of his marriage and career. From the playwright of JRT's hit production, Photograph 51, comes this funny, moving, and thoughtful play that asks if following one's truth is worth it, no matter the cost. Featuring an all-star cast including Arin Lee Dandes, Jordan Levin, Aleks Malejs, Alex Watts and Adam Yellen.

_____

CONTINUING: (in alphabetical order, plays starting with "The" are under the letter T.)

ACCOMPLICE, a comedy thriller by Rupert Holmes presented by Lancaster Opera House. Jan 31 - Feb 16 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 presented by Lancaster Opera House 21 Central Avenue. Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

ACCOMPLICE PUBLICITY BLURB: Winner of the Mystery Writers of America’s coveted “Edgar” award and written by Rupert Holmes, Tony® award winner for The Mystery of Edwin Drood. This theatrical roller coaster will trigger screams of laughter even as audiences vow to keep its secrets hush-hush. The story begins in Dartmoor, England at the stylish weekend retreat of the affluent Derek and Janet Taylor, and both adultery and murder are in the air. But we will soon learn that all is never as it seems in this electrifying game of trickery and misdirection. Who is the hunter and who the hunted…and precisely who is the titular Accomplice?

_____

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART, a play by Donna Hoke, directed by Sabrina Kahwaty presented by Bellissima Productions, starring Johnny Barden, Zoe Goñez, and Greg Howze. Jan 30 - Feb 15, Thu- Fri 7:30, Sat 3:00 & 7:30. Alleyway Cabaret Space 1 Curtain Up Alley, (between Pearl and Main Sts., adjacent to Shea's Buffalo, NY 14202. bellissimaproductions.com (716) 218-8530

BRILLIANT WORKS OF ART PUBLICITY BLURB: Law student Abby Gates has no qualms about becoming a sugar baby to get her tuition bills paid–until it means keeping a secret from the man she loves, an artist exploring confession and thresholds of shame. When Abby’s two worlds collide, she discovers her sugar daddy has taught her about more than good wine. Prepare to be swept away by the gripping and emotionally charged story where ambition, desire, and self-discovery collide. Content Warning: sexual themes & simulated sexual acts, strong language, simulated use of drinking

_____

SOME SHOWS STARTING LATER THIS FEBRUARY:

BLACK BEAR ISLAND, a new play by Karissa Murrell Myers, directed by Daniel Lendzian, starring Gabrielle Nunzio, Russell C. Holt, Kira Whitehead, Kathleen Rooney, Alejandra Sutherland, Connor Raposa, Ayden Herreid, and Jared Eichel. 2/19 - 3/8 all performances at 7:30 plus one Saturday matinee, March 1 at 3:30. Note: pay what you can previews on 2/14, 2/15, 2/16, 2/18, Opening night is Wed 2/19, and Industry night is Monday 2/24. Presented by the Alleyway Theatre 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

BLACK BEAR ISLAND PUBLICITY BLURB: "On Black Bear Island, the deadliest predator is the past." For fans of Gone Girl, Twin Peaks, True Detective and Ozark. Following the mysterious death of her estranged childhood sweetheart, Amitra returns home for the first time in sixteen years and is plunged into a nightmare of secrets and lies. In this gripping psychological thriller, the ancient Pacific Northwest Forest engulfs the house and long-buried memories surface, forcing Amitra to confront the ghosts of her past in order to survive the present. With its masterful blend of mystery, suspense, and raw emotion, BLACK BEAR ISLAND explores the haunting power of guilt and the dangerous allure of nostalgia where reality blurs and the past refuses to stay buried. This 2023 Mazumdar Award-winning new play is an unforgettable theatrical experience that will leave you questioning the nature of reality.

_____

GOODNIGHT TYLER a play by B.J Tindal, directed by Curtis Lovell. 2/28 - 3/16, Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. Presented by Ujima Co. Inc. at the Lorna C. Hill Theater, 429 Plymouth Ave., Buffalo, NY, 14213

(716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: Goodnight, Tyler, by B.J Tindal Tyler, is the ghost-love story of Tyler Evans, a dead Black man who wants to be remembered for who he was rather than how he died. He wants to make peace before he leaves behind his fiancée, his college buddy, his grandmother, and his student. It's a story about loss, intimacy, fear, and white supremacy as Tyler is brought face-to-face with the reality of whose grief matters and whose lives matter most.

_____

NEXT TO NORMAL 2/19 - 3/16 presented by MusicalFare

_____

OUR LADY OF 121st STREET 2/20 -3/23 presented by Road Less Traveled Productions

_____

THE LOVED ONES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Irish Classical Theatre

_____

THE NICETIES 2/14 - 3/2 presented by Second Generation Theatre

_____

SOME SHOWS OPENING IN MARCH:

DIAL M FOR MURDER, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, from the original play by Frederick Knott (perhaps best known for Hitchcock's 1954 film adaptation) directed by ___, starring ___. 3/27 - 4/13 Thu-Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, produced by Road Less Traveled Productions, on stage at Shea's 710 (710 Main Street at Tupper). 716-847-0850 sheas.org/performances/dial-m-for-murder/

DIAL M FOR MURDER PUBLICITY BLURB: A new version of the celebrated murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock’s masterpiece! Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the classic suspense thriller is a smart, tight, compelling update of Knott’s tale of jealousy, deception, and homicide. Tony is convinced that his wife Margot has been cheating on him. Now, it seems that the affair is over, but in his jealousy, Tony spins a web of suspicion and deception that will tighten around them and ensnare them both in danger, recrimination, and murder.

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 Broadway season

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____