The Scoreboard - January 10th

SABRES SURGE PAST SENATORS IN OTTAWA

The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Ottawa Senators 4-0 last night.

Early on, it was clear that the divisional battle would be feisty and physical. Buffalo’s Jason Zucker was hit from behind, into the boards face first by Ottawa’s captain, Brady Tkachuk, who would receive a charging penalty on the play. Luckily for the Sabres, Zucker would return in the second period.

As the Senators came out poorly, Buffalo took advantage, as Jack Quinn found himself one-on-one with the Sens netminder twice, scoring on both to give the Sabres a 2-0 lead after one. For Quinn, who was not only born and raised an hour out of Ottawa but he also played junior hockey there for the OHL’s 67’s, these were the first two goals he’s scored on the Senators in the now-eight times he’s played against them.

As Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stood his ground in goal, Buffalo continued to fly around the ice, earning multiple odd-man rushes into the Ottawa zone. Dylan Cozens created a turnover and ripped a shot past Anton Forsberg, extending the Sabres’ lead up 3-0. Halfway through the second, Ryan McLeod threw the puck from the board toward the net, leading to a ricochet off an Ottawa defender, sending the puck into the net for a 4-0 Sabres lead. That score would hold through the remainder of the game, as Luukkonen recorded a 35 save shutout in the Sabres’ win.

Buffalo responded to the physicality of the game all night, showing they wouldn’t back down. Rolling with 11 forwards and 7 defensemen due to injuries, the Sabres could afford to lose Dennis Gilbert for five minutes in the third, when he dropped the gloves to fight Tkachuk.

Given the Sabres (16-21-5) position in the standings (last in the Eastern Conference), but their being just seven points out of the final wild card spot, all the players and coaches can focus on is stockpiling as many wins in a row as they can, especially against divisional and Eastern Conference opponents.

Up next, Buffalo hosts the Seattle Kraken on Saturday for a 4PM puck drop at KeyBank Center.

WILDCARD PREVIEW: (2) BUFFALO BILLS VS (7) DENVER BRONCOS

The time has come for playoff football in the NFL. Super Wildcard Weekend is here, and the Buffalo Bills are set to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

The Broncos (10-7) clinched a postseason berth this past week with a resounding 38-0 win over the Kansas City Chiefs’…backups. Funny enough, that makes this game a battle between the only two teams to defeat the two-time defending champions. Denver has had an up and down season with rookie quarterback Bo Nix finding his way all the while. Before their win over KC in week 18, the Broncos had lost games to the Chargers and Bengals in back-to-back weeks. A red flag arises when you look at the teams that Denver played this season which ended up making the postseason. Against playoff teams, the Broncos went 2-5, with the other win coming over the NFC’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in week three.

Denvers’ offense is fairly balanced, with seven more passing attempts than rushes on average per game in the regular season. Nix’s 3,775 passing yards was the most of any first year quarterback, and all second year QBs, for that matter. That mark is good for 12th in the league, just under 50 yards threw the air more than Buffalo’s Josh Allen tossed for. Mainly, Courtland Sutton, the seventh-year pro out of SMU, is Nix’s primary receiver, being targeted 135 times on the season, which is good for just under 25% of all targets. Sutton surpassed the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the second time of his career this season. With solid depth below Sutton out wide, the Broncos’ next four receivers have each been targeted over 50 times this year. Denver’s rushing attack is smack dab in the middle of the league, averaging just over 112 yards per game on the ground. Expect the Broncos to air it out more often than not, especially if the Bills bring pressure early and often.

On Defense, safety Brandon Jones and linebacker Cody Barton lead the way with over 100 total tackles during the regular season. Moving the ball on the Broncos’ could be an obstacle for Allen and the Bills, as Denver brings the heat with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper each having recorded double digit sack totals. As if Denver’s defense wasn’t already stout enough, Pat Surtain II has a team-high 4 interceptions and fumble recovery as well.

Weather shouldn’t be too much of a factor for the visitors on Sunday, as both teams have been playing home games in extra layers and cold temps in the last month.

Josh Allen is 2-1 against Denver in his career, most recently Buffalo lost to the Broncos at home, last season, on a game winning kick in the final seconds, the Broncos defeated the Bills in 2023. The Bills could have some difficulty against the Broncos on the ground game, given their top three ranking in rushing yards allowed per game, sitting in the top three. Allen will have to be the best player on the field and take over the game in a critical moment down the stretch. Sure, there are chess pieces on both teams who each have extremely high caliber talent, but Allen is the only MVP candidate who will take to the field at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. If he can be Superman for a couple of plays, regardless of how close it is, the Bills could pull out the victory and move on towards the divisional round.

Kickoff from Orchard Park on Sunday is at 1PM

FNL PREVIEW: MADISON FRANCIS EYES DOWN 2K AS LANCASTER WBB HOSTS JAMESTOWN

Tonight on WBFO and WNED Create, PJ Cauley and I head to Lancaster for girls high school basketball, featuring the Lancaster Legends and the Jamestown Red and Green.

History is on pace to be made this evening as Madison Francis of Lancaster is just 11 points away from scoring her 2,000th career point as a Legend. After signing with Mississippi State this fall, Francis has been leading the Legends with an average of 29 points and 15 rebounds per game.

Tip-off from Lancaster High School is set for 7:30pm tonight, we invite you to join us for Friday Night Lights right here on WBFO or on WNED Create.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF: NOTRE DAME BEATS PENN STATE, AWAITS WINNER OF OHIO STATE / TEXAS IN CHAMPIONSHIP

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish football team defeated Penn State 27-24 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal last night. Notre Dame seeks their 12th title in program history, and first since 1988.

Fighting Irish Head Coach Marcus Freeman will be the first Black head coach to ever coach in the national championship game at the FBS level.

Due to Notre Dame not having any conference affiliation, the school will receive a hefty paycheck, the full 20 million dollars for making the National Championship game will go directly to the school, as per Front Office Sports.

Notre Dame awaits the winner of tonight’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between Texas and Ohio State. Kickoff from Arlington, TX is set for 7:30 tonight.