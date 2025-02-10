© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - February 10th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published February 10, 2025 at 2:11 AM EST
On Monday's Scoreboard... A WNY Native has reached a collegiate basketball milestone; Hubie Brown is hanging them up; The NHL hits pause for the Four Nation’s Faceoff, and the Bills have made some staffing changes.

CIEZKI HITS 1,000 COLLEGIATE POINTS OVER THE WEEKEND

Former St. Mary’s (Lancaster) basketball star Shay Ciezki has reached the one-thousand-point milestone in her collegiate career.

After two seasons at Penn State, the point guard transferred within the Big 10 Conference to Indiana, where she has excelled. Having started every game in league play thus far, Ciezki is averaging nine points three assists and two rebounds per game for IU.

Yesterday afternoon, Ciezki’s Hoosiers lost a nail biter, 66-56, at Minnesota, but during the game, Shay’s team-high 12 points lifted her over the 1,000-point mark in her three-year collegiate career. Playing in the Big 10, the former St. Mary’s Lancer has matched up with some of the nation’s best this season, including Juju Watkins of USC and #1 ranked UCLA. Ciezki and Indiana sit at 7-5 in Conference play, with games against ranked Ohio State and Maryland coming in the next couple of weeks.

NIAGARA UNIVERSITY GRAD HUBIE BROWN CALLS FINAL NBA GAME

After thirty-five years of broadcasting NBA games, Hubie Brown has called his final game, as he took to the mic with the legendary Mike Breen one final time on Sunday, as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 135-127.

At the age of ninety-one, Brown’s career in the broadcast team has officially come to an end, as Brown closed the broadcast saying, “it was a fantastic ride.” That ride began back in the early 1950’s at Niagara University as a player, just as Brown’s Hall of Fame career began to take off. Coaching for 15 years in the ABA and NBA, Hubie Brown made stops at William & Mary, Duke, and eventually, the Milwaukee Bucks.

Just this past year, in 2024, Brown was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, after thirty-five years of broadcasting basketball games as a color analyst for over three decades, including his calling of 18 NBA Finals across radio and television.

SABRES LOSE IN NASHVILLE; FOUR NATIONS FACEOFF PREVIEW 

The NHL has officially hit pause on their regular season, just as the Sabres lost their final game before the hiatus, dropping a tough one in Nashville on Saturday, 6-4.

The Four Nations Faceoff is set to get underway in just a few days. The first game of the best-on-best tournament will feature Rasmus Dahlin and team Sweden up against Team Canada on Wednesday at 8PM. Then, on Thursday night, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Henri Jokiharju and Team Finland will face-off against team USA at 8PM. All four countries will play each other in the round robin phase, with a three-point rewards system used to determine which two teams will play in the one-game Final on February 20th.

The NHL schedule will resume on Saturday February 22nd, when 28 of the 32 NHL teams will play across the league. The Sabres will return that night, when they host the New York Rangers.

BILLS MOVE ON FROM SPECIAL TEAMS COORDINATOR, LOSE

Before the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, the Buffalo Bills were making some changes to their coaching staff, for better or worse.

Let’s start with the former: yesterday afternoon, it was reported that the Bills are parting ways with Special Teams Coordinator Matthew Smiley. During the regular season, the Bills were the 7th worst team in the NFL when it came to kick returns, averaging less than 26 yards per return. In most other trackable special teams statistics, Smiley’s unit was no better than middle of the pack.

On a more bittersweet note, Bills Associate Athletic Trainer Denny Kellington has been hired as the Carolina Panthers VP of Player Health and Performance. Kellington received an MVP vote for his role in saving Damar Hamlin’s life two years ago.

