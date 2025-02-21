© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - February 21st

By Jack Kreuzer
Published February 21, 2025 at 1:16 AM EST
On Friday's Scoreboard... Connor McDavid scored the latest “golden goal” for Canada; Pride Night Was A Success for UB Women’s Hoops; Sabres Hockey Returns Tomorrow Night; The Bandits Seek Revenge This Weekend; and the Bisons host their Spring Training Carnival Tomorrow.

CANADA DEFEATS USA IN OVERTIME OF FOUR NATIONS FACE-OFF CHAMPIONSHIP

In an instant classic overtime game, Canada claimed victory at the Four Nations Face-Off Championship Game, defeating the United States, 3-2, last night in Boston.

While there wasn’t a fight off the game’s opening puck drop, let alone three tilts, the first goal scored was a bit of Deja-vu for the Americans in the first period. Team Canada struck first, with Nathan MacKinnon lofting a shot from the point through traffic, beating USA’s goalie Connor Hellebuyck for the first goal of the game, less than five minutes into the game. As the first period wound down, Auston Matthews circled the Canada zone, fed it in front of the net, where Brady Tkachuck hacked the puck up and over the right shoulder of Jordan Binnington, tying the game for the Americans. The score would stand 1-1 after the first period.

In the second period, it was one of the youngest players in the tournament, 22-year-old USA defensemen Jake Sanderson whacked a rebound past Binnington, giving the Americans their first lead of the game, 2-1, just before the midway point. Less than a minute later, Canada earned the first powerplay of the game and sent one of the most talented five-man units in hockey history onto the ice, seeking the equalizer. Former Sabres captain Jack Eichel blocked a shot from the point as the US fended off the Canadian man advantage. Shortly thereafter, though, Sam Bennett beat USA goalie Connor Hellebuyck over his right shoulder from in tight, tying the game at two, that score would stand through the end of the second.

What a treat the third period was for hockey fans to watch. 20 minutes to play, tie game, with pride on the line for each nation, something a majority of the players in this tournament weren’t able to experience in a decade. Back and forth the two teams went, with point-blank chances on both ends of the ice, with both goaltenders, their defensemen, and in some cases, the goal posts coming up clutch. No goals in the third, and so the game went to sudden death overtime. Just as it did in the gold medal game at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

The overtime period saw Jordan Binnington stand on his head, robbing Auston Matthews and the American blind on three straight point-blank chances. After an icing was called on the US, Canada won the offensive zone face-off, cycled it around the boards, before Mitch Marner swerved a pass around his Toronto Maple Leafs teammate, Matthews, finding Connor McDavid alone in the slot. Just as Sidney Crosby did in 2010, McDavid picked his spot and hit his spot, beating Hellebuyck high glove side, winning the game, and the tournament for the Canadians.

PRIDE NIGHT: UB WOMEN’S HOOPS DEFEATS KENT STATE AT HOME

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team picked up their tenth conference victory of the season Wednesday night, but the 76-70 win over Kent State was far from “just another game” for the Bulls. For UB, the come-from-behind victory marked their first win over the Golden Flashes since 2022. Kent State had taken six straight from the Bulls, including the MAC Championship game one year ago.

Surrounding the game itself, the team celebrated Pride Night with pride flags hung up around Alumni Arena, and with local LGBTQ+ organizations highlighted throughout the night. Bulls Coach Becky Burke, who has been outspoken about her relationship with her wife Savannah, wore a shirt reading “You Belong” spelled out in rainbow lettering.

Pride was the theme of the night, from the singing of the Star Spangled Banner performed by the Buffalo Gay Men’s Choir, to the team overcoming a 12-point first half deficit to claim victory for the community they represent. The Bulls, now 21-4 on the season, showed exactly why they are a top contender for the Conference Championship, with a resilient effort. Graduate guard Chellia Watson led the Bulls to victory, taking over in the fourth quarter. Watson scored 14 of her game-high 28 points in the final frame.

UB heads to Oxford, Ohio for a meeting with the Miami Redhawks tomorrow at 1PM. The Bulls won their first matchup with Miami 59-51 last month.

SABRES RETURN TO ACTION SATURDAY EVENING VS RANGERS

With the Four Nation’s Face-Off in the rearview mirror, the National Hockey League resumes its regular season schedule tomorrow, as the Buffalo Sabres host the New York Rangers.

Currently twelve points out of the final playoff spot, the Sabres will need to go on quite the heater to make this season interesting. Lindy Ruff’s first year back as Head Coach has certainly not gone to plan, with the thought of competing, not just for a playoff spot, but deep into the postseason was the topic of conversation this past summer. We’ll see if the well-rested Sabres can flip a switch and at least make the final two months of hockey in WNY exciting to watch.

The Rangers are one of eight teams ahead of Buffalo in the battle for the wild card spots, with the Blueshirts just three points behind Detroit for the final spot. After playing together on team Sweden at the Four Nations Face-Off, Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin and Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad will go head-to-head tomorrow.

Puck-drop from KeyBank Center is at 5:30 on Saturday.

BANDITS SEEK REVENGE AT SAN DIEGO TOMORROW NIGHT

The Buffalo Bandits suffered their first loss of the season last weekend, a 14-13 overtime thriller, won by the San Diego Seals. Tomorrow night, Buffalo has the rare opportunity to bounce back against those same Seals, as the Bandits are in Southern California for the rematch.

Last week, the first meeting was the second game in two nights for the Bandits, with travel home from Toronto the night before. Perhaps that was a reason for San Diego jumping out to a 4-0 lead to open the game. By the time the Bandits fought back to send the game to overtime, Buffalo seemingly just ran out of gas, as the Seals netted the game winner just over five minutes into overtime.

The rematch in San Diego is set for tomorrow night at 7PM.

BISONS HOST SPRING TRAINING CARNIVAL TOMORROW

Believe it or not, the baseball season is just around the corner in Buffalo, and the Bisons are welcoming fans to their Spring Training Carnival tomorrow. The event at The Powerhouse Buffalo is free to the public and features activities including a home run derby, a bounce house, a friendship bracelet station, and more. The event runs from 10am-2pm.

