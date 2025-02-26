The Scoreboard - February 26th

WEDNESDAY WHIP-AROUND: HS PLAYOFF PREVIEW

High school basketball playoffs began this week in Western New York. Let’s dive into the brackets on the boys side; we’ll have the girls’ preview on Friday’s Scoreboard.

Boys Monsignor Martin

Tonight, the Manhattan Cup semifinals take place to determine who will play in the Championship game in the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association. #1 ranked St. Joe’s has been top-of-class all season, and tonight face #4 seed Nichols at 6PM. The Marauders beat Nichols by 12 and 24 respectively in their two meetings this season.

In a rematch of last year’s championship, #3 Timon and #2 Canisius meet in the semifinal at 7:45. In their two meetings within the span of two weeks this season, the visitors won both games. Timon won at Canisius by 24, then the Crusaders flipped the script with a 19 point win at the home of the Tigers. Grab your popcorn and a soft drink, this could be one of the best battles of the season.

Both games tonight are at Canisius University’s Koessler Athletic Center.

Boys Class AAA

Three teams compete for the Class AAA crown in Western New York, with Jamestown moving up this season to compete with Lancaster and defending champion Niagara Falls. The top seeded Red and Green have earned a bye to the Championship game, with a perfect 10-0 record in divisional play. Independent Niagara Falls went 10-8 on the season, with six losses to non-WNY opponents. The sleeper, Lancaster, lost both of their meetings with Jamestown by an average of 36 points. The Legends will take on NFHS tonight for the right to take on Jamestown next week Saturday in the title game. Tip-Off for the semifinal from Niagara Falls is at 6PM tonight.

Boys Class AA1

Orchard Park is the top seed, with a 16-4 overall record, led by sophomore guard Max Mancabelli. Winners of eight of their last ten, the Quakers are the clear favorites, but hot on their tail are #2 seed McKinley and #3 seed Lockport. The Macks have seldom lost all season, with a 17-3 record, having won their final seven games of the regular season. Lockport lost to OP by 20 points earlier this month, despite Charlie Croff dropping 28 points. For a sleeper, both #4 seeded Williamsville North and #5 Clarence have each played down-to-the-wire games with the top-dog Quakers. Quarterfinal games are Friday night at the higher seeds’ schools.

Boys Class AA2

Despite losing Amir Moye, a reigning All-WNY guard, for the entire season due to injury, the Health Sciences Falcons still earned the top seed with a 14-6 record. With four players averaging at least nine points per game, the Falcons' depth has filled the void left by Moye’s absence on the floor. Health’s best competition in AA2 is a roll of the dice. This bracket is wide open, with Sweet Home, Will East, and Hamburg each capable of going on a run to the title game. As the #5, #6, and #7 seeds respectively, each of those squads went at least .500 on the year, all competing against each other in the ECIC II division. This is truly anyone’s tournament. Quarterfinal games are Friday night at the higher seeds’ schools.

Boys Class A1

This bracket could be the most top-heavy, with 19-1 NFL Champs Grand Island leading the way as the #1 seed. Out of those with a bye to Friday’s quarterfinals, #2 Amherst and #3 Will South seem to be on a collision course for round three of The Battle of Main Street, to take place at Buff State. Cheektowaga, the four seed, lost to Grand Island by a point last season in the quarterfinals, making a potential rematch in the semifinal that much more interesting, but for the Chargers, they’ll have to defeat Sam Platt and the Pioneer Panthers to get there. Out of the six teams to play in the pre-quarter finals tonight, Iroquois has the best chance at making a run to the semis at Buffalo State as the #7 seed. Quarterfinal games are Friday night at the higher seeds’ schools.

Boys Class A2

If the higher seeds win out, we would be treated to round three of #1 seed Depew vs #2 seed Maryvale in the Sectional Championship, after the two split their meetings in the regular season. Those would be my picks to make the title game in A2, with my sleeper being #3 Olean, if you can call a three seed a sleeper. The Huskies have won eleven of their last thirteen games, losing to Will East by a point and defending sectional champs Salamanca by eleven. Quarterfinal games are Friday night at the higher seeds’ schools.

Boys Class B1

After seeing Akron handle St. Francis at the Centercourt Classic a few weeks ago, I would be shocked if the #1 seeded Tigers didn’t come away with some hardware at Buff State. With a 19-1 record, Akron has top-tier playmaking with the Gerstung brothers, Blake and Benjamin, along with size and skill with their sophomore post Derren Brooks, who is averaging a double double. #2 seed Olmsted challenged themselves to end the season, losing three of their last four, all non-league games to prepare for the postseason. The Owls and Tigers each await the pre-quarter winners before the quarterfinals take place on Saturday afternoon.

Boys Class B2

In what some have deemed the most interesting bracket of them all, Class B2 features defending regional champ Salamanca as the top seed, with a 17-3 record. Maddox Issac, with a team high-15 points per game, has the chance to lead the Warriors to a fourth final-four appearance, having done so in football and hoops each of the last two seasons. #2 seed MST is red-hot, having won nine of their last eleven. 3rd seed Eden surprised everyone with their run to Buff State last season, and with a 17-3 record this year, the Raiders are looking to get right back to the Championship game. Wilson, Allegany-Limestone, and Silver Creek are all sleeper picks to upset the top seeds as the 4, 7, and 10 seeds in the B2 bracket. One thing is for sure, whoever comes out of B2 will be battle-tested ahead of the crossover game with the B1 Champ. Quarterfinal games are Saturday afternoon and evening at the higher seeds’ schools.

Boys Class C

It’s a shame that #1 Randolph and #4 Westfield are on the same side of the bracket, as those two put on a show at the Centercourt Classic, a defensive duel won by Randolph. #2 Holland has posted some really strong performances this season and pushed themselves with a tough non-conference slate. The same can be said about the 3rd seed Franklinville, who has won eleven of their last twelve. The audience at JCC could witness some all-time great games in Class C next weekend, but first, the Quarterfinals take place this Saturday at noon.

Boys Class D

Remember that group of football players from CSP that won the state championship this fall? All seniors? All with insane athletic ability with the poise and mental strength to match? They’re all playing basketball at Panama, and with an 18-2 record that includes some non-league games over much larger schools, the Panthers are the top seed in the Class D bracket. #2 seed Forestville may be the only chance the field has at stopping Panama’s run to the Far West Regional.

BILLS EXTEND SHAKIR

Yesterday, the Buffalo Bills announced the extension of wide receiver Kahlil Shakir.

This past season, Shakir emerged as Josh Allen’s top target, hauling in over 800 yards through the air. Most impressive is the 25-year-old’s ability to run after the catch. With nearly 600 yards coming after the catch, Shakir ranked 3rd in the league during the 2024 regular season. That was a focus area for Buffalo’s offense heading into this season: mission accomplished.

Taking care of Shakir is step one for the Bills this offseason, with a handful of impact players pending free agency. Buffalo and GM Brandon Beane need to make decisions on what they’ll do with Ty Johnson, Mack Hollins, and Amari Cooper, and that’s just on the offensive side of the Ball. James Cook’s contract is also expiring in one year's time, as he is available to be extended now.

NFL free agency doesn’t open up until March 12th, but that date is fast approaching, as is the NFL Draft in late April.

SABRES STORM BACK TO DEFEAT DUCKS

The Buffalo Sabres erased a two-goal deficit to the Anaheim Ducks to win 3-2 in regulation last night.

After suffering two power play goals in the opening two periods, the Sabres found a new gear to shift to in the third. JJ Peterka notched the first goal for the blue and gold just under two minutes into the final frame, giving life to the 14,000 fans at KeyBank Center. Less than five minutes later, Alex Tuch netted his 20th tally of the season, tying the game at 2. Halfway through the third, with the arena rocking, Henri Jokiharju picked the top right corner over the Ducks’ goaltender’s shoulder to give Buffalo the 3-2 lead, which would hold as the final goal of the game. Dylan Cozens earned first star honors, having recorded an assist on all three Sabres goals.

The Sabres head to Carolina for a meeting with the Hurricanes tomorrow night.

The Scoreboard is presented By Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling