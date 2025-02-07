© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - February 7th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published February 7, 2025 at 2:29 AM EST
On Friday's Scoreboard... Buffalo’s Top Basketball Prospect has gone viral, Josh Allen took home some major hardware last night, and the Sabres have one game left before the Four Nations Faceoff.

MATTIE FRANCIS’ FIRST CAREER DUNK GOES VIRAL

She’s already recorded two thousand career points, and one thousand career rebounds, but Tuesday night, Madison Francis’ most recent milestone was witnessed from sea to shining sea, when the Lancaster High School senior rocked the rim.

In a clip that has gone viral across basketball social media spaces, and was featured as the fourth best play of the day on SportsCenter, Francis, runs out in transition behind the Williamsville North defense, slashes across the paint, rises up off her left leg, and grabs at the rim with her right hand, successfully recording her first career, in-game dunk.

The throwdown seen across the country brought a huge smile to Mississippi State Head Coach Sam Purcell, who responded to the clip late that night:

Y'all left my girl off the McDonald's All-American List & she said…

It’s OK!  I'm going to Burger King! 

Throw it down Madison. #HaveItYourWay

https://x.com/SamPurcellMSU/status/1886970816140611610

Francis’ dunk was the exclamation on Lancaster’s 80-33 win over Williamsville North, boosting the Legends’ record up to 13-3 overall, with a perfect 8-0 record in league play. There are just four chances left to see Francis and Lancaster in the regular season, including tonight at Jamestown. Tip-off against the Red and Green is set for 8PM tonight.

JOSH ALLEN WINS FIRST MVP; HE’S THE PERFECT REPRESENTATION OF THIS CITY

Josh Allen may not have achieved his ultimate career goal in bringing a Super Bowl to Buffalo this year, but his most impressive season of his seven-year career was capped off last night at the NFL Honors. Allen was named the NFL’s Most Valuable Player by AP voters, becoming the first Bill to win the award since Thurman Thomas in 1991.

Allen’s biggest critique at the start of his career was his lack of accuracy, something that he has defied the odds and improved over time, leading to a 64% completion percentage this past year. Allen’s detractors then picked on his turnovers, noting that he would never win an MVP with the lack of care he showed with the football. This year, Allen suffered just six interceptions, and lost 0 fumbles. Finally, after the Bills moved on from Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis at wide receiver last offseason, it was a clear narrative that Allen couldn’t be a top-of-the-line QB without a notable pass catcher downfield. Once again, the public has been proven wrong.

It was only a matter of time before Allen took home MVP Honors, but with that elusive hardware out of the way, the real work continues of bringing a Lombardi back to Orchard Park.

SABRES PLAY PREDS BEFORE BREAK FOR INTERNATIONAL PLAY

The Buffalo Sabres look to extend their four-game winning streak into a solid stretch of five straight before the NHL is put on pause for a two-week hiatus while international play begins. Buffalo is at Nashville tomorrow night for the second and final meeting of the two teams this season.

Buffalo (22-26-5) eyes down their first five game win streak in well over two years. The Sabres have the chance to accomplish this feat before the season comes to an end, and with the Four Nations Faceoff beginning next week. Outside of Rasmus Dahlin, Henri Jokiharju and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo’s roster gets a two week break to rest and recover ahead of the final segment of the season while their teammates suit up for their home country.

Puck Drop tomorrow night in Nashville is 8PM.

The Scoreboard 2025 WBFO Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
