© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
WBFO Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Your NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
THE SCOREBOARD WITH JACK KREUZER
The Scoreboard

The Scoreboard - December 30th

By Jack Kreuzer
Published December 30, 2024 at 1:34 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

BILLS HANDLE THE JETS TO GO UNDEFEATED AT HOME ON SEASON, CLINCH TWO-SEED

The Buffalo Bills took care of business yesterday, defeating the New York Jets 40-14 to clinch the second seed in the AFC postseason, while capping off a perfect, 8-0 record at home this season. It’s just the third time in franchise history that the Bills have gone undefeated at home, joining the 1988 and 1990 teams.

Before the season began, there were only a couple of home games on the schedule that seemed daunting, but there was a bye week that split them, making it somewhat palatable. Buffalo had to host both the AFC and NFC representatives from last season’s Super Bowl in the span of three weeks. Buffalo would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21, in week eleven, before coming off the bye with a 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in week thirteen. That stretch solidified Buffalo’s status this season, especially on their home turf. The Bills are still the only team in the league to have handed the Chiefs a loss this season, something we can be sure the team will use as motivation in the coming month.

With the two seed in the AFC locked up, Buffalo’s week eighteen game at New England can be rendered as meaningless from a record’s standpoint. The Bills will likely bench Josh Allen and a majority of the starters for next week's game, which can be viewed as a pseudo-bye week. The question now becomes, who will take a trip to Highmark Stadium for the Wild Card round as the seventh seed in the AFC? As of today, it will most likely be the Denver Broncos that will face the Bills in the Wild Card, with an outside shot of the Cincinnati Bengals taking their spot as the final playoff team in the conference.

The more interesting storyline for Bills fans to keep an eye out for this coming week is who wins the AFC North division, as the Steelers and Ravens both have a chance to clinch the third seed, putting them in position to come to Buffalo for a potential Divisional Round matchup. If Baltimore defeats Cleveland, as they are expected to, the Ravens win the AFC North and clinch the three seed. However, if the Browns upset Baltimore and the Steelers are able to beat Cincinatti, then Pittsburgh would leapfrog into the three seed as AFC North Champs, putting the Ravens on the opposite side of Buffalo on the playoff bracket.

With all of those scenarios up in the air, it will certainly be much more enjoyable for Bills fans to watch how week eighteen plays out from the comfort of the two seed, knowing that a home playoff game awaits them regardless of the outcome of any game next week.

STREAKY SABRES WIN THIRD STRAIGHT… AGAIN

For the third time this season, the Buffalo Sabres have won three straight games. After snapping their extended losing skid before the Christmas break, the Sabres earned wins over Chicago and at St. Louis over the weekend, moving their record to 14-19-4.

The Sabres, who sit in last place in the Eastern Conference, have been aided in these last few games by three main keys: timely goaltending, special teams, and their captain playing at an elite level.

Goaltending has been crucial to Buffalo’s recent success, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posting a .939 save percentage over the last three games. Yesterday, when the Sabres were outshot by St. Louis 37-16, Luukkonen made saves time and time again that kept Buffalo in the game.

There is a clear correlation between the Sabres winning hockey games and their power play scoring goals, and conversely, the team losing when they do not score on the man advantage. Going back to the final game of the losing streak, the Sabres loss at Boston, Buffalo has scored on four of its last ten power play opportunities. They went two for three in St. Louis yesterday, including Jason Zucker’s game winning goal, scored halfway through the third period. It doesn't even seem to be a change in philosophy, the Sabres are just shooting at a much better rate as of late.

Finally, having a healthy Rasmus Dahlin in the lineup changes the Sabres complexion all together. When their captain is on the ice, he has the ability to take over. As Head Coach Lindy Ruff said, Dahlin led by example on Friday night, dominating with the puck on breakouts against Chicago from the get-go. In his last three games, Dahlin has accounted for seven assists, a clear reason why Buffalo has outscored their last three opponents by a score of 17-5.

The Sabres look to keep the good times rolling when they head to Dallas tomorrow night for meeting with the 21-13-1 Stars on Tuesday. Puck drop from the lone star state is set for 8PM.

BANDITS DEFEAT ROCHESTER ON BANNER NIGHT FOR A SELL OUT CROWD

What a party it was at KeyBank Center on Saturday night as the Buffalo Bandits raised their 2024 NLL Championship banner to the rafters before thwarting the Rochester Knighthawks 13-6, remaining undefeated on the season.

Banditland was rocking, with a sellout crowd of over 19,000 filling the arena, as Buffalo was in control of the game from start to finish. A 2-0 lead after one quarter blossomed into a 6-0 advantage less than seven minutes into the second quarter. The Bandits were on fire on offense, but their defense and goaltending were blistering hot. Goalie Mat Vinc set a franchise record with 62 saves throughout the course of the game. Despite a solid push from Rochester in the second quarter the Bandits would shut the door in the second half, outscoring the Knighthawks 6-3 to close out the game.

Buffalo sweeps the season series over Rochester and now turn their attention to the Toronto Rock, who come to town on the 10th of January.

'The Scoreboard' is presented by Zenner and Ritter Heating and Cooling.

Tags
The Scoreboard 2024 WBFO Sports
Jack Kreuzer
Jack Kreuzer hosts 'The Scoreboard,' and serves as the voice of WBFO's 'Friday Night Lights.'
See stories by Jack Kreuzer
Latest Episodes
  • The Scoreboard - December 9th
    On Monday's Scoreboard...The Prophecy was fulfilled as CSP Football won the State Championship; Organizational tempers flared within the Sabres six game losing streak; the Bills fell in a shootout to the Rams; the Bandits opened their season with a win; and Juan Soto has a new home.. Kind of.
  • The Scoreboard - December 6th
    On Friday's Scoreboard... Goaltender interference calls haunt the Sabres as they lost to Winnipeg in overtime last night, Friday Night Lights returns with girls basketball tonight, and we recap some results from the first week of high school hoops. Plus, we preview the Bandits’ season opener and the Bills’ Sunday afternoon meeting with the LA Rams.
  • The Scoreboard - December 4th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard... We dive into how the Buffalo Sabres lost their fourth game in a row in a disastrously historic way. Plus, we prepare for Friday Night Lights' return this week with a preview of the basketball season. Finally, we check back in with WNY's college hoops teams in another edition of the Wednesday Whip-Around.
  • The Scoreboard - December 2nd
    On Monday's Scoreboard... The Buffalo Bills have clinched the AFC East; The Sabres seem to have slipped back into old habits; Two local high school football teams are headed to the State Championship; & one UB Bulls team has swept their local competition.
  • The Scoreboard - November 29th
    On Friday's Scoreboard... The Sabres played well but were shutout by Minnesota, we preview three State Semifinal football games featuring local teams, along with Canisius football’s Catholic State Championship matchup. Plus, a look ahead to Sunday night, when the Bills host San Francisco.
  • The Scoreboard - November 27th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard... The Sabres return home to host Minnesota tonight. The UB Bulls football team ends their season with eight wins. Plus, a preview of what to expect at your local Turkey Bowl game tomorrow.
  • The Scoreboard - November 25th
    On Monday's Scoreboard... The D’Youville Saints Women’s Volleyball team defied the odds to win their first ECC Championship. Two High Schools have won State Titles this fall. The Buffalo Sabres swept their California road trip. And four High School football teams kept their seasons alive in the state playoffs.
  • The Scoreboard - November 22nd
    On Friday's Scoreboard... Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen shined in his return with the Sabres, who eye down another back-to-back this weekend. The greatest football rivalry in WNY writes another championship chapter tomorrow. Plus, a full breakdown of Far West Regional football games in the state playoffs.
  • The Scoreboard - November 20th
    On Wednesday's Scoreboard... We preview The Buffalo Sabres' California road trip, which begins tonight. Plus, we recap St. Bonaventure WBB's thrilling win over Canisius last night. And we feature the first installment of the “Wednesday Whip-Around," where we check in on each of the collegiate basketball programs in WNY two weeks into the season.
  • The Scoreboard - November 18th
    On Monday's Scoreboard... The Bills ended Kansas City’s perfect season, two incredible football games were played in the Section VI Championships and the Monsignor Martin Playoffs. The Sabres got beat in Philadelphia over the weekend; and the Toronto Argonauts are Grey Cup Champions.
Load More