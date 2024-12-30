The Scoreboard - December 30th

BILLS HANDLE THE JETS TO GO UNDEFEATED AT HOME ON SEASON, CLINCH TWO-SEED

The Buffalo Bills took care of business yesterday, defeating the New York Jets 40-14 to clinch the second seed in the AFC postseason, while capping off a perfect, 8-0 record at home this season. It’s just the third time in franchise history that the Bills have gone undefeated at home, joining the 1988 and 1990 teams.

Before the season began, there were only a couple of home games on the schedule that seemed daunting, but there was a bye week that split them, making it somewhat palatable. Buffalo had to host both the AFC and NFC representatives from last season’s Super Bowl in the span of three weeks. Buffalo would defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 30-21, in week eleven, before coming off the bye with a 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in week thirteen. That stretch solidified Buffalo’s status this season, especially on their home turf. The Bills are still the only team in the league to have handed the Chiefs a loss this season, something we can be sure the team will use as motivation in the coming month.

With the two seed in the AFC locked up, Buffalo’s week eighteen game at New England can be rendered as meaningless from a record’s standpoint. The Bills will likely bench Josh Allen and a majority of the starters for next week's game, which can be viewed as a pseudo-bye week. The question now becomes, who will take a trip to Highmark Stadium for the Wild Card round as the seventh seed in the AFC? As of today, it will most likely be the Denver Broncos that will face the Bills in the Wild Card, with an outside shot of the Cincinnati Bengals taking their spot as the final playoff team in the conference.

The more interesting storyline for Bills fans to keep an eye out for this coming week is who wins the AFC North division, as the Steelers and Ravens both have a chance to clinch the third seed, putting them in position to come to Buffalo for a potential Divisional Round matchup. If Baltimore defeats Cleveland, as they are expected to, the Ravens win the AFC North and clinch the three seed. However, if the Browns upset Baltimore and the Steelers are able to beat Cincinatti, then Pittsburgh would leapfrog into the three seed as AFC North Champs, putting the Ravens on the opposite side of Buffalo on the playoff bracket.

With all of those scenarios up in the air, it will certainly be much more enjoyable for Bills fans to watch how week eighteen plays out from the comfort of the two seed, knowing that a home playoff game awaits them regardless of the outcome of any game next week.

STREAKY SABRES WIN THIRD STRAIGHT… AGAIN

For the third time this season, the Buffalo Sabres have won three straight games. After snapping their extended losing skid before the Christmas break, the Sabres earned wins over Chicago and at St. Louis over the weekend, moving their record to 14-19-4.

The Sabres, who sit in last place in the Eastern Conference, have been aided in these last few games by three main keys: timely goaltending, special teams, and their captain playing at an elite level.

Goaltending has been crucial to Buffalo’s recent success, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posting a .939 save percentage over the last three games. Yesterday, when the Sabres were outshot by St. Louis 37-16, Luukkonen made saves time and time again that kept Buffalo in the game.

There is a clear correlation between the Sabres winning hockey games and their power play scoring goals, and conversely, the team losing when they do not score on the man advantage. Going back to the final game of the losing streak, the Sabres loss at Boston, Buffalo has scored on four of its last ten power play opportunities. They went two for three in St. Louis yesterday, including Jason Zucker’s game winning goal, scored halfway through the third period. It doesn't even seem to be a change in philosophy, the Sabres are just shooting at a much better rate as of late.

Finally, having a healthy Rasmus Dahlin in the lineup changes the Sabres complexion all together. When their captain is on the ice, he has the ability to take over. As Head Coach Lindy Ruff said, Dahlin led by example on Friday night, dominating with the puck on breakouts against Chicago from the get-go. In his last three games, Dahlin has accounted for seven assists, a clear reason why Buffalo has outscored their last three opponents by a score of 17-5.

The Sabres look to keep the good times rolling when they head to Dallas tomorrow night for meeting with the 21-13-1 Stars on Tuesday. Puck drop from the lone star state is set for 8PM.

BANDITS DEFEAT ROCHESTER ON BANNER NIGHT FOR A SELL OUT CROWD

What a party it was at KeyBank Center on Saturday night as the Buffalo Bandits raised their 2024 NLL Championship banner to the rafters before thwarting the Rochester Knighthawks 13-6, remaining undefeated on the season.

Banditland was rocking, with a sellout crowd of over 19,000 filling the arena, as Buffalo was in control of the game from start to finish. A 2-0 lead after one quarter blossomed into a 6-0 advantage less than seven minutes into the second quarter. The Bandits were on fire on offense, but their defense and goaltending were blistering hot. Goalie Mat Vinc set a franchise record with 62 saves throughout the course of the game. Despite a solid push from Rochester in the second quarter the Bandits would shut the door in the second half, outscoring the Knighthawks 6-3 to close out the game.

Buffalo sweeps the season series over Rochester and now turn their attention to the Toronto Rock, who come to town on the 10th of January.

