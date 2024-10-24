The Scoreboard - September 30th

BILLS GET THROTTLED BY RAVENS FOR FIRST LOSS

For fans that stayed up to watch the Bills play on Sunday Night Football, there was really only one positive: they were able to head to bed a lot sooner than the end of the game, as Buffalo never took a lead. The Bills dropped to 3-1 on the season, suffering a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Everything looked easy for the Ravens in the first half, starting with their first offensive play of the game. After a Bills punt opened the show, Baltimore’s Derrick Henry blew past the Buffalo defense for an 87-yard touchdown run. As injuries on the Bills defense and offensive line piling up, the execution deteriorated for the Bills as the half went on. The Ravens scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives, while forcing the Bills to punt on four of their five first half posessions. Baltimore had all of the momentum at the break, heading into halftime with a 21-3 lead.

Despite the score, Buffalo came out firing in the second half, though, forcing a three and out on the Ravens’ first drive, then Josh Allen did Josh Allen things... While being pushed out of bounds on third down, the gunslinger launched a wobbling ball 52-yard pass down field, finding a wide-open Kalil Shakir. That set up the Bills’ first touchdown of the game, a 3-yard rush from running back Ty Johnson.

Again, the Bills forced a three and out, and the offense began to work down the field. After picking up two first downs, Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady decided it was time for a trick play, lining Allen out wide and having Curtis Samuel take the snap. Under pressure, Samuel lateralled it to Allen, who took a heavy shot while the ball was tipped out of his hand, resulting in a fumble recovered by Baltimore. That was the beginning of the end, as Baltimore took just six plays to add another touchdown, ballooning their lead up to 28-10.

A missed field goal from Tyler Bass then another impressive drive from Jackson and Henry, the Ravens took a 35-10 lead, all but solidifying the win.

The frustrating loss for Buffalo will leave Bills’ fans with a sour taste in their mouths until the team’s next gameday, which will be another heavyweight matchup. Buffalo will head to Houston next Sunday afternoon for a meeting with Stefon Diggs and the Texans.

CSP REIGNS SUPREME OVER FRANKLINVILLE/ELLICOTTVILLE ON FNL

The Clymer-Sherman-Panama Wolfpack were dialed in on Friday Night Lights, defeating their Class D rival Franklinville/Ellicottville 21-6 in week five.

Led by third-year quarterback Tate Catanese, the CSP offense displayed poise and professional execution, dissecting the Titans’ defensive scheme time and time again. Catanese, a senior at Panama High School, threw for over 240 yards and 3 touchdowns, connecting with three different wide receivers for the Wolfpack. All Panama classmates, Alex Barmore, Carter Brink, and Bryce Hinsdale found themselves in the endzone throughout the night, with Brink leading all pass-catchers with 106 yards.

The Titans had a difficult time getting out of their own way on Friday, with three interceptions thrown and a fumble lost. Impressive despite the score was Franklinville HS senior and two-way starter Billy Slavinski, as he averaged 5 yards per rush, and was a difference maker in the Titans’ lone scoring drive. Getting into the endzone was Franklinville Senior Matthew Spittler, who caught a 26-yard pass from Isaac Towne (Franklinville) on their first drive out of halftime.

CSP moves to 3-1 on the season, 2-0 in Class D play, turning their attention toward a Class B powerhouse, as the Wolfpack take on Lackawanna in week 5 for a non-league test. Franklinville/Ellicottville, now 2-2 on the year, hosts Randolph in another divisional game next week.

ACROSS WNY HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Here are some other notable finals in high school football from week four…



Canisius defeats St. Joe’s in the 101st all time meeting between the Monsignor Martin Association rivals, 24-17 the final.

Williamsville South wins the battle of Main Street, defeating Amherst 30-29

Newfane moves to 4-0 after outlasting Akron 21-20 in a Class C North battle of unbeatens

Williamsville North scores two fourth quarter touchdowns to knock off previously unbeaten Starpoint, 28-21

Bennett holds on for 27-23 win over Jamestown, despite a 16-point fourth quarter comeback effort from the Red and Green

WNBA PLAYOFFS

The WNBA playoffs are down to just four teams, as the semifinals are underway.

It’s a rematch of last year’s championship on one side of the bracket, as the #1 seeded New York Liberty face the two-time defending champion and #4 seed Las Vegas Aces. In game one on Sunday, the hometown Liberty never trailed, winning 87-77 on the shoulders of Breanna Stewart’s game high 34 points. New York edged the Aces in rebounds 31-22, and shot 50% from the field as a team.

In the other semifinal series, the 2nd Seeded Minnesota Lynx take on the #3 seed Connecticut Sun. Sunday night, the Sun outlasted the Lynx, holding on in the final seconds for a 73-70 win. Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier missed a three-point shot at the buzzer for the tie, which sealed the game. No player had more points than Marina Mabrey, who was impressive in the quarterfinal vs the Fever, as she totaled 20 points in game one vs the Lynx.

Game two of the best of five series are slated for tomorrow night in Brooklyn and Minneapolis respectively.

MLB Playoffs set

The talk of the baseball world for the last few weeks has been the Detroit Tigers, who clinched their first playoff berth in a decade by winning 16 of their last 22 games. That being said, the road to the World Series runs through The Bronx in the American League, as the Yankees have clinched the top seed.

The MLB postseason bracket is set, with the Wild Card Series beginning Tuesday.