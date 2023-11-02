What's Next? | Black Nerds Unite
On today’s “What’s Next?” Thomas O’Neil-White discusses black nerds with returning guest LaGarrett King who brings with him Black History Educator, Researcher, and author of the newly released Beyond February Dawnavyn James to discuss everything Black History. From Black History vs Traditional History, racism in education and how educators combat that subject of race in education. LaGarrett King, also is the creator of the series Black History Nerds Saturday School, and the three talk about the origins of the series and the impact it has.