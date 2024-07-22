What's Next? | Enriching Lives through Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers
The Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers is an organization that provides comprehensive family-focused services for adults and youth living in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods throughout WNY. Today we welcome Chief Executive Officer Chandra Redern to the show. She sits with Jay Moran to discuss the organization's recent Mental Health Learning Series and their new program, 'Mommie Matters' along with other services it provides. The two also dive into Chandra's leadership and how the agency serves the community.