What's Next? | Creating Empathy Through Arts and More

Eat Off Art is a collaboration of Artists, Educators, and Entrepreneurs working to build a more empathetic community. Their mission is to inspire others through their crafts, passions, and endeavors to believe that there is a way to be successful, sustainable, and profitable as artists. On today’s show, we speak with the founders of Eat Off Art Alexa and Edreys Wajed. The dynamic married couple discusses with Jay Moran how Eat Off Art is striving to change the narrative for artists and build them up to become successful entrepreneurs, while pushing their message of building a more empathetic community.