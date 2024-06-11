© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Celebrating PRIDE | Southern Poetry Slam

Published June 11, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT
Today, we speak with community advocate Alex Burgos and the CEO, President, and chairman of Upstate New York Black and Latino Pride Teja Jenkins-Jones. June is National PRIDE month, and the two speak with Thomas O’Neil-White about the historical significance of the month, the recent Vogue outdoor night whose theme was “Gag City” and what progress looks like in the LGBTQ+ community. Then Jay Moran sits with a member of the local slam poet team Pure Ink Poetry Dallas Taylor. Dallas will travel with the team to Florida for the Southern Fried Poetry Slam. We may hear a poem of two from Dallas as well.

Latest Episodes
    What's Next? | 5/14 Memorial through Flags | Mental Health First Responders
    Today, we speak with members from Blues: A 5/14 Memorial Project. The project is a collaborative community art making response to 5/14. Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with the members about the project and the impact it has had on the community. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Bob James from Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon from Spectrum CARES about mental health first responders and the importance of the responders.
    What's Next? | Honoring Native Traditions Through The Arts
    Today, we speak with Jamestown artist Kaycee Colburn, who recently was featured in a story you can hear on our website about the arts and culture center KayCo. Through an award from Creatives Rebuild New York, Colburn was placed as an artist-in-residence on the campus of Jamestown Community College. She sits with Jay Moran for an in-depth conversation about her upbringing and how her heritage fueled her work and words.
    What's Next? | Balancing a Healthy Worklife
    Today, we speak with the community and public relations director for Evans Bank, Kathleen Rizzo Young, and the president and CEO of United Way of Buffalo, Trina Burruss. They discuss with Jay Moran Work/Life Solutions, a program dedicated to improving workplace productivity, retention, attendance, financial stability, and the well-being of employees, which was made possible by Evans Bank.
    What's Next? | Igniting Thought For Change
    Today, we welcome back Buffalo's Poet Laureate Aitina Fareed-Cooke. As we reflect on the anniversary of the 5/14 attack, Jay Moran gets Aitina's thoughts on the anniversary, the community, and her hope for change within Buffalo's East Side.
    What's Next? | Building Resilience Through Adaptive Yoga
    Today, we welcome yoga instructor, author, and founder of Mind Body Solutions Matthew Sanford to the show. Sanford, back in April hosted an adaptive yoga class at the University of Buffalo. Before the event, he sat with WBFO's Disability Beat reporter Emyle Watkins to have an in-depth conversation on how his practice reconnects not only body to mind but also builds resilience.
    What's Next? |Honoring Vets Through Music | Where Is The Community 2 Years Later
    Today, we welcome back some familiar voices to the show. Bob James from Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon of Spectrum Health C.A.R.E.S. join the show to discuss the upcoming concert to honor mental health outreach workers who respond to crises. Then Jay Moran speaks with returning guest Wil Green, director of outreach and community management at the University of Buffalo. The two discuss the 5/14 anniversary and Wil’s thoughts on the state of the community two years later.
    What's Next? | Challenges With The Kensington Expressway and More
    Today, we continue our conversation with University at Buffalo Professor of Urban and Regional Planning Dr. Henry Louis Taylor Jr. from our 5/14 Special Reflection on Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform, and Joy. Followed by WBFO reporter Alex Simone conversation with Buffalo Native and School of Public Health at the University of Maryland, Professor Jennifer Roberts who gives history on expressways and the concerns with the new Kensington Expressway project.
    What's Next? Reflection On Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform & Joy | Black Joy Part 2 with Henri Muhammad
    On today's episode, to conclude our special coverage we discuss Black Joy with Violinist Henri Muhammad.
    What's Next? Reflection On Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform & Joy | Black Joy Part 1 with David Jonathan & Inner City Bedlam
    On today's episode, to conclude our special coverage we discuss Black Joy with David Jonathan & Inner City Bedlam.
    What's Next? Reflection On Change: Progress, Challenges, Resilience, Reform & Joy | Jillian Hanesworth & Deidra EmEl
    On today's episode, Thomas O'Neil-White discusses the resiliency of that has been shown in the two years since the tragedy with former Poet Laureate Jillian Hanesworth and Executive Director of Western New York Peace Center Deidra EmEl.
