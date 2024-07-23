What's Next? | Cooperating to Make Change in Buffalo and Beyond
Ways To Subscribe
Cooperation Buffalo is an organization that engages its community in training and education in cooperative economics, works to grow economic democracy, and creates an ecosystem of cooperatively owned enterprises in Buffalo. Today, we welcome Executive Director Andrew Delmonte to the show. They sit down with Jay Moran to give us a history of the organization, its mission, and why cooperative businesses are important for community economic development. The two also discuss Cooperative Changemakers: A Community Power Fellowship program and their end of Summer Bash called “Co-Op Fest”.