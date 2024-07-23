What's Next? | Cooperating to Make Change in Buffalo and Beyond

© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Cooperation Buffalo is an organization that engages its community in training and education in cooperative economics, works to grow economic democracy, and creates an ecosystem of cooperatively owned enterprises in Buffalo. Today, we welcome Executive Director Andrew Delmonte to the show. They sit down with Jay Moran to give us a history of the organization, its mission, and why cooperative businesses are important for community economic development. The two also discuss Cooperative Changemakers: A Community Power Fellowship program and their end of Summer Bash called “Co-Op Fest”.

    A Tour of Black History of Olean with Della Moore | Words from “Ten Thousand” | What's Next?
    Today, Jay Moran and Dallas Taylor return to Olean to take a tour with the founder of the African American Center for Cultural Development, Della Moore. Then Jay Moran sits with Marquis Burton, the poet known "Ten Thousand." The two discuss about his career, the dynamics of the East Side and Juneteenth in Buffalo.
    A Tour of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center | What's Next?
    Today, the What’s Next? team takes us on a tour at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center with the Director of Community Engagement Saladin Allah. Allah is the third-great grandson of underground railroad Freedom Seeker Josiah Henson whom Harriet Beecher Stowe used as the primary narrative for her famous 19th Century novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” He takes Thomas O’Neil-White and Jay Moran around the center and provides insight into the center and more.
    What's Next? | Representation in Barbie
    Today, special host Bentley from WBFO’s Group Chat sits with professor of theater and Africana studies at Buffalo State University Naila Ansari to discuss the highly anticipated Netflix documentary “Black Barbie: A Documentary”. We also, revisit WBFO reporter Holly Kirkpatrick’s piece on a local exhibit that displayed black dolls during Black History Month.
    What's Next? | It Takes a Village | Celebrating Juneteenth with LaGarrett King
    Today, we speak with the founder and creator of Our Mommie Village Shyana Broughton. Broughton, a doula speaks with Thomas O’Neil-White about the importance of doulas during and after pregnancy and how her organization is living up to the mantra “It takes a village”. Then Thomas speaks with LaGarrett King, a professor at the University of Buffalo to discuss all things Juneteenth, from the significance of the holiday to how we can continue to honor the holiday.
    What's Next? | Producer's Pick feat. Laurie Matson, Jessica Schanne, Juanita McClain and Dr. Steven Ambrusko
    We revisit two stand out conversations. First Jay Moran with Laurie Matson (Associate Vice President of Southern Tier Services) and Jessica Schanne (Associate Vice President of Facilities and Emergency Management) for Evergreen Health System. Then Thomas O'Neil-White conversation with author and sickle cell disease activist Juanita McClain and Dr. Steven Ambrusko.
    What's Next? | Celebrating PRIDE | Southern Poetry Slam
    Today, we speak with community advocate Alex Burgos and the CEO, President, and chairman of Upstate New York Black and Latino Pride Teja Jenkins-Jones. June is National PRIDE month, and the two speak with Thomas O’Neil-White about the historical significance of the month, the recent Vogue outdoor night whose theme was “Gag City” and what progress looks like in the LGBTQ+ community. Then Jay Moran sits with a member of the local slam poet team Pure Ink Poetry Dallas Taylor. Dallas will travel with the team to Florida for the Southern Fried Poetry Slam. We may hear a poem of two from Dallas as well.
    What's Next? | Finding the Solution
    Today, we speak with returning guests Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis from Walking Through Solutions, LLC. Deja and LaShawn update us on what Walking Through Solutions has been up since their last appearance on the show. The two have a four-week couples boot camp that they go into great detail about with Jay Moran and how it helps couples solve issues within their relationship and build a stronger foundation.
    What's Next? | Producer Picks Featuring Hagar Hafez and Dr. Genelle Morris
    We revisit two stand-out conversations with Hagar Hafez from the New York Immigration Coalition and Olean City School District Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris.
    What's Next? | Check In with Andre Stokes
    As June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness month; Andre Stokes Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health sits with Jay Moran to discuss the importance of men speaking out on the stigma surrounding mental health. The two also discuss his recent speaking engagement at the Institute for Disaster Mental Health conference presented “Responder Resiliency & Buffalo’s 5/14”.
    What's Next? | Honoring 25 Years of Muhammad School of Music
    Today, we speak with award-winning violinist, conductor, and teacher Henri Muhammad. Muhammad appeared on What’s Next? 5/14 Special, however before that appearance, he sat with Jay Moran to discuss his upbringing, expertise, and experience as well as the celebration of the Muhammad School of Music's 25th anniversary.
