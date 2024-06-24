What's Next? | PRIDE in Niagara County

© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

The Niagara Pride is a nonprofit organization serving LGBTQ+ individuals and families in Niagara County and Western New York. Their mission is to promote the visibility of the LGBTQ+ community throughout Niagara County of New York State and create safe and welcoming events and meetings for LGBTQ+ individuals, families, and allies. Today, we speak with the President of Niagara Pride Ronald Piaseczny, and the program chair Sherry Fossett. The two sit with Jay Moran to discuss the events that they have been doing in celebrating PRIDE month in Niagara County and the impact it has on local communities. From the WNY Pride 5K Run to Rainbow Pride taking place on June 29 and other events but more importantly, the three discuss the impact the organization has on the youth.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Celebrating PRIDE | Southern Poetry Slam
    Today, we speak with community advocate Alex Burgos and the CEO, President, and chairman of Upstate New York Black and Latino Pride Teja Jenkins-Jones. June is National PRIDE month, and the two speak with Thomas O’Neil-White about the historical significance of the month, the recent Vogue outdoor night whose theme was “Gag City” and what progress looks like in the LGBTQ+ community. Then Jay Moran sits with a member of the local slam poet team Pure Ink Poetry Dallas Taylor. Dallas will travel with the team to Florida for the Southern Fried Poetry Slam. We may hear a poem of two from Dallas as well.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Finding the Solution
    Today, we speak with returning guests Deja Middlebrook and LaShawn Davis from Walking Through Solutions, LLC. Deja and LaShawn update us on what Walking Through Solutions has been up since their last appearance on the show. The two have a four-week couples boot camp that they go into great detail about with Jay Moran and how it helps couples solve issues within their relationship and build a stronger foundation.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Producer Picks Featuring Hagar Hafez and Dr. Genelle Morris
    We revisit two stand-out conversations with Hagar Hafez from the New York Immigration Coalition and Olean City School District Superintendent Dr. Genelle Morris.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Check In with Andre Stokes
    As June is Men’s Mental Health Awareness month; Andre Stokes Director of Specialty Substance Use Disorder Services at BestSelf Behavioral Health sits with Jay Moran to discuss the importance of men speaking out on the stigma surrounding mental health. The two also discuss his recent speaking engagement at the Institute for Disaster Mental Health conference presented “Responder Resiliency & Buffalo’s 5/14”.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Honoring 25 Years of Muhammad School of Music
    Today, we speak with award-winning violinist, conductor, and teacher Henri Muhammad. Muhammad appeared on What’s Next? 5/14 Special, however before that appearance, he sat with Jay Moran to discuss his upbringing, expertise, and experience as well as the celebration of the Muhammad School of Music's 25th anniversary.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Alternate Ways to Police
    Who polices the police? On today's episode we look for answers as Thomas O'Neil-White speaks with Executive Director of Partnership for the Public Good Andrea Ó Súilleabháin and attorney Nick Ramirez from the Western New York Law Center. The three discuss challenges, and potential community-based alternatives in fostering safer and more equitable societies.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | 5/14 Memorial through Flags | Mental Health First Responders
    Today, we speak with members from Blues: A 5/14 Memorial Project. The project is a collaborative community art making response to 5/14. Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with the members about the project and the impact it has had on the community. Then, Jay Moran speaks with Bob James from Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon from Spectrum CARES about mental health first responders and the importance of the responders.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Honoring Native Traditions Through The Arts
    Today, we speak with Jamestown artist Kaycee Colburn, who recently was featured in a story you can hear on our website about the arts and culture center KayCo. Through an award from Creatives Rebuild New York, Colburn was placed as an artist-in-residence on the campus of Jamestown Community College. She sits with Jay Moran for an in-depth conversation about her upbringing and how her heritage fueled her work and words.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Balancing a Healthy Worklife
    Today, we speak with the community and public relations director for Evans Bank, Kathleen Rizzo Young, and the president and CEO of United Way of Buffalo, Trina Burruss. They discuss with Jay Moran Work/Life Solutions, a program dedicated to improving workplace productivity, retention, attendance, financial stability, and the well-being of employees, which was made possible by Evans Bank.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Igniting Thought For Change
    Today, we welcome back Buffalo's Poet Laureate Aitina Fareed-Cooke. As we reflect on the anniversary of the 5/14 attack, Jay Moran gets Aitina's thoughts on the anniversary, the community, and her hope for change within Buffalo's East Side.
