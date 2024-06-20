A Tour of the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center | What's Next?
Today, the What’s Next? team takes us on a tour at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center with the Director of Community Engagement Saladin Allah. Allah is the third-great grandson of underground railroad Freedom Seeker Josiah Henson whom Harriet Beecher Stowe used as the primary narrative for her famous 19th Century novel “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” He takes Thomas O’Neil-White and Jay Moran around the center and provides insight into the center and more.