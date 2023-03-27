© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Anti-Violence Education

Published March 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT
On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? we highlight two segments from two different episodes (January 12 and 26 of this year). Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Jay Moran visits the Community Missions in Niagara Falls to talk with Eric Boerdner about their SNUG anti-violence program.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Activism and Empathy, Community Service
    University at Buffalo Law student Glenaida Garlock is a student attorney and activist working on behalf of and with Black, Latino, Native American/Indigenous and LGBTQ student groups. She talks about identity, empathy and growing up in mostly white rural Erie County. Then Raziya Hill, the founder of Every Bottom Covered talks about community service and her work to distribute diapers to needy moms. She also tells of the snow shoveling brigades she organized during the Christmas blizzard.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Tarabu Kirkland and LeRoi Johnson
    In today's Producers' Picks we bring you highlights from interviews with internationally-known artist LeRoi Johnson and award-winning documentary filmmaker Tarabu Kirkland.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Supreme Court Watching, Blizzard Aid
    Attorney Kristen Elmore-Garcia talks of her recent trip to Washington for a session of the U.S Supreme Court, where justices heard arguments that could have an effect on any local lawsuits brought by family members who wish to hold social media accountable for the Tops shootings. Then James Accurso from the U.S. Small Business Administration details eligibility and application guidelines for low-interest loans available as a result of Winter Storm Elliott.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Bringing Jobs to Buffalo's East Side
    Bloody Sunday happened 57 years ago in Selma, Alabama. Buffalonian Harvey Miles's father was 15 years old that day and one of seven relatives of his arrested on that bridge. He shares their story.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Full and Complete Reading as a Universal Mandate
    Kareem Weaver, an Oakland California NAACP activist, believes literacy is our most important civil right. With a focus on Black and brown children, Kareem demands to bring science-based reading instruction to Oakland schools and has garnered national interest by taking on the publishing industries. Between a series of meetings with Buffalo-area educators recently, he stopped to have this important conversation with WBFO's Jay Moran.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Tops Survivors, Disputing Debt
    Activist Nate Boyd updates his campaign on behalf of Tops workers and survivors who were not necessarily in the store at the time of the shooting but are still impacted by it. Then, a team from the University at Buffalo Law School has started to look at freedom from debt as a civil right. The School of Law’s Civil Rights and Transparency Clinic Supervising Attorney Paulette Campbell, and student attorney Glenaida Garlock talk of the concept — and the free advice clinics they offer.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: African Healing Rituals and Religion
    Once again today, instead of our usual selection of highlights from a variety of previous interviews, we are bringing you excerpts of a single episode from an outstanding guest: Rev. Kwame Pitts. Pitts runs the Community of Good Neighbors mobile food truck in Buffalo, and works with the Oasis Community of spiritual people who aren't necessarily religious. She's outspoken on racial equity and is a scholar and practitioner of various rituals.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Access to Books, Entrepreneurship and More
    WBFO’s Thomas O'Neil-White talks with Jelicia Jimenez and Ruqayyah Simmons, co-founders of Black Boys Read Too about ways to address the large disparities in literacy achievement by getting books in children’s hands in Erie and Niagara Counties. Also today, entrepreneur, musical artist, publisher, and producer Robert Grant. He wants to educate more people of color through his payment processing expertise.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Food Access for Those with Few Resources
    Inside Buffalo’s food desert, Rita Hubbard-Robinson takes Dave Debo on a tour of the East Side site where she hopes to develop a food hub, with hydroponics, a farmer’s market and a health education center. Then on a day when SNAP (food stamp) benefits drop back to pre-pandemic levels, Trina Burruss, CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County looks at what that sudden $200 cut means for under-resourced people and the working poor.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inside McCarley Gardens and Storytelling
    Fruit belt activists Dennice Barr and Kelly Camacho pull back the curtain on tenant troubles at McCarley Gardens. Then, Black history storyteller, Karima Amin shares some of her work.
