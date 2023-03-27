Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Anti-Violence Education

On today’s episode of Buffalo, What’s Next? we highlight two segments from two different episodes (January 12 and 26 of this year). Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Jay Moran visits the Community Missions in Niagara Falls to talk with Eric Boerdner about their SNUG anti-violence program.