Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Tarabu Kirkland and LeRoi Johnson
In today's Producers' Picks program we bring you highlights from two earlier interviews with close friends from Buffalo who have both made their mark on the national scene: internationally-known artist LeRoi Johnson and award-winning documentary filmmaker Tarabu Kirkland.
Kirkland is the writer/producer/director of "100 Years from Mississippi", which documents a trip his then 108-year-old mother from Buffalo took with him to the deep south to revisit a childhood marred by lynching, riots and hate.
Johnson is a Buffalo attorney who once managed his musician brother Rick James and is currently featured in the retrospective "LeRoi: Living in Color" at the Burchfield-Penney Art Center. The two talk of each other’s work, and their time together as student activists at Canisius College circa 1968.