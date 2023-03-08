© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Bringing Jobs to Buffalo's East Side

Published March 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM EST
Bloody Sunday, 57 years ago yesterday (March 7, 1965) in Selma Alabama, activist John Lewis led over 600 marchers for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, named for a Klansman. They were brutally beaten and arrested by oncoming state troopers, in an event that was captured by TV news crews and ultimately energized the national fight for racial equality.

Buffalonian Harvey Miles's father was 15 years old that day and one of seven relatives of his arrested on that bridge. He shares their story. Miles also discusses his work as a job training coordinator at Green Force, part of lithium-ion battery start-up Viridi Parente, with hopes to bring 600 jobs to the former GM Saginaw Gear plant on East Delavan Ave.

    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inside McCarley Gardens and Storytelling
    Fruit belt activists Dennice Barr and Kelly Camacho pull back the curtain on tenant troubles at McCarley Gardens. Then, Black history storyteller, Karima Amin shares some of her work.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Kids with Murdered Parents, Young Urban Professionals
    LaShelle Roberson of TOLL (To Our Legacy and Legends) talks of her work with children who have lost their parents to homicide. Then Mark Overall from the Urban League Young Professionals stops by.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Pick: Darius Pridgen
    Today's Producers' Picks program features highlights of only one interview. Instead of our usual segments, we spend the entire hour bringing you an early February interview with Rev. Darius Pridgen - taped shortly after he announced he would not run again for Buffalo city council. In a wide-ranging chat, he discusses why, looks back on his terms as President of the Buffalo Common Council, and talks about race, education and economic development.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Marcus Garvey's Legacy in Buffalo
    Today a look at Black history in Buffalo and the influence Marcus Garvey had on the region in the early 1900s. Malik "Lion" Blyden, president of Buffalo's branch of Garvey's United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League talks about the historic sites in Buffalo, how Garvey's ideas on self-reliance can resonate today, and why he feels many of those ideas have been ignored in favor of a more traditional telling of Black history.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Using Art to Move Beyond Trauma
    Aitina Fareed-Cooke talks with Jay Moran. She is an artist and entrepreneur who was born and raised in Buffalo. In early life, she lived in a foster home and speaks freely about how that experience--and the labels of low expectations attached to it--drove her to find herself through art and creativity. Her Get Fokus'd Production is a media arts company that works, in part, to highlight emerging local artists.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Egyptian and other African History
    Author and lecturer Emmanuel Kulu talks at length about his work with Buffalo Public Schools and elsewhere, infusing African history - from Egypt and the entire continent of Africa - into the teaching of Black history.
    Buffalo What's Next? | Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram
    A chat with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, an author and longtime advocate for the teaching of black history, she is one of the founders of the “Uncrowned Community Builders” database of prominent African-American men and women in Western New York and is the author or co-author of several books, including one that gathered letters to First Lady Michelle Obama, and another similarly for Vice President Kamala Harris.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Life Without Parole
    This week's Producers' Picks program is a complete summary of Wednesday's victim impact statements and sentencing of Payton Gendron for the racist massacre at Tops on May 14.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Judge Eagan and District Attorney Flynn
    One day after the Tops shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, we hear the bold remarks from Judge Susan Eagan, humanizing those he killed, and outlining the scope of systemic racism. Then, we go in depth with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
    Buffalo What's Next? | Payton Gendron Sentenced
    Hear a complete recap of Wednesday's court proceedings, including family members talking of those Gendron killed in the Tops Massacre on May 14. Also legal analysis, and blunt commentary from Judge Susan Eagan as she sent him to jail for life without parole.
