Buffalo, What's Next? | Remembering Bloody Sunday in Selma, Alabama, Bringing Jobs to Buffalo's East Side

Bloody Sunday, 57 years ago yesterday (March 7, 1965) in Selma Alabama, activist John Lewis led over 600 marchers for voting rights across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, named for a Klansman. They were brutally beaten and arrested by oncoming state troopers, in an event that was captured by TV news crews and ultimately energized the national fight for racial equality.

Buffalonian Harvey Miles's father was 15 years old that day and one of seven relatives of his arrested on that bridge. He shares their story. Miles also discusses his work as a job training coordinator at Green Force, part of lithium-ion battery start-up Viridi Parente, with hopes to bring 600 jobs to the former GM Saginaw Gear plant on East Delavan Ave.