Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Tops Survivors, Disputing Debt

Published March 6, 2023 at 2:11 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

Activist Nate Boyd updates his campaign on behalf of Tops workers and survivors who were not necessarily in the store at the time of the shooting but are still impacted by it. Then, a team from the University at Buffalo Law School has started to look at freedom from debt as a civil right. The School of Law’s Civil Rights and Transparency Clinic Supervising Attorney Paulette Campbell, and student attorney Glenaida Garlock talk of the concept — and the free advice clinics they offer.

2023
Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Pick: Darius Pridgen
    Today's Producers' Picks program features highlights of only one interview. Instead of our usual segments, we spend the entire hour bringing you an early February interview with Rev. Darius Pridgen - taped shortly after he announced he would not run again for Buffalo city council. In a wide-ranging chat, he discusses why, looks back on his terms as President of the Buffalo Common Council, and talks about race, education and economic development.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Marcus Garvey's Legacy in Buffalo
    Today a look at Black history in Buffalo and the influence Marcus Garvey had on the region in the early 1900s. Malik "Lion" Blyden, president of Buffalo's branch of Garvey's United Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League talks about the historic sites in Buffalo, how Garvey's ideas on self-reliance can resonate today, and why he feels many of those ideas have been ignored in favor of a more traditional telling of Black history.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Using Art to Move Beyond Trauma
    Aitina Fareed-Cooke talks with Jay Moran. She is an artist and entrepreneur who was born and raised in Buffalo. In early life, she lived in a foster home and speaks freely about how that experience--and the labels of low expectations attached to it--drove her to find herself through art and creativity. Her Get Fokus'd Production is a media arts company that works, in part, to highlight emerging local artists.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Egyptian and other African History
    Author and lecturer Emmanuel Kulu talks at length about his work with Buffalo Public Schools and elsewhere, infusing African history - from Egypt and the entire continent of Africa - into the teaching of Black history.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo What's Next? | Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram
    A chat with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, an author and longtime advocate for the teaching of black history, she is one of the founders of the “Uncrowned Community Builders” database of prominent African-American men and women in Western New York and is the author or co-author of several books, including one that gathered letters to First Lady Michelle Obama, and another similarly for Vice President Kamala Harris.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Life Without Parole
    This week's Producers' Picks program is a complete summary of Wednesday's victim impact statements and sentencing of Payton Gendron for the racist massacre at Tops on May 14.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Judge Eagan and District Attorney Flynn
    One day after the Tops shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, we hear the bold remarks from Judge Susan Eagan, humanizing those he killed, and outlining the scope of systemic racism. Then, we go in depth with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo What's Next? | Payton Gendron Sentenced
    Hear a complete recap of Wednesday's court proceedings, including family members talking of those Gendron killed in the Tops Massacre on May 14. Also legal analysis, and blunt commentary from Judge Susan Eagan as she sent him to jail for life without parole.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Promoting Peace and Justice
    Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the WNY Peace Center. She joins Jay Moran for a preview of their Women's March 2023, their Embracing Buffalo: Frank Conversations series in May, and a range of other initiatives promoting social justice and equity.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Women and Body Image, The Plate of Love
    Fresh off her recent Black History Month speech at Buffalo State University, author Jessica Wilson talks with Jay Moran. She is a clinical dietitian and consultant, whose experiences navigating the dietetic fields as a Black, queer dietitian have led her to write "It's Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women's Bodies." Then a visit with Penny Beckham, the volunteer director of The Plate of Love Soup Kitchen on Glenwood Ave. to chat about the scope of community needs in Buffalo.
