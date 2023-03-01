© 2023 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | Food Access for Those with Few Resources

Published March 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST
Inside Buffalo’s food desert, Rita Hubbard-Robinson takes Dave Debo on a tour of the East Side site where she hopes to develop a food hub, with hydroponics, a farmer’s market and a health education center. Then on a day when SNAP (food stamp) benefits drop back to pre-pandemic levels, Trina Burris, CEO of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County looks at what that sudden $200 cut means for under-resourced people and the working poor.

Latest Episodes
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Egyptian and other African History
    Author and lecturer Emmanuel Kulu talks at length about his work with Buffalo Public Schools and elsewhere, infusing African history - from Egypt and the entire continent of Africa - into the teaching of Black history.
    Buffalo What's Next? | Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram
    A chat with Dr. Peggy Brooks-Bertram, an author and longtime advocate for the teaching of black history, she is one of the founders of the “Uncrowned Community Builders” database of prominent African-American men and women in Western New York and is the author or co-author of several books, including one that gathered letters to First Lady Michelle Obama, and another similarly for Vice President Kamala Harris.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Life Without Parole
    This week's Producers' Picks program is a complete summary of Wednesday's victim impact statements and sentencing of Payton Gendron for the racist massacre at Tops on May 14.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Judge Eagan and District Attorney Flynn
    One day after the Tops shooter was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, we hear the bold remarks from Judge Susan Eagan, humanizing those he killed, and outlining the scope of systemic racism. Then, we go in depth with Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.
    Buffalo What's Next? | Payton Gendron Sentenced
    Hear a complete recap of Wednesday's court proceedings, including family members talking of those Gendron killed in the Tops Massacre on May 14. Also legal analysis, and blunt commentary from Judge Susan Eagan as she sent him to jail for life without parole.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Promoting Peace and Justice
    Deidra EmEl is the Executive Director of the WNY Peace Center. She joins Jay Moran for a preview of their Women's March 2023, their Embracing Buffalo: Frank Conversations series in May, and a range of other initiatives promoting social justice and equity.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Black Women and Body Image, The Plate of Love
    Fresh off her recent Black History Month speech at Buffalo State University, author Jessica Wilson talks with Jay Moran. She is a clinical dietitian and consultant, whose experiences navigating the dietetic fields as a Black, queer dietitian have led her to write "It's Always Been Ours: Rewriting the Story of Black Women's Bodies." Then a visit with Penny Beckham, the volunteer director of The Plate of Love Soup Kitchen on Glenwood Ave. to chat about the scope of community needs in Buffalo.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers' Picks: Conversations On Opioid Addiction
    Instead of a typical Producers' Picks program that includes highlights of previous interviews, today our producers have picked three intense interviews on opioid addiction and treatment. Jay Moran talks with Nick Gazzoli, Senior Program Director at Horizon Village, "Karl" a 27-year old in the residential treatment program at Horizon Village, and Horizon Health's Parent and Family Support Coordinator Colleen Babcock. Today's program is in conjunction with a statewide public media overdose epidemic initiative. The effort also includes the premier of “Love in the Time of Fentanyl” on WNED PBS’s INDEPENDENT LENS Monday, February 13, at 10:00 p.m. A special screening of the documentary, including a NARCAN demonstration and various overdose prevention resources, will be held at our studios on February 16 starting at 5:30.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buy Black Buffalo, Indigenous Art and Culture
    Jay Moran talks with three vendors from the Broadway Market’s Buy Black Buffalo initiative. Hear from Alisa Officer of Unapologetic Coffee, Lynette Elliott of E-Scent-ials Body Care and Shawn Thurmond from Glamorous Embellishments. Then hear a conversation with Jodi Lynn Maracle, an artist in Buffalo working to bring a greater awareness of Indigenous culture, legacies and lived experiences to the public space.
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo's Civil Rights History, Support for Fatherhood
    SUNY Buffalo State University Professor Steve Peraza talks about his work documenting Buffalo's civil rights history, contrasting it to the more traditional narrative that is put forth about racism in the South. Then Sherman Webb-Middlebrooks and Antoine Johnson explore the fatherhood initiative at the Buffalo Prenatal Perinatal Network talking about ways to help support fathers and families in Buffalo.
