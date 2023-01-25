Buffalo, What's Next? | The Buffalo Syllabus, Art About Identity

Today we take you to an interesting session convened by the University at Buffalo's Center for K thru 12 Black History and Racial Literacy Education. Every few weeks they convene "Black History Nerds Saturday School" to give teachers a range of ideas and resources on how to teach Black history. This past week's session focused on a collective effort to create "The Buffalo Syllabus"- an archive of resources about Buffalo's racism before and after the mass shooting on May 14th. Then hear from artist Julia Bottoms, a Buffalo-based muralist and artist who helped create Buffalo's Freedom Wall, and has a variety of other paintings that look at race, identity, and representation of people of color.