Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Jerome Wright, NYS HALT Solitary campaign on a NYS study that shows disproportionately harsh discipline of people of color in prisons, Rev. Denise Walden Glenn and Tyrell Ford from VOICE Buffalo on criminal justice and re-entry issues, Teresa Watson and Sarah Frasier from PUSH Buffalo on housing issues in Buffalo and the push for a tenant's Bill of Rights, and Tim Tielman, from The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture looks at the rise and fall of Jefferson Avenue as a business district.