Buffalo, What's Next? | Health disparities, diverse books

With all the data on health outcomes that an insurance company like Independent Health has, and all the community contacts that a pastor like Rev. George Nicholas has, it only makes sense that the two would team up on health disparities. Hear Nicholas, with Independent Health Pres. & CEO Dr. Michael Cropp MD. Then St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute student Dion Anderson, joins Project Flight’s Geraldine Bard and Buffalo and Erie County Public Library Director John Spears to discuss how they assembled a diversity book collection for kids that is at the Merriweather and Central libraries.