What's Next? |Honoring Vets Through Music | Where Is The Community 2 Years Later

The Tool Library is a volunteer-powered nonprofit tool-lending library located in the center of Buffalo’s Main Street. Set up to lend tools out to the community to help them maintain and fix up their homes and gardens. On today’s show, we take a tour of the Tool Library with Jay Moran and Darren Cotton, the Executive Director of the library. Then, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with returning guest Alex Burgos public health policy and public relations professional. The two discuss filling the gaps in youth and sports programs on Buffalo’s West Side.

