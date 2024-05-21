What's Next? |Honoring Vets Through Music | Where Is The Community 2 Years Later
Today, we welcome back some familiar voices to the show. Bob James from Western New York Vets and Carolyn Damon of Spectrum Health C.A.R.E.S. join the show to discuss the upcoming concert to honor mental health outreach workers who respond to crises. Then Jay Moran speaks with returning guest Wil Green, director of outreach and community management at the University of Buffalo. The two discuss the 5/14 anniversary and Wil’s thoughts on the state of the community two years later.