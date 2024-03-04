What's Next? | Bearing Witness
What’s Next? welcome Dee Johnson and Deb Erwin, the co-founders of Witness CARES LLC, an outgrowth of the National Witness Project, which aims increase cancer screening among underserved African American women. The duo’s work has seen them navigate community issues of medical mistrust as well as transportation challenges, all in service of a flourishing program that covers the gaps in the health care industry. Johnson and Erwin join Jay Moran for a conversation about fixing health care disparities here in Buffalo and beyond, as well as future plans for screenings of other types of cancers in larger populations.