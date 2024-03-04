© 2024 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

What's Next? | Bearing Witness

Published March 4, 2024 at 9:55 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

What’s Next? welcome Dee Johnson and Deb Erwin, the co-founders of Witness CARES LLC, an outgrowth of the National Witness Project, which aims increase cancer screening among underserved African American women. The duo’s work has seen them navigate community issues of medical mistrust as well as transportation challenges, all in service of a flourishing program that covers the gaps in the health care industry. Johnson and Erwin join Jay Moran for a conversation about fixing health care disparities here in Buffalo and beyond, as well as future plans for screenings of other types of cancers in larger populations.

What's Next? 2024
Latest Episodes
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Olean’s Living Black History with Della Moore
    What’s Next? returns to Olean for a conversation with Della Moore, the founder and executive director of the African American Center for Cultural Development. She first came to Olean 52 years ago and has since become a fixture of the community. Her center is full of artifacts from the local black history of the Southern Tier, including items from her own personal collection. Moore joins host Jay Moran and producer Patrick Hosken for a tour of the center and a discussion about its mission and history, and what she’s learned from a half-century in Olean.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Buffalo Latino Village and the Evolving West Side
    Today’s What’s Next? welcomes two people from the Buffalo Latino Village, a local publication that bills itself as “the progressive voice of the Latino community.” Alberto Cappas is the publisher, and Solomon Joseph is the editor. Together with columnists who cover arts, economic development, local advocacy and more, the two organize and distribute the monthly publication primarily on Buffalo’s West Side. Cappas and Joseph sit down with Jay Moran for a conversation about the vibrancy and diversity of the Latino community, the affiliated Buffalo Online Latino Art Gallery, redevelopment on the West Side, and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Advocating for Language Access and Representation
    Our guest on What’s Next? today is Hagar Hafez from the New York Immigration Coalition, where she is the Manager of Organizing and Strategy in Western New York. The coalition represents over 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups throughout the state. Hagar’s advocacy involves language access, and she has also worked as a translator and has navigated resettlement herself. She joins Jay Moran to discuss this work, as well as lobbying for policy change in Albany, the future of immigrant communities in Buffalo, and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Future of Climate Education
    Today’s What’s Next? is devoted to discussing a proposed state bill that would equip teachers with a guide and resources for incorporating climate education into their classrooms. Joining Jay Moran for this conversation are Dr. Alexandra Schindel, Associate Professor of Learning and Instruction at the University at Buffalo; Dr. Don Haas, Director of Teacher Programming at the Paleontological Research Institution in Ithaca; Tendaji Ya’Ukuu, Ecological Justice Coordinator at a Buffalo non-profit and a UB student in the Environmental Design B.A. program; and Valerie Juang, Climate Justice Student Assistant at UB Sustainability.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Rural-Adjacent Education with Dr. Genelle Morris
    What’s Next? ventures down to Olean to speak with Dr. Genelle Morris, superintendent for the Olean City School District. Before assuming that role in 2022, she spent years in the Rochester and Buffalo schools in a variety of roles, including working in accountability. Her education work has balanced both the data and the people it represents. Dr. Morris joins Jay Moran in her office at Olean High School for a conversation about the state of education in the Southern Tier, how important the data is for making effective changes, COVID’s impact on the classroom, and more.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Striking a Pose
    An upcoming arts event is the focus of today’s episode of What’s Next? Chad Williams and Cain McDermott, two co-founders of Buffalo Fashion Runway, join Jay Moran to discuss their upcoming Black Carpet event and how it blends local fashion and design with Black culture and history, as well as Buffalo’s emerging creative economy.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Parole Reform in New York State
    Today’s What’s Next? welcomes Donna Robinson, a Buffalo community organizer for the advocacy campaign Releasing Aging People in Prison, or RAPP. Robinson joined the group in 2017 but has been advancing the rights of incarcerated people since long before. Her approach to the work is wide-ranging, and she knows firsthand what the carceral system can do to families across generations. She speaks with Jay Moran about parole reform, clemency, what it looks like for people who are still behind bars after decades, and what changes might be coming.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next | Producer’s Pick: Workforce History and Future
    Today’s Producer’s Pick episode of What’s Next? revisits standout conversations from recent episodes. First, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with Northland Workforce Training Center President and CEO Stephen Tucker about the center’s recent development grants and new clean technology lab in addition to returning Buffalo to its place as a major manufacturing area. Then, Jay Moran sits down with Thomas Beauford Jr. and Darnell Haywood Jr. from the Buffalo Urban League to examine trends impacting people of color, including assaults on democracy, book-banning, the erosion of voting access, and suppressing history.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | The Impact of White Rage
    Carol Anderson’s 2016 book White Rage is the inspiration for an upcoming panel discussion sponsored by Say Yes Buffalo. Ahead of that event, What’s Next? welcomes two of its panelists: Stephanie Peete, Director of Workforce Development at Say Yes Buffalo and panel organizer; and Rob Lesteste, Business Intelligence and Workforce Manager at Invest Buffalo Niagara. Moderator Wil Green, Director of Outreach and Community Engagement at the University at Buffalo Graduate School of Education, joins the two for a conversation with Jay Moran about how systemic inequality impacts education, professional development, and labor and workforce needs here in Buffalo.
  • What's Next?
    What's Next? | Sickle Cell Breakthroughs and Brian Higgins Looks Back
    Today on What’s Next?, Thomas O’Neil-White speaks with Juanita McClain, an author and sickle cell disease activist, and Dr. Steven Ambrusko, the director of the Sickle Cell & Hemoglobinopathy Center of Western New York. The three discuss recent promising breakthroughs in treating sickle cell disease and what roadblocks still remain. Then, Jay Moran sits down with former Congressman Brian Higgins in Washington, D.C. at the tail end of his time in office. Higgins looks back at his 19 years serving New York’s 26th congressional district ahead of his future as President and CEO of Shea's Performing Arts Center.
