Theater Talk

Theater Talk: FAUCI AND KRAMER, THE BOWLING PLAY, THE LIGHT FANTASTIC, just three of many fine shows currently running!

By Anthony Chase,
Peter Hall
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
In THE BOWLING PLAY Pete (Connor Graham) thinks he's meeting his internet date (Alexandria Watts).jpg
Mark Duggan/Nickel City Headshots
/
Second Generation Theatre
In THE BOWLING PLAY Pete (Connor Graham) thinks he's meeting his internet date (Alexandria Watts).jpg

On this episode of Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter note that there are no closings this week, no openings, but almost ten shows currently up and running including two by local playwrights seen previously in workshops: THE BOWLING PLAY (by Kelly Copps) and FAUCI AND KRAMER (by Drew Fornerola). And, they also enjoyed the supernatural horror thriller with tons of laughs, THE LIGHT FANTASTIC (impossible to explain... just go).

For more details check out Anthony's reviews and Javier's "On the Boards" both at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are once again affecting theatrical performers and audiences so it's worth getting your flu shot and your COVID booster, both readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot at the same time, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title.

CLOSINGS (none)

OPENINGS (none)

CONTINUING:

BEAUTIFUL, the Carol King musical, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Maria Pedro, Gretchen Didio, Sean Ryan, Josh Wilde, Marc Sacco, and 13 others. 2/21 - 3/24 Wed - Thu 7:00 pm, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College

4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226716-839-8540 musicalfare.com

BEAUTIFUL PUBLICITY BLURB: Before she was hit-maker Carole King — she was Carole Klein, a spunky, young songwriter from Brooklyn with a unique voice. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, trailblazing success with the multiple Grammy award-winning "Tapestry," BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL takes you back to where it all began — and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. With a stirring book by the late Oscar and Tony-nominated Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil. Featuring such unforgettable classics as "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "So Far Away", "Take Good Care of My Baby", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning musical phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember and a story you'll never forget.

_____

BETRAYAL a play by Harold Pinter, directed by Greg Natale, starring Anthony Alcocer, Steve Copps, Aleks Malejs, and John Profeta. 2/23 - 3/17, Thu - Fri 7:30 , Sat 3:00, Sun 2:00pm Sundays.at Irish Classical Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo. 716-853-4282 irishclassical.com

NOTE: Pay-What-You-Can Performances are Saturday evenings, March 2,9, and 16 all at 7:30 pm with a Speaker Series, featuring Intimacy Director, Jessica Hillman-McCord: Sunday, March 3, 2024, at 1:30 pm.

Note: Daytime Community Matinee: Wednesday, March 13, at 10:00 am

Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, March 14,mat 7:30pm

BETRAYAL PUBLICITY BLURB: Emma has been having an affair with her husband Robert’s close friend, Jerry, for seven years. Told in reverse-chronological order, Pinter’s semiautobiographical play explores relationships’ layered lies and all the complexities that come with them. Director Statement: “There are no innocents in Betrayal. Pinter, locks Robert and Emma, husband and wife, and Emma’s lover Jerry, her husband’s oldest and best friend, into a love triangle that leaves no one unscathed. The betrayals are more than just those between husband and wife, and best friends, they are non-stop and multilevel occurring not only between characters, but also within one’s self, to one’s own belief systems and integrity, even to unseen spouses, clients, and children."

_____

THE BOWLING PLAY, a play by Buffalo playwright Kelly Copps, directed by Amy Jakiel, presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Connor Graham, Alexandria Watts, Jacob Albarella, Nick Lama, Adam Yellen, Sofia Matlasz, and Rick Lattimer. 2/23 - 3/10. Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main St, Buffalo. 716-847-0850 sheas.org

THE BOWLING PLAY PUBLICITY BLURB: SGT’s second show of the season is a world premiere comedy developed in our free reading series! Pete is attractive, single, and on a blind date… in a bowling alley. Will his misfit bowling team come between him and the girl of his dreams?

_____

FAUCI AND KRAMER, a new play by Drew Fornarola, directed by Kate Powers, produced by Bob Rusch and Emily Glick for First Look Buffalo, starring Steve Jakiel and Louis Colaiacovo. 2/23 - 3/17 Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at the new Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center, 705 Renaissance Dr, Williamsville NY 14221. 716-771-6358 FirstLookBuffalo.com

FAUCI AND KRAMER PUBLICITY BLURB: "America's Doctor" Anthony Fauci and playwright and activist Larry Kramer had an unlikely and complicated friendship when both were fighting the AIDS crisis from opposite ends of the political spectrum in the 90s. After Kramer's death during COVID, his spirit visits Fauci one last time to discuss art, power, progress, and where we go from here. Fauci and Kramer is a heartfelt new play that takes a serious and sometimes comical look at this famously complex relationship.

_____

GRUMPY OLD MEN THE MUSICAL, book by Dan Remmes, music by Neil Berg, lyrics by Nick Meglin, based on the Warner Bros film Grumpy Old Men by Mark Steven Johns, directed by Steve Vaughan, choreographed by Terri Filips Vaughan, musical direction by Nathanial Higgins presented by O'Connell & Company, starring Michael Starzynski, Michael J. Galante, Anne DeFazio, Christopher Wagner, Sára Kovácsi, John Kreuzer, Pamela Rose Mangus, Christopher Andreana, and Gail Golden stepping in for Mary Kate O'Connell. 2/23 - 3/10. Opening Friday 9/23. Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, additional Saturday matinees 3/2 and 3/9 at 3:00 with all shows on the O'Connell & Company Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

GRUMPY OLD MEN PUBLICITY BLURB: based on the 1993 Warner Bros. film Grumpy Old Men which starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret. It tells the story of two childhood friends, John Gustafson and Max Goldman, now aging neighbors. An old grudge resurfaces when a mysterious woman moves in across the street.

_____

THE LIGHT FANTASTIC, a play by Ike Holter, co-directed by Scott Behrend and John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Leah Berst, Melinda Capeles, Diane DiBernardo Alejandro Gabriel Gómez, Greg Howze, Ricky Needham, and Davida Evette Tolbert. Feb 22 - Mar 24 Thu - Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:00 (Mighty Taco Student Thursday tickets only $10) RLTP theater is at 456 Main Street, Buffalo (716) 629-3069 roadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE LIGHT FANTASTIC PUBLICITY BLURB: In an unremarkable town in rural Indiana, on an uneventful evening, something truly terrible occurs, and a small family is thrust into a tit-for-tat game of survival against forces that are far from human. A play that is equal parts drama and comedy, and brings old-school horror into the now and new.

_____

THE FOLKS AT HOME, a play by R Eric Thomas, directed by Daniel F. Lendzian, starring Josie DiVincenzo, P.K. Fortson, Roderick Garr, Shanntina Moore, Ryan Adam Norton, and Julianna Tracey. 2/9 - 3/2 Thu - Sat 7:30, at the Alleyway Theatre, 1 Curtain Up Alley, Buffalo, NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

Opening Wed 2/14 at 7:30, Industry Night Monday 2/19 at 7:30, Closing 3/2 at 8:00, Previews Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue 2/9,10,11, 13 at 7:30.

PUBLICITY BLURB: A love-letter to the great sitcoms of the 70s, THE FOLKS AT HOME by R Eric Thomas is a contemporary and hilarious look inside the homes of our neighbors. Roger and Brandon are an interracial couple living in South Baltimore and doing the best they can. A late mortgage, months of unemployment, and a possible ghost in the attic are all complicated when all of their parents show up at the door and need to move in. THE FOLKS AT HOME premiered at Baltimore Center Stage in 2022, and opens later this season at Indiana Repertory Theatre. Alleyway is proud to present the second staging of this new play.

_____

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES, a play by Neil Simon, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Lisa Hinca, David Lundy, and Reagan Zuber. Jan 25- March 30, shows run most Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (click or call for exact dates and times). Dinner at 6:00, Show at 7:30, Matinee dinner at 1:00, Show at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga (716) 395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

I OUGHTA BE IN PICTURES PUBLICITY BLURB: In this 1980 three-character "comedy-drama" (Neil Simon's 18th play) struggling Hollywood screenwriter Herbert Tucker who abandoned his family in NYC 16 years ago is visited by his daughter Libby who wants a career in the movies. It's up to Herb to straighten out his relationship with Libby, his career, and his girlfriend Steffy.

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

LES MISERABLES (8 shows) 3/12 - 18, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

MAMMA MIA! (8 shows) 4/9 - 14, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (5 shows) Friday 4/26 - 4/28 Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30

SHREK (5 shows) Thursday 5/16 - 5/19 Thu - Sat 7:00 also Sat-Sun 1:00

MJ THE MUSICAL (8 shows) 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Anthony Chase
Listen for Theater Talk, Friday morning at 6:45 and 8:45 during Morning Edition.
Peter Hall
Even though "semi-retired," Peter Hall continues to wear many hats. He is the Sunday afternoon host on WBFO's "sister station," WNED Classical where he has produced over 1,000 radio interviews with musical artists. If you see him at a theater with a pen in his hand, he's probably getting ready to co-host "Theater Talk" with Anthony Chase (heard Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. on WBFO) or to write a review for www.buffalorising.com. He is also a member of the "Artie Awards" committee (think "Tony Awards for Buffalo theaters").
