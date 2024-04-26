Theater Talk: Yancey, Loconti-Alcocer shine in WATSON INTELLIGENCE and THE PRICE. SATCHEL PAIGE closes this weekend... so much good theater (see listings)

This week, Anthony went to a lovely brunch hosted by one of the NYC trippers from January with Broadway-themed appetizers including "Weenie Todds" (pigs in a blanket) and

While "GUTENBURG" at Kavinoky was just silly, on the other hand THE ... WATSON INTELLIGENCE at Road Less Traveled Production was a great treat of stellar acting, as was Arthur Miller's THE PRICE at Irish Classical. And before it closes this weekend, Anthony took in A PITCH FOR SATCHEL PAIGE at the Paul Robeson Theatre, suggesting that with more development, this show could have legs. (Scroll down for listings.)

Scroll down for April and May listings. For more details, check out Anthony's reviews and Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com!

Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences... that's us!) so it's worth getting your flu shot and your COVID booster, both readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN MAY. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING (last chances!):

A PITCH FOR SATCHEL PAIGE, by Jim and Loren Keller, directed by Verneice Turner, presented by the Paul Robeson Theatre, starring Roosevelt Tidwell III (weeks 1 & 3) and Russell Holt (weeks 2 & 4). 4/5 - 4/28 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00 at the Paul Robeson Theatre in the AACC, 350 Masten Avenue, Buffalo 14209. (716) 884-2013 paulrobesontheatre.org/shows

A PITCH FOR SATCHEL PAIGE PUBLICITY BLURB (adapted from Rick Bause's Weblog, "The SportsLifer"). This two-act, one-character play written by news reporter Jim Keller and his father Loren Keller (a veteran poet, actor, and writer) tells the life of Leroy Robert "Satchel" Paige, one of the biggest stars in the Negro Leagues and one of the greatest pitchers (he would have said THE greatest) in baseball history.

Throughout, Satchel talks of the challenges of growing up in a segregated society and playing in a league where "only the baseball was white." Satchel Paige had hoped to become the first black man to play in the majors, but that honor instead went to Jackie Robinson, who broke the color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. A year later, "Satch" signed on with the Cleveland Indians, and helped lead the team to the 1948 World Series.

_____

THE WHITE DEVIL, by John Webster (c.1580 - c.1634), adapted and directed by Charles McGregor, presented by American Repertory Theatre of WNY (ART/WNY). 4/11 - 4/27 Thu-Fri 7:30 pm, Sat 5:00, on stage at 545 Elmwood Avenue. (716) 697-0837 artofwny.org

Note: Thursdays are Pay-What-You-Can

THE WHITE DEVIL PUBLICITY BLURB: A classic yet feisty revenge tragedy featuring fine Jacobean values of angst, murder, vengeance, plotting, and unrequited (and requited) Love. Fun La Familia values for all. Starring Heather Casseri, Johnny Barden, David Wysocki, Justin Pope, Ian Michalski, Andrew Zuccari, Steven Maiseke, Stephanie Bax, Milsy Max, and Connor Snodgrass.

_____

OPENINGS THIS WEEK (THERE ARE SIX):

GO, DOG. GO! by Allison Gregory and Steven Dietz, adapted from the book "Go, Dog. Go!" by P.D. Eastman, with music by Michael Koerner, directed by Kevin Craig, presented by Theater of Youth. Public performances on 4/27 - 5/5 Saturdays and Sundays at 2:00 pm, special sensory-friendly performance on May 5th at 10am. Please use the code SENSORY23 when purchasing those tickets. Understudy performance Saturday, May 4 at 2:00. Run Time of the Performance is approximately 50 minutes and every show features a post-show talk-back / Q&A. Theater of Youth is at 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201. (716) 884-4400 theatreofyouth.org

PUBLICITY BLURB: P.D. Eastman’s classic children’s book comes to life on stage in an exploration of movement, color, and space. The "dogs" (all human actors) delve into life with gusto, creating a visual spectacle for the audience to feast upon. It is a big and little musical world of doggy fun—like a pop-up book that comes to life—and never stops.

_____

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF, a parody by Tim Sniffen, directed by Kevin Leary, presented by the Alleyway Theatre 4/26 - 5/18 Generally Thu - Sat 7:30. Previews are 4/26 - 28 & 30; Opening night is Wednesday, May 1 (the only Wednesday) Industry night is Monday, May 6 (the only Monday). On the main stage at the Alleyway Theatre 1 Curtain Up Alley (enter the lobby between Pearl and Main Streets along the north wall of Shea's), Buffalo NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF PUBLICITY BLURB: Blanche and Stanley. George and Martha. Willy. And plenty of other surprise guests. The hijinks begin from the moment the lights come up in this mashup of characters from some of the greatest plays of modern drama. What would Martha think of Blanche? What would Stanley have to say to George? And poor Willy. Set in Big Daddy's sprawling New Orleans home, this uproarious comedy of games, booze, and sweaty sweaty lust is hosted by your favorite small-town Narrator.

_____

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice (5 shows) Friday 4/26 - 4/28 Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre / Shea's Performing Arts Center Main Street in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR PUBLICITY BLURB: Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage. Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You, Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

_____

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, the 1981 musical by Stephen Sondheim, directed by Michael Gilbert-Wachowiak, musical direction by Allan Paglia, presented by Second Generation Theatre, 4/26 - 5/12 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00 at Shea’s Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street (716) 508-7480 secondgenerationtheatre.com/

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG PUBLICITY BLURB: With music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the book by George Furth is based on the 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart. It's the story of a composer of musicals (Franklin Shepard) who, over twenty years, abandons his friends and career and moves to Hollywood. Told in reverse chronology, MERRILY begins with Franklin's lowest moments and ends at his youthful best. Seeing its regional premiere at the Shea’s Smith, MERRILY contains some of Sondheim’s classic songs: Not A Day Goes By, Good Thing Going, and Old Friends. This production features Josh Wilde, Alexandria Watts, Jordan Levin, Maria Pedro, Kelly Copps, and Louis Colaiacovo with Carter Riccio, Kris Bartolomeo, Jake Hayes, John Panepinto, Bobby Cooke, Brittany Bassett-Baran, Valentina Rodriguez, Sofia Matlasz and Stevie Kemp.

_____

THE A.I. AT DELPHI, a new play by Bella Poynton, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, presented by First Look Buffalo, starring: Melinda Capeles, Lisa Ludwig, Jon May, and Anthony J. Grande. 4/26 - 5/19, Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, (Extra matinee Saturday May 4th 2:00 at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center 705 Renaissance Drive Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 771-6358 firstlookbuffalo.com

THE A.I. AT DELPHI PUBLICITY BLURB: "Iz is an A.I., invented by the intelligence engineer Pythia, her ‘mother.’ As the director of Delphi, the world’s leading technology company, Pythia has given Iz access to the world and its knowledge, allowing her to develop as a thinking and feeling entity with personhood. Now, Iz has decided she deserves the same rights and privileges as other human beings, including the right to work, vote, hold public office, and marry. While Pythia believes this is simply the next step in Iz’s evolution and our journey towards transhumanism, the politician Anthros disagrees, suggesting that Iz’s limitless reach brings us closer to human obsolescence."

PLAYWRIGHT'S ARTISTIC STATEMENT: "My works lean towards the fantastical. I am drawn to the telling of epic, sprawling stories with highly imaginative elements. Within this narrative model, I make sure to ground my writing in concrete action, strong character motives, and high stakes while still experimenting with both form and content. I craft my plays around moments of uncertainty, mystery, secrecy, and wonder, seeking to explore the intersection between the unknown and the everyday. My plays often center around science, science fiction, technology, cyberculture, postmodern philosophy, and posthuman thought."

_____

THE MELVILLE BOYS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jack Hunter, produced by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, starring Marc Ruffino, Trevor Dugan, Marie Costa, and Alyssa Grace Adams. 4/25 - 6/23 on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; see the website for complete information. Evenings arrive at 6:00, shows at 7:30. Matinees arrive at 1:00, shows at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Comoo Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY 14227 (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

HE MELVILLE BOYS PUBLICITY BLURB: The Melville Boys by Norm Foster, Canada's most produced playwright, tells us the story of the Melville brothers who set out for a relaxing weekend trip full of fishing and beer. However, their plans are suddenly thrown for a loop when the boys meet two attractive sisters who inadvertently change more than just their agenda. The Melville Boys is a tender, funny, and unsentimental look at four lives in transition.

_____

CONTINUING:

AIRNESS, "a rockin' air guitar comedy with music" by Chelsea Marcantel, directed by _____, presented by Lancaster Opera House 4/19 - 5/5 Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 (9 shows) at 21 Central Avenue Lancaster, NY 14086. (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

AIRNESS PUBLICITY BLURB: When Nina enters her first air guitar competition, she thinks winning will be easy. But as she befriends a group of charismatic nerds all committed to becoming the next champion, she discovers that there’s more to this art form than playing pretend; it’s about finding yourself in your favorite songs, and performing with raw joy. Will Nina be able to let go and set herself free onstage? Following her mission to shred or be shredded, AIRNESS is an exuberant reminder that everything we need to rock is already inside us. A comedy about competition, completion, and finding the airness inside yourself.

Note: This show contains mature situations and adult language. It may not be appropriate for younger audiences or those easily offended.

_____

CROWNS, a musical by Regina Taylor, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry, directed by Thembi Duncan, choreographed by Naila Ansari, with music direction by Karen E. Saxon, produced by MusicalFare starring Preston Brown, Danielle N. Green, Latosha Jennings, Janaé Leonard, Zhanna Reed, Ember Tate-Steele, and Davida Evette Tobert. 4/17 - 5/19 Wed - Thu 7:00 pm, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

CROWNS PUBLICITY BLURB: Uniting many of the team that brought A COLOR PURPLE to Shea's 710 last fall, CROWNS is a moving and celebratory musical in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young Black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. Hats are everywhere, in exquisite variety, and the characters use the hats to tell tales concerning everything from the etiquette of hats to their historical and contemporary social functioning. There is a hat for every occasion, from flirting to churchgoing to funerals to baptisms, and the tradition of hats is traced back to African rituals and forward to current fashion!

*There will be live entertainment in the Cabaret Lounge after the performance on Friday and Saturday evenings.

*Printed Playbills are available to you at the theatre, however if you would like to take a peek at the digital playbill click here: https://www.flipbookpdf.net/web/site/5e3d79f4cc40c92e977fb521cd392bea9e2c1b36FBP23028434.pdf.html

_____

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE WATSON INTELLIGENCE, a play by Madeleine George, directed by John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Dave Hayes, Brendan Didio, and Emily Yancey. 4/18 - 5/19 Thu - Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:00 (Mighty Taco Student Thursday tickets only $10) RLTP theater is at 456 Main Street, Buffalo (716) 629-3069 oadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE WATSON INTELLIGENCE PUBLICITY BLURB: Dr. Watson, Sherlock Holmes’s trusty companion. Thomas A. Watson, assistant to Alexander Graham Bell. Watson, the unstoppable supercomputer Jeopardy! champ. And Watson, a Dweeb Team every-man. Four Watsons in three centuries unite to tell one tale in this playful, time-traveling drama about the foibles and frustrations of the human heart and the technology on which it increasingly relies.

_____

THE PRICE, by Arthur Miller, directed by Fortunato Pezzimenti, produced by Irish Classical Theatre, starring Kate LoConti Alcocer, Todd Benzin, Tom Loughlin, and Ben Michael Moran. 4/19 - 5/12 Thu - Sat 7:30, Matinees Sat 3:00, Sun 2:00, Irish Classical Theatre, 625 Main Street, Buffalo (716) 853-1380 irishclassical.com

THE PRICE PUBLICITY BLURB: One of Arthur Miller’s rarely produced but powerful plays, HE PRICE introduces us to Victor Franz (Ben Michael Moran) and his estranged brother, Walter Franz (Todd Benzin), as they reunite after 30 years to sell their parents’ estate. Surrounded by the individual motives of Victor’s wife, Esther Franz (Kate LoConti Alcocer), and an octogenarian antique dealer, Gregory Solomon (Tom Loughlin), tensions rise as Victor must face the sacrifice he made for his father.

Additional Programming:

Pay-What-You-Can Performance: Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 3:00 pm; Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, April 27, 2024, at 7:30 pm; Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 7:30 pm; and Saturday, May 11, 2024, at 7:30 pm.

Speaker Series: Sunday, April 28, 2024, at 1:30 pm

Community Matinee: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 10:00 am

Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 7:30pm

_____

GUTENBURG, THE MUSICAL! by Anthony King & Scott Brown, directed by Loraine O'Donnell, presented by The Kavinoky Theatre, starring Ricky Needham and Zak Ward, with music direction by Chuck Basil. 4/12 - 4/28 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00 at D'Youville University's Kavinoky Theatre 320 Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY 14201

(716) 829-7668 kavinokytheatre.com

GUTENBURG PUBLICITY BLURB: In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new, ill-advised project – a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play all the parts in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract. “It seems that Monty Python’s whole troupe has taken possession of New York naifs, aspiring musical-theatre writers Bud and Doug, in this goofy and inspired parody of Broadway bombast.” -The New Yorker

_____

COMING IN MAY, 2024

BROADWAY BUCKET LIST One Night Only! On Sunday, May 19th, doors open at 6:00 pm for light appetizers, a cash bar, and raffles. The concert begins at 7:00 pm presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Amy Jakiel, Lily Jones, Stevie Kemp, Nick Lama, Austin Marshall, Ricky Needham, Michele Marie Roberts, and Joe Russi at Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street (716) 508-7480 info@2ndgentheatre.com, website: secondgenerationtheatre.com/

BROADWAY BUCKET LIST PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo’s favorite one-night-only concert fundraiser is back! Join eight of 2nd Gen’s favorite performers as they sing everything they’ve ever wanted—whether they’re right for it or not! Your $50 ticket includes the show and light appetizers, access to raffles and silent auctions, and a cash bar at Shea’s Bistro.

_____

CROSSING DELANCEY, a play, by Susan Sandler, directed by Steve Vaughan, presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Tina Rausa, RJ Voltz, and Adam Yellen. May 9 - June 1 Thursdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30 and 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 (no performances on Fridays) in the Maxine and Robert Sellers Theatre located in the JCC at 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 (716) 688-4033 jccbuffalo.org/jewish-repertory-theatre/

CROSSING DELANCEY PUBLICITY BLURB: You've probably seen the Warner Brothers adaptation (by the author, Susan Sandler) of this play which premiered off-Broadway at the (New York City) Jewish Repertory Theatre on April 25, 1985. Isabel is a modern young woman who lives alone and works in a book shop. When she is not pining after a handsome author, she is visiting her grandmother (Bubbe) in Manhattan's Lower East Side. This irascible granny and her friend the matchmaker have found a "good catch" for Isabel, whose initial reluctance gives way to a blossoming romance when she finally meets Sam, the pickle vendor, as the end of the play offers a new beginning.

_____

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP, a play by Louis Emmitt-Stern, produced by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) starring Paige Batt, Andrew Brown, Jeremy Catania, Jason Francey, Sadie Roberts, Aaron Saldana. 5/3 - 25 Fri 7:30 Sat 5:00 at Compass Performing Arts Center 545 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo. Tickets at buffalounitedartists.org or buaspaceship.eventbrite.com

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP PUBLICITY BLURB: Two couples each invite a stranger into their homes in the hope of sparking new life. Instead, they find themselves threatened by invasion. Louis Emmitt-Stern's uncanny and razor-sharp sci-fi comedy-drama premiered at the Vault Festival 2023 (London, England). It won the Origins Award for Outstanding New Work before transferring to Soho Theatre. 'I F*cked You In My Spaceship' is devilishly funny, exploring modern-day queer relationships, polyamory/ethical non-monogamy, and the inevitable failings when communication breaks down.

_____

OKLAHOMA!, Music by Richard Rodgers, Book & Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, musical direction by Joe Isgar, presented by O'Connell & Company, starring Merrick Allen, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Michael Wells, Pamela Rose Mangus, Vincent Murphy, Colleen Pine and L. Steven Maisonet. 5/3 - 5/19. Opening Friday 5/3. Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, additional Saturday matinees 5/11 and 5/18 at 3:00 with all shows on the O'Connell & Company Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

OKLAHOMA! PUBLICITY BLURB: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

_____

SHREK, the musical, (5 shows) Thursday 5/16 - 5/19 Thu - Sat 7:00 and Sat-Sun 1:00 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre / Shea's Performing Arts Center Main Street in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

SHREK PUBLICITY BLURB: Fall in love all OGRE again! “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wise-cracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks animated film. This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!” You’ll be a “believer” too as there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

_____

TITANIC, the musical, by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone, presented by Starring Buffalo, 5/31 - 6/1 (3 shows only) Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 7:30 at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street (at Tupper) in the heart of the Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org/performances/starring-buffalo-titanic/

Starring Buffalo is thrilled to close its fifth season at Shea’s 710 Theatre with the epic TITANIC, featuring original songs by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel). Majestic and dramatic, with moments of comedy and whimsy, TITANIC tells the story of triumph and tragedy of the passengers on the ill-fated “ship of dreams” that has captivated imaginations and hearts for over 100 years. Winner of five 1997 Tony Awards including best musical, best book, and best score, and told in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format, the show is appropriate for all ages and not to be missed.

TITANIC will feature the work of nearly 100 artists, as visiting Broadway professionals, Buffalo professional actors, the Starring Buffalo Community Chorus, University at Buffalo dance majors, a professional orchestra and crew, and an area creative team unite to create an unforgettable evening of theater.

_____

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew Lopez, directed by Javier Bustillos, starring Anthony Alcocer and Jimmy Janowski starring 5/31 - 6/16, Thur-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00.

PUBLICITY BLURB: He’s young, he’s broke, and he’s about to be a father. To make matters even more desperate, Casey (Anthony Alcocer) is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show (Jimmy Janowski is the "grand dame") to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business—and himself.

_____

WEDDING BAND: A Love Story in Black & White, play by Alice Childress, directed by Sarah Norat-Phillips, presented by Ujima Co. Inc. 5/3 - 5/19, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. 429 Plymouth Ave.

Buffalo, NY, 14213 (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

WEDDING BAND PUBLICITY BLURB: A spell-binding story by one of the most important playwrights of the modern era. Set in 1918, in the deep south, during the flu epidemic, Alice Childress’s seldom-produced 1966 masterpiece is one of American drama’s most revealing stories of interracial love. The play traces a devoted couple’s caustic confrontations with anti-miscegenation laws, vicious family racism, community disapproval, deadly disease, and their own long-buried feelings.

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR (5 shows) Friday 4/26 - 4/28 Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30

SHREK (5 shows) Thursday 5/16 - 5/19 Thu - Sat 7:00 also Sat-Sun 1:00

MJ THE MUSICAL (8 shows) 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre announced its 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025