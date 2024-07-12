Theater Talk: Summer break? Not here. Shows from Shaw to Chautauqua and in between include stunning BIRTHDAY CANDLES. (See listings)

This week on Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about the summer season. The Chautauqua Theater Company has begun with a stunning production of BIRTHDAY CANDLES, a play workshopped at CTC that has gone on to success in other venues and is now "back home," all part of Chautauqua Institution's 150th anniversary. It's the last weekend to see the first of this summer's two Shakespeare in Delaware Park plays - THE WINTER'S TALE - and then, while they're setting up for THE COMEDY OF ERRORS on the main stage, the traveling show A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR is coming to a venue near you (see listings below). O'Connell & Company has a new version of THE GOLDEN GIRLS, done in drag, which continues to delight audiences. And opera is back at Artpark in Lewiston with

PUCCINI’S GREATEST: A GALA OPERA CONCERT, conducted by Gil Rose with the Buffalo Philharmonic, a chorus, and soloists up from the Metropolitan Opera in New York City. ***NOTE*** Bellissima Productions at the Allendale Theater (Theater of Youth) has delayed by one week ALICE BY HEART, set in the London "tubes" during the WWII blitz. The musical will now open on July 18.

The Shaw Festival is more than up and running, with many shows near capacity at the three main theaters (Festival, Royal George, and Jackie Maxwell) plus shows such as THE SHAW VARIETY SHOW in their "Spiegeltent."

See the Artie Award winners below and see the Artie nominees below that.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN MAY. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING:

PUCCINI’S GREATEST: A GALA OPERA CONCERT, conducted by Gil Rose with the Buffalo Philharmonic, a chorus, soloists up from the Met in New York City, three-time Grammy Award-winning Soprano Latonia Moore, along with Baritone Michael Chioldi, Tenor Gregory Turay, Soprano Kristin Sampson, Soprano Tatev Baroyan and Tenor Dominick Chenes one show only Sunday, July 14 at 2 pm on the Artpark Main Stage in Lewiston, NY

_____

THE WINTER'S TALE, by Shakespeare, directed by Kate Powers, starring Todd Benzin, VerNia Garvin, Jake Hayes, Daniel Lendzian, Gabriella McKinley, Kate Olena, Annette Daniels Taylor, and many others, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. 6/20-7/14 6 days a week, Tue - Sun, except Monday, performances begin at 7:00. All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted during intermission. Seating is not provided. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs and to picnic on “Shakespeare Hill,” near the Rose Garden / Marcy Casino in Delaware Park.

THE WINTER'S TALE explores platonic love, romantic love, & parental love, and the way that sudden jealousy can endanger all these kinds of connection. Without provocation, King Leontes suspects his pregnant wife, Queen Hermione, of having an affair with his childhood friend, King Polixenes. He exiles his baby daughter and puts his wife on trial. The Winter’s Tale asks, what do we do AFTER the unspeakable thing has taken place? How do we rebuild community in the wake of a tragedy?

_____

OPENING:

ALICE BY HEART DELAYED ONE WEEK ***NEW DATES***

WHEN: July 18-20 & 25-27 at 7:30pm - Doors at 7:15pm

July 21 & 28 at 3:00pm - Doors at 2:45pm

ALICE BY HEART, a musical by Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Jessie Nelson, starring Madeline Rehm as "Alice," Quinn McGillion as Alfred/White Rabbit, and many others. 7/18 - 7/28 Thu - Sat 7:30; Sun 3:00 at The Allendale Theatre/Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Content Warning: sexual references, depiction of violence, drug use, implied gun violence, serious illness and death

ALICE BY HEART PUBLICIITY BLURB: From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, ALICE BY HEART explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times. Content Warning: sexual references, depiction of violence, drug use, implied gun violence, serious illness and death

_____

BIRTHDAY CANDLES, a play by Noah Haidle, presented by the Chautauqua Theater Company, in the Bratton Theater. Previews: July 5–7; Performance Dates: July 9–21 at various times (some at 2:30, 4:00, or 7:30) on various days. For details, visit tickets.chq.org/landing.html

BIRTHDAY CANDLES PUBLICITY BLURB: Ernestine Ashworth contemplates her cosmic insignificance on her 17th birthday, a feeling that follows her through the swift passage of time. In the blink of an eye, she reaches her 18th birthday, hurtles toward her 41st, accelerates into her 70th, and glides into her 101st. Birthday Candles is a heartfelt and humorous story that guides the audience through the significant, challenging, and remarkable moments as time inexorably marches on. One ordinary woman’s life is measured by the simple tradition of baking a birthday cake.

Originally developed as a New Play Workshop during the 2017 season and then performed around the country, Chautauqua will finally mount its own full production of Birthday Candles. What a fitting way to open CTC’s mainstage season and celebrate Chautauqua Institution’s 150th birthday!

BIRTHDAY CANDLES may not be suitable for youth under 8. Note: for more details on all the CTC offerings, visit www.chq.org/chautauqua-theater-company/in-the-news/chautauqua-theater-company-announces-2024-season/

____

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES - VOL. 5 GOLDEN IS THE NEW BLACK, play by David Cerda, directed by Todd Warfield, presented by O'Connell & Company, starring Michael Seitz, Joey Bucheker, Michael Bebe Blasdell, and Matt Rittler. 7/11-7/21. Thu - Sun 7:30, additional Sunday matinee 7/21 at 3:00. No performance Saturday 7/20, with all shows on the O'Connell & Company Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

THE GOLDEN GIRLS: THE LOST EPISODES BLURB: Buffalo’s geriatric “Fab Four” return with all-new episodes of this naughty drag parody of America's favorite sitcom. Join Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia, and their whacky friends and relatives for all new adventures.

Episode One: Caged Miami Heat– Find out what happens when the girls are arrested and thrown in jail for the murder of their long-lost cook, Coco.

Episode Two: Murder on the Sicilian Express– Sophia has been murdered and all of the girls have a motive to kill her! Luckily Jessica Fletcher of Cabot Cove is in town to help solve the case and capture the killer in this Golden Girls/Murder She Wrote crossover episode. Which one of the girls finally had enough of Sophia to kill her?

_____

HUNDRED DAYS, a musical by The Bengsons, directed by Susan Drozd, produced by MusicalFare, starring Anna Krempholtz, Theresa Quinn, Kevin Stevens, Nick Stevens, Samantha Sugarman, and Jay Wollin. 7/10 - 8/4 Wed, Thu at 7, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 & 7:30, Sun at 2 on the MusicalFare Theatre mainstage c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street (tip: enter the campus off Getzville Road) Amherst, NY 14226 musicalfare.com (716) 839-8540

HUNDRED DAYS PUBLICITY BLURB: HUNDRED DAYS is an uncensored, exhilarating and heartrending true story about embracing uncertainty, taking a leap, and loving as if you only had 100 days to live. With magnetic chemistry and anthemic music, creators Abigail and Shaun Bengson explore a fundamental question: how do we make the most of the time that we have? On the mainstage; performed without an intermission.

_____

CONTINUING:

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR, an hour-long abridged version of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by Shakespeare, starring Isaiah Brown, Katie Osborn, Norm Sham, Lauren Teller, and Ayden Herreid. 6/12 - 8/19 most evenings, but not when there's a play on the main stage on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park (THE WINTER'S TALE runs June 20 to July 14 and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS runs July 25 to August 18). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted.

All performances are at 7:00PM unless otherwise indicated.

REMAINING TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS:

REMAINING TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS (visit here https://shakespeareindelawarepark.org/2024-tour-locations/ for venue addresses and updates):

Monday, July 15th – Grand Island Nike Base and then, while the main stage in the park is dark the tour returns to daily shows for a week:

July 16th – Quaker Arts Pavillion

July 17th – Penn Dixie Fossil Park

July 18th – Kenan Center

July 19th – Central Terminal

July 21st – Freedom Run Winery *2 shows: 4:30 & 7:00*

July 22nd – Taylor Rd. Cabin

July 23rd – Forest Lawn The Meadow

July 24th – The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

NOTE: Thursday, July 25 – August 18 THE COMEDY OF ERRORS is on the main stage, and so for the rest of the summer A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S TOUR will only be performed on the following four Mondays:

Monday, July 29th – Academy Park

Monday, August 5th – Erie Canal Boat “Seneca Chief” at Canalside

Monday, August 12th – Town of Tonawanda Show Mobile – Aquatic & Fitness Center

Monday, (August 19th – Bassett Park (FINAL PERFORMANCE)

_____

OPENINGS LATER THIS JULY:

DON’T DRINK THE WATER, a comedy/farce by Woody Allen (Allen’s First Broadway Hit), directed by Jay Desiderio, presented by Desiderio Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, starring Robert Insana, Lisa Hinca, Sarah Emmerling, David Lundy, Nate Chateaux, Joel Weiss, Brendan Cunningham, Ian Michalski, Geno Delmaro, Mary Moebius and Don Williams. Jul 20 - Sep 7: Shows run most Thursdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and some Wednesdays. Dinner 6pm show at 7:30pm Matinees dinner 1pm show at 2:30 at 204 Como Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY. 14227. Info/reservations call (716) 395-3207

DON’T DRINK THE WATER PUBLICITY BLURB: A cascade of comedy and a solid hit on Broadway in 1966, this crazy Woody Allen comedy/farce takes place in an unnamed country somewhere behind the Iron Curtain. It is the story of an American tourist, his wife and daughter who rush into the U.S. embassy two steps ahead of the secret police who suspect them of spying and taking pictures in an unauthorized area. To stay out of jail, the Hollanders take refuge in the American Embassy, which is temporarily being run by the absent ambassador's diplomatically incompetent son. The plot thickens as they carefully and frantically plan their escape. The ambassador’s son and the Hollander’s daughter even have time to fall in love.

_____

FABULATION OR, THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE, a play by Lynn Nottage (known for SWEAT*, RUINED*, and INTIMATE APPAREL, among others). (*Pulitzer Prize Winner) presented by Chautauqua Theater Company in the Bratton Theater. Previews: July 27-28; Performance Dates: July 30–August 4 at various times (some at 2:30, 4:00, or 7:30) on various days. For details, visit tickets.chq.org/landing.html

FABULATION OR, THE RE-EDUCATION OF UNDINE PUBLICITY BLURB:

Undine is a powerful and successful business owner basking in the glory of all her accomplishments. She has everything from wealth to love and a fabulous wardrobe to match, but life has a wicked sense of humor. The man she believes is the love of her life pulls the ultimate disappearing act, stealing everything and leaving her pregnant and penniless. Plummeting down the precarious ladder of society, Undine finds herself grappling with the disintegration of her once-perfect life as she is forced to return to her humble roots in Brooklyn and the family she once abandoned. Can Undine manifest her future without acknowledging her past?

Fabulation is a sharp-witted satirical comedy that takes us from riches to rags, through twists and turns, and reveals the unexpected joys within chaos.

This production includes adult content — depictions of drug use and harsh language — and may not be suitable for youth 13 and under. Note: for more details on all the CTC offerings, visit www.chq.org/chautauqua-theater-company/in-the-news/chautauqua-theater-company-announces-2024-season/

______

OPENINGS IN AUGUST:

THE LIGHT AND THE DARK (THE LIFE AND TIMES OF ARTEMISIA GENTILESCHI), a play by Kate Hamill, directed by Jade King Carroll, presented by Chautauqua Theater Company in the Bratton Theater. Previews: Aug. 10–14, Performance Dates: Aug. 15–23

THE LIGHT AND THE DARK PUBLICITY BLURB: Artemisia Gentileschi, a trailblazing artist, was the most successful female painter of the 17th century. Her artistic legacy endures as one of the few Baroque-era female artists, with dozens of paintings exhibited globally alongside Rafael and Caravaggio. Artemisia, characterized by her irreverence and audacity, aspired to attain immortality through her groundbreaking work. However, her journey took an unexpected turn, marked by a series of brutal betrayals that forever altered her life and art. The resulting transformation kindled a fire within her, a flame that continues to astonish and resonate with audiences today.

The Light and The Dark delves into the profound impact of art in assuaging trauma and explores the transformative power of female rage in reshaping societal paradigms.

This production includes adult content — nudity, a depiction of torture and an act of sexual violence as well as profanity — and may not be suitable for youth 13 and under. Note: for more details on all the CTC offerings, visit www.chq.org/chautauqua-theater-company/in-the-news/chautauqua-theater-company-announces-2024-season/

_____

SHEA'S BUFFALO 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

The 33rd Annual Artie Awards were held on Monday, June 10th, at Shea's 710 Theatre. Check out the list of winners below and scroll further down to see the original nominees for each award.

The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, while a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as, raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

Congratulations to the 2024 Artie Award Winners!

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ben Michael Moran, The Price

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doug Weyand

_____

AND HERE FOR REFERENCE ARE THE THE 33RD ANNUAL 2024 ARTIE AWARDS NOMINATIONS as announced on Monday, May 20, on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube Channel or watch on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Youtube channel here:

1. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

A Great Wilderness, Buffalo United Artists

Kindertransport, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

The Sound Inside, D’Youville Kavinoky

Wedding Band, Ujima Theater Company

2. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

Kinky Boots, MusicalFare

Little Shop of Horrors, Lancaster Opera House

Merrily We Roll Along, Second Generation Theatre

Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare

3. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

Catherine Burkhard/Mariangela Mercurio, London Calling

Chris Kelly, Romeo and Juliet

Kyle LoConti, The Sound Inside

Fortunato Pezzimenti, The Price

4. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lou Colaiacovo, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Susan Drozd, Twelfth Night

Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

Michael Wachowiak, Merrily We Roll Along

5. OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, The Color Purple

Joey Bucheker, Oklahoma

Carlos R.A. Jones, Twelfth Night

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

Eric Deeb Weaver, Rocky Horror Show

6. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Belfast Girls, Irish Classical Theatre Company

The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence, Road Less Traveled Theater

Death of Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, Alleyway Theatre

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

7. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Crowns, MusicalFare

Go Dog Go!, Theatre of Youth

Murder Ballad, Road Less Traveled Productions

Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare

8. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Alejandro Gómez, Bloom

Jack Hunter, The Homecoming

Ben Michael Moran, The Price

Michael Starzynski, A Great Wilderness

Paul Todaro, Faith Healer

9. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, The Homecoming

Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

Shanntina Moore, Cullud Wattah

Darleen Pickering Hummert, Crossing Delancey

Emily Yancey, The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence

10. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Chris Hatch, Romeo and Juliet

Greg Howze, The Light Fantastic

Stan Klimecko, The Homecoming

Tom Loughlin, The Price

Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

11. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Lanie Shannon, Hamlet

Marie Costa, The Melville Boys

Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

Ellen Horst, Kindertransport

Davida Evette Tolbert, The Light Fantastic

12. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Steve Copps, Kinky Boots

Kevin Deese, Reefer Madness

Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

Sean Ryan, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Josh Wilde, Merrily We Roll Along

13. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Nicole Cimato, Chicago

Jetaun Louie, The Color Purple

Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

Mary Kate O’Connell, Sunset Boulevard

Maria Pedro, Beautiful

14. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael J. Galante, Sunset Boulevard

Austin Marshall, Showtune

Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots

Dan Urtz, Rocky Horror Show

15. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Bethany Burrows, Kinky Boots

Heather Casseri, Sunset Boulevard

Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

Curtis Lovell, The Color Purple

16. OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Lindsay Brandon-Hunter, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Philip Farugia, The Natural Horse

Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

Peter Horn, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Gretchen Didio, Beautiful

17. OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

David Butler, Grumpy Old Men

David Dwyer, The Price

Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Kristina Siegel, The Homecoming

Sarah Waechter, The AI At Delphi

18. OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Ed Hallborg, Romeo and Juliet, MUSIC AND SOUND

Tom Makar, Betrayal, SOUND

Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

Emma Schimminger, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, SOUND

Hannah Wolland, Fauci - Kramer, VIDEOGRAPHY

19. OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, The Color Purple

Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

Vanna Deux, Kinky Boots (the Angels)

Kari Drozd, Guys and Dolls

Lise Harty, The Price

20. EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

AI at Delphi by Bella Poynton

Blue Xmas by Charmagne Chi

Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

The Bowling Play by Kelly Copps

The White Devil adaptation of John Webster by Charles McGregor and Arianna Lasting

21. CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doug Weyand

