Theater Talk: Spectacular!!! Arties, MJ THE MUSICAL (Shea's), THE PRODUCERS (LOH), WELL BEHAVED WOMEN (MF), PRIVATE LIVES (ICTC), and next week the opera THREE DECEMBERS based on a Terrence McNally story.

This week, Anthony and Peter talk about the successful Artie Awards, MJ THE MUSICAL at Shea's, THE PRODUCERS at Lancaster Opera House, PRIVATE LIVES at Irish Classical, WELL BEHAVED WOMEN, a cabaret at MusicalFare, and next week Buffalo Opera Unlimited presents Jake Heggie's opera THREE DECEMBER based on a story by Terrence McNally.

At MJ Peter appreciated the on-stage homage paid to Bob Fosse and Fred Astaire, and Anthony reminds us to check out videos of The Nicholas Brothers. (They were phenominal.) See listings below. See the Artie Award winners below that. And see the nominees before that.

COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences... that's us!) so it's worth getting your flu shot and your COVID booster, both readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN MAY. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSINGS this week.

MJ: THE MUSICAL (Only 8 shows), book by Lynn Nottage, national tour presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre / Shea's Performing Arts Center on Main Street in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

MJ PUBLICITY BLURB: He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Buffalo as MJ, the multi-Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its Buffalo premiere at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in June.

_____

OPENINGS (in alphabetical order):

ALICE BY HEART, a musical by Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Jessie Nelson, starring Madeline Rehm as "Alice," Quinn McGillion as Alfred/White Rabbit, and many others. 7/11 - 7/21 Thu - Sat 7:30; Sun 3:00 at The Allendale Theatre/Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

Content Warning: sexual references, depiction of violence, drug use, implied gun violence, serious illness and death

ALICE BY HEART PUBLICIITY BLURB: From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, ALICE BY HEART explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times. Content Warning: sexual references, depiction of violence, drug use, implied gun violence, serious illness and death

_____

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR, an hour-long abridged version of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by Shakespeare, starring Isaiah Brown, Katie Osborn, Norm Sham, Lauren Teller, and Ayden Herreid. 6/12 - 8/19 most evenings, but not when there's a play on the main stage on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park (THE WINTER'S TALE runs June 20 to July 14 and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS runs July 25 to August 18). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted.

All performances are at 7:00PM unless otherwise indicated.

TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS:

June 14th – West Seneca Bandshell

June 15th – Niawanda Park

June 17th – TBA

June 18th – Clarence Town Park Concert Shell

June 19th – Autumn Creek/Windsong Place

June 24th – Canterbury Woods

July 1st – Richard E. Pascucci Memorial Bandshell

July 8th – Galanti Park

July 15th – Grand Island Nike Base

July 16th – Quaker Arts Pavillion

July 17th – Penn Dixie Fossil Park

July 18th – Kenan Center

July 19th – Central Terminal

July 21st – Freedom Run Winery *2 shows: 4:30 & 7:00*

July 22nd – Taylor Rd. Cabin

July 23rd – Forest Lawn The Meadow

July 24th – The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center

July 29th – Academy Park

August 5th – TBA

August 12th – Town of Tonawanda Show Mobile – Aquatic & Fitness Center

August 19th – Bassett Park

_____

CONTINUING:

PRIVATE LIVES, play by Noel Coward, directed by Chris Kelly, presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, starring Anna Fernandez, Ben Michael Moran, Maria Pedro, Darryl Semira, and Jenn Stafford. 6/7 - 6/30, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 3:00, Sun 2:00. Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203 (716) 853-1380 irishclassical.com/private-lives/

Pay-What-You-Will Performances: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:00 pm and

all Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, June 15, 22, 29

(*Purchase in-person at the Box Office on the performance day. Seating subject to availability.)

Industry Night: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Speaker Series: Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 1:30 pm

Community Matinee: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 10:00 am

Young Professionals Night: Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 7:30 pm

Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:30 pm

PRIVATE LIVES PUBLICITY BLURB: Elyot and Amanda are both happily married… for the second time. Both honeymooning with their new spouses Sibyl and Victor, the couple finds themselves staying in adjacent rooms at the same hotel. Despite a volatile history, this chance encounter reignites their flame, causing chaos for their new spouses.

_____

THE MELVILLE BOYS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jack Hunter, produced by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, starring Marc Ruffino, Trevor Dugan, Marie Costa, and Alyssa Grace Adams. 4/25 - 6/23 on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; see the website for complete information. Evenings arrive at 6:00, shows at 7:30. Matinees arrive at 1:00, shows at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Comoo Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY 14227 (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

HE MELVILLE BOYS PUBLICITY BLURB: The Melville Boys by Norm Foster, Canada's most produced playwright, tells us the story of the Melville brothers who set out for a relaxing weekend trip full of fishing and beer. However, their plans are suddenly thrown for a loop when the boys meet two attractive sisters who inadvertently change more than just their agenda. The Melville Boys is a tender, funny, and unsentimental look at four lives in transition.

_____

THE PRODUCERS, the musical by Mel Brooks, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 6/7 - 6/23 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 (Note: Performance Saturday, June 22 is at 2:30, not 7:30!) 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org

THE PRODUCERS PUBLICITY BLURB: Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film. Now as a big Broadway musical, The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive “Springtime for Hitler”), hiring a director, raising the money, and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

_____

WELL BEHAVED WOMEN, a cabaret musical, directed by Davida Evette Tolbert, starring Leah Berst, Sam Crystal, Timiyah Love, and Brittney Leigh Morton. 6/7 - 6/16 Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Presented in the Premier Cabaret space, at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen University 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

WELL BEHAVED WOMEN PUBLICITY BLURB: You know the old saying: "Well-behaved women seldom make history." But in this contemporary song cycle, we feature women who fought to have their voices heard and bravely made their mark on the world. Woman such as Billie Jean King, Frida Kahlo, Harriet Tubman, Cleopatra and Malala Yousafzai are just some of the fierce and impactful female trailblazers whose incredible stories are brought to life through powerful, emotional and often hilarious songs, leaving audiences entertained, moved and inspired.

_____

OPENINGS LATER THIS JUNE:

THE WINTER'S TALE, by Shakespeare, directed by Kate Powers, starring VerNia Garvin, Annette Daniels Taylor, Gabriella McKinley, Briege Lennon, Daniel Lendzian, Todd Benzin, and others, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. 6/20-7/14 Tue - Sun, Performances begin at 7:00 except Monday. All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted during intermission. Seating is not provided. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to Shakespeare Hill, near the Rose Garden / Marcy Casino in Delaware Park.

THE WINTER'S TALE explores platonic love, romantic love, & parental love, and the way that sudden jealousy can endanger all these kinds of connection. Without provocation, King Leontes suspects his pregnant wife, Queen Hermione, of having an affair with his childhood friend, King Polixenes. He exiles his baby daughter and puts his wife on trial. The Winter’s Tale asks, what do we do AFTER the unspeakable thing has taken place? How do we rebuild community in the wake of a tragedy?

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre announced its 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

The 33rd Annual Artie Awards were held on Monday, June 10th, at Shea's 710 Theatre. Check out the list of winners below and scroll further down to see the original nominees for each award.

The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, while a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.

The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as, raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.

Congratulations to the 2024 Artie Award Winners!

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Ben Michael Moran, The Price

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doug Weyand

_____

AND HERE FOR REFERENCE ARE THE THE 33RD ANNUAL 2024 ARTIE AWARDS NOMINATIONS as announced on Monday, May 20, on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube Channel or watch on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Youtube channel here:

1. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

A Great Wilderness, Buffalo United Artists

Kindertransport, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

The Sound Inside, D’Youville Kavinoky

Wedding Band, Ujima Theater Company

2. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

Kinky Boots, MusicalFare

Little Shop of Horrors, Lancaster Opera House

Merrily We Roll Along, Second Generation Theatre

Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare

3. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

Catherine Burkhard/Mariangela Mercurio, London Calling

Chris Kelly, Romeo and Juliet

Kyle LoConti, The Sound Inside

Fortunato Pezzimenti, The Price

4. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lou Colaiacovo, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Susan Drozd, Twelfth Night

Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

Michael Wachowiak, Merrily We Roll Along

5. OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, The Color Purple

Joey Bucheker, Oklahoma

Carlos R.A. Jones, Twelfth Night

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

Eric Deeb Weaver, Rocky Horror Show

6. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Belfast Girls, Irish Classical Theatre Company

The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence, Road Less Traveled Theater

Death of Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, Alleyway Theatre

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

7. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Crowns, MusicalFare

Go Dog Go!, Theatre of Youth

Murder Ballad, Road Less Traveled Productions

Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare

8. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Alejandro Gómez, Bloom

Jack Hunter, The Homecoming

Ben Michael Moran, The Price

Michael Starzynski, A Great Wilderness

Paul Todaro, Faith Healer

9. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, The Homecoming

Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

Shanntina Moore, Cullud Wattah

Darleen Pickering Hummert, Crossing Delancey

Emily Yancey, The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence

10. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Chris Hatch, Romeo and Juliet

Greg Howze, The Light Fantastic

Stan Klimecko, The Homecoming

Tom Loughlin, The Price

Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

11. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Lanie Shannon, Hamlet

Marie Costa, The Melville Boys

Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

Ellen Horst, Kindertransport

Davida Evette Tolbert, The Light Fantastic

12. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Steve Copps, Kinky Boots

Kevin Deese, Reefer Madness

Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

Sean Ryan, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Josh Wilde, Merrily We Roll Along

13. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Nicole Cimato, Chicago

Jetaun Louie, The Color Purple

Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

Mary Kate O’Connell, Sunset Boulevard

Maria Pedro, Beautiful

14. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael J. Galante, Sunset Boulevard

Austin Marshall, Showtune

Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots

Dan Urtz, Rocky Horror Show

15. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Bethany Burrows, Kinky Boots

Heather Casseri, Sunset Boulevard

Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

Curtis Lovell, The Color Purple

16. OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Lindsay Brandon-Hunter, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Philip Farugia, The Natural Horse

Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

Peter Horn, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Gretchen Didio, Beautiful

17. OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

David Butler, Grumpy Old Men

David Dwyer, The Price

Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Kristina Siegel, The Homecoming

Sarah Waechter, The AI At Delphi

18. OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Ed Hallborg, Romeo and Juliet, MUSIC AND SOUND

Tom Makar, Betrayal, SOUND

Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

Emma Schimminger, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, SOUND

Hannah Wolland, Fauci - Kramer, VIDEOGRAPHY

19. OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, The Color Purple

Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

Vanna Deux, Kinky Boots (the Angels)

Kari Drozd, Guys and Dolls

Lise Harty, The Price

20. EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

AI at Delphi by Bella Poynton

Blue Xmas by Charmagne Chi

Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

The Bowling Play by Kelly Copps

The White Devil adaptation of John Webster by Charles McGregor and Arianna Lasting

21. CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doug Weyand

