Theater Talk: The Tonys; closing Sunday THE PRODUCERS at LOH, MELVILLE BOYS at Desiderio's; BOU presents Jake Heggie's opera (Terrence McNally inspired) THREE DECEMBERS at Shea's Smith
This week, Anthony and Peter talk about the Tony Awards show, good and "needs improvement," THE PRODUCERS at Lancaster Opera House, and Buffalo Opera Unlimited presents Jake Heggie's opera THREE DECEMBER based on a story by Terrence McNally. See listings below.
See the 2024 Tony nominees and winners here: https://playbill.com/article/tony-awards-winners-2024
See the Artie Award winners below that. And see the Artie nominees below that.
Check out Anthony's reviews and Javier's "On the Boards" at theatertalkbuffalo.com for more details!opera
Peter's reviews appear in Buffalo Rising (buffalorising.com).
COVID and the flu are still affecting theatrical performers (and audiences... that's us!) so it's worth getting your COVID booster, both readily available at pharmacies everywhere. Did you know that, for your convenience, you can get your COVID booster AND your flu shot simultaneously, and if your age qualifies, you can also get your RSV vaccine with those other two. After Anthony told Peter that he "doubled up" then Peter "tripled up" and you can too!
LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN MAY. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."
CLOSING:
THE MELVILLE BOYS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jack Hunter, produced by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, starring Marc Ruffino, Trevor Dugan, Marie Costa, and Alyssa Grace Adams. 4/25 - 6/23 on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; see the website for complete information. Evenings arrive at 6:00, shows at 7:30. Matinees arrive at 1:00, shows at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Comoo Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY 14227 (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com
HE MELVILLE BOYS PUBLICITY BLURB: The Melville Boys by Norm Foster, Canada's most produced playwright, tells us the story of the Melville brothers who set out for a relaxing weekend trip full of fishing and beer. However, their plans are suddenly thrown for a loop when the boys meet two attractive sisters who inadvertently change more than just their agenda. The Melville Boys is a tender, funny, and unsentimental look at four lives in transition.
_____
THE PRODUCERS, the musical by Mel Brooks, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 6/7 - 6/23 Fri-Sat 7:30, Sun 2:30 (Note: Performance Saturday, June 22 is at 2:30, not 7:30!) 21 Central Avenue, Lancaster, NY 14086 (716) 683-1776 lancasteropera.org
THE PRODUCERS PUBLICITY BLURB: Bialystock and Bloom! Those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film. Now as a big Broadway musical, The Producers once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record twelve Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night.
The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive “Springtime for Hitler”), hiring a director, raising the money, and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.
_____
OPENING:
THE WINTER'S TALE, by Shakespeare, directed by Kate Powers, starring VerNia Garvin, Annette Daniels Taylor, Gabriella McKinley, Briege Lennon, Daniel Lendzian, Todd Benzin, and others, presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park. 6/20-7/14 Tue - Sun, Performances begin at 7:00 except Monday. All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public, with donations gratefully accepted during intermission. Seating is not provided. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to Shakespeare Hill, near the Rose Garden / Marcy Casino in Delaware Park.
THE WINTER'S TALE explores platonic love, romantic love, & parental love, and the way that sudden jealousy can endanger all these kinds of connection. Without provocation, King Leontes suspects his pregnant wife, Queen Hermione, of having an affair with his childhood friend, King Polixenes. He exiles his baby daughter and puts his wife on trial. The Winter’s Tale asks, what do we do AFTER the unspeakable thing has taken place? How do we rebuild community in the wake of a tragedy?
_____
THREE DECEMBERS, opera by Jake Heggie and Gene Scheer, based on Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s unpublished play “Some Christmas Letters” presented by Buffalo Opera Unlimited, directed by Jessica Ann Best, music direction by Matt Marco, starring Jessica Ann Best as Madeline, Mary Fetterman as Beatrice, and Patrick Connolly as Charlie. Fri 6/21 at 7:30, Sun 6/23 at 2:30 at Shea's Smith Theater, 658 Main Street, Buffalo. Call 716-847-0850 or visit sheas.org/performances/three-decembers/
THREE DECEMBERS PUBLICITY BLURB: In 2007, Jake Heggie (of DEAD MAN WALKING) composed a chamber opera, THREE DECEMBERS, with a libretto by Gene Scheer based on a text Terrence McNally (libretto for DEAD MAN WALKING) had created in 1999 for a Christmas concert to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS titled "Some Christmas Letters (and a Couple of Phone Calls, Too)." THREE DECEMBERS is a poignant opera about a dysfunctional family grappling with secrets, lies, and a longing for connection. The opera follows the lives of Broadway actress Madeline Mitchell and her two adult children, Bea and Charlie, as they navigate through three crucial holiday seasons.
_____
CONTINUING:
ALICE BY HEART, a musical by Steven Sater, Duncan Sheik, and Jessie Nelson, starring Madeline Rehm as "Alice," Quinn McGillion as Alfred/White Rabbit, and many others. 7/11 - 7/21 Thu - Sat 7:30; Sun 3:00 at The Allendale Theatre/Theatre of Youth 203 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201
Content Warning: sexual references, depiction of violence, drug use, implied gun violence, serious illness and death
ALICE BY HEART PUBLICIITY BLURB: From the Tony and Grammy award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress), Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.
As they travel through the tale, ALICE BY HEART explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This world-premiere musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times. Content Warning: sexual references, depiction of violence, drug use, implied gun violence, serious illness and death
_____
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S TOUR, an hour-long abridged version of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM by Shakespeare, starring Isaiah Brown, Katie Osborn, Norm Sham, Lauren Teller, and Ayden Herreid. 6/12 - 8/19 most evenings, but not when there's a play on the main stage on "Shakespeare Hill" in Delaware Park (THE WINTER'S TALE runs June 20 to July 14 and THE COMEDY OF ERRORS runs July 25 to August 18). All performances are FREE, non-ticketed and open to the public. Donations are graciously accepted.
All performances are at 7:00PM unless otherwise indicated.
REMAINING TOUR DATES/LOCATIONS:
June 24th – Canterbury Woods
July 1st – Richard E. Pascucci Memorial Bandshell
July 8th – Galanti Park
July 15th – Grand Island Nike Base
July 16th – Quaker Arts Pavillion
July 17th – Penn Dixie Fossil Park
July 18th – Kenan Center
July 19th – Central Terminal
July 21st – Freedom Run Winery *2 shows: 4:30 & 7:00*
July 22nd – Taylor Rd. Cabin
July 23rd – Forest Lawn The Meadow
July 24th – The Niagara Arts & Cultural Center
July 29th – Academy Park
August 5th – TBA
August 12th – Town of Tonawanda Show Mobile – Aquatic & Fitness Center
August 19th – Bassett Park
_____
PRIVATE LIVES, play by Noel Coward, directed by Chris Kelly, presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company, starring Anna Fernandez, Ben Michael Moran, Maria Pedro, Darryl Semira, and Jenn Stafford. 6/7 - 6/30, Thu - Sat 7:30, Sat 3:00, Sun 2:00. Irish Classical Theatre Company 625 Main Street Buffalo NY 14203 (716) 853-1380 irishclassical.com/private-lives/
Pay-What-You-Will Performances: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at 3:00 pm and
all Saturday evenings at 7:30 pm, June 15, 22, 29
(*Purchase in-person at the Box Office on the performance day. Seating subject to availability.) Open Captioned Performance: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 7:30 pm
PRIVATE LIVES PUBLICITY BLURB: Elyot and Amanda are both happily married… for the second time. Both honeymooning with their new spouses Sibyl and Victor, the couple finds themselves staying in adjacent rooms at the same hotel. Despite a volatile history, this chance encounter reignites their flame, causing chaos for their new spouses.
_____
OPENINGS LATER THIS JUNE:
Shea's Buffalo Theatre announced its 2024 - 2025 season
SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29
HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27
& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24
THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025
THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025
SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025
_____
The 33rd Annual Artie Awards were held on Monday, June 10th, at Shea's 710 Theatre. Check out the list of winners below and scroll further down to see the original nominees for each award.
The Artie Awards began in 1991 and are held each year to celebrate Western New York's Theatre Community. To be eligible for an Artie, an artist must live and work in the Buffalo area, while a theater must produce work locally, primarily with local artists.
The Artie Awards is an opportunity to recognize Western New York’s theater arts, as well as, raise funds for the HIV/AIDS & Immunodeficiency Clinic at ECMC. Over the years, through contributions from theatre audiences and proceeds from red ribbon sales, the Arties have raised over $500,000 for AIDS-related charities.
https://www.wned.org/community/screenings-and-events/artie-awards/
Congratulations to the 2024 Artie Award Winners!
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Ben Michael Moran, The Price
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along
OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along
OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night
OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest
EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Doug Weyand
_____
AND HERE FOR REFERENCE ARE THE THE 33RD ANNUAL 2024 ARTIE AWARDS NOMINATIONS as announced on Monday, May 20, on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube Channel or watch on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Youtube channel here:
1. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
A Great Wilderness, Buffalo United Artists
Kindertransport, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY
The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company
The Sound Inside, D’Youville Kavinoky
Wedding Band, Ujima Theater Company
2. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s
Kinky Boots, MusicalFare
Little Shop of Horrors, Lancaster Opera House
Merrily We Roll Along, Second Generation Theatre
Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare
3. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic
Catherine Burkhard/Mariangela Mercurio, London Calling
Chris Kelly, Romeo and Juliet
Kyle LoConti, The Sound Inside
Fortunato Pezzimenti, The Price
4. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Lou Colaiacovo, Tick, Tick, BOOM!
Susan Drozd, Twelfth Night
Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple
Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots
Michael Wachowiak, Merrily We Roll Along
5. OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Naila Ansari, The Color Purple
Joey Bucheker, Oklahoma
Carlos R.A. Jones, Twelfth Night
Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots
Eric Deeb Weaver, Rocky Horror Show
6. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
Belfast Girls, Irish Classical Theatre Company
The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre
Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence, Road Less Traveled Theater
Death of Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, Alleyway Theatre
The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company
7. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Crowns, MusicalFare
Go Dog Go!, Theatre of Youth
Murder Ballad, Road Less Traveled Productions
Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company
Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare
8. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Alejandro Gómez, Bloom
Jack Hunter, The Homecoming
Ben Michael Moran, The Price
Michael Starzynski, A Great Wilderness
Paul Todaro, Faith Healer
9. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Tracie Lane, The Homecoming
Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price
Shanntina Moore, Cullud Wattah
Darleen Pickering Hummert, Crossing Delancey
Emily Yancey, The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence
10. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY
Chris Hatch, Romeo and Juliet
Greg Howze, The Light Fantastic
Stan Klimecko, The Homecoming
Tom Loughlin, The Price
Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play
11. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Lanie Shannon, Hamlet
Marie Costa, The Melville Boys
Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic
Ellen Horst, Kindertransport
Davida Evette Tolbert, The Light Fantastic
12. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Steve Copps, Kinky Boots
Kevin Deese, Reefer Madness
Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along
Sean Ryan, Tick, Tick, BOOM!
Josh Wilde, Merrily We Roll Along
13. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Nicole Cimato, Chicago
Jetaun Louie, The Color Purple
Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple
Mary Kate O’Connell, Sunset Boulevard
Maria Pedro, Beautiful
14. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Louis Colaiacovo, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael J. Galante, Sunset Boulevard
Austin Marshall, Showtune
Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots
Dan Urtz, Rocky Horror Show
15. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Leah Berst, Tick, Tick, BOOM!
Bethany Burrows, Kinky Boots
Heather Casseri, Sunset Boulevard
Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along
Curtis Lovell, The Color Purple
16. OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE
Lindsay Brandon-Hunter, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf
Philip Farugia, The Natural Horse
Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night
Peter Horn, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf
Gretchen Didio, Beautiful
17. OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN
David Butler, Grumpy Old Men
David Dwyer, The Price
Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf
Kristina Siegel, The Homecoming
Sarah Waechter, The AI At Delphi
18. OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT
Ed Hallborg, Romeo and Juliet, MUSIC AND SOUND
Tom Makar, Betrayal, SOUND
Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS
Emma Schimminger, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, SOUND
Hannah Wolland, Fauci - Kramer, VIDEOGRAPHY
19. OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Jenna Damberger, The Color Purple
Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest
Vanna Deux, Kinky Boots (the Angels)
Kari Drozd, Guys and Dolls
Lise Harty, The Price
20. EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY
AI at Delphi by Bella Poynton
Blue Xmas by Charmagne Chi
Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola
The Bowling Play by Kelly Copps
The White Devil adaptation of John Webster by Charles McGregor and Arianna Lasting
21. CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Doug Weyand