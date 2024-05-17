Theater Talk: Anthony recalls original co-host Jim Santella; 8 good shows closing; still up: CROSSING DELANCEY at JRT, MELVILLE BOYS at Desiderio's

Jim Santella, the Buffalo radio legend who helped launch this Theater Talk radio show on WBFO with Anthony Chase back in 1992, passed away under Hospice Care on Friday, May 10, at the age of 86. To read a touching tribute to Jim and learn how important he was to this radio show, visit Anthony's blog theatertalkbuffalo.com

On this episode of Theater Talk, Anthony and Peter talk about MusicalFare Theatre's ongoing negotiations to create a new performance space in Amherst (see below). Many shows (eight in all) are wrapping up their runs this weekend (see CLOSINGS below), while CROSSING DELANCEY, a charming rom-com, continues at the Jewish Repertory Theatre in Getzville, and THE MELVILLE BOYS ("more com than rom" says Anthony) continues at Desiderio's Dinner Theater in Cheektowaga). (Scroll down for listings.)

As of May 13, the Amherst Town Board has reversed its decision to borrow up to $11 million to finance a new MusicalFare Theatre building at the former Westwood Country Club. MusicalFare will lose its location on the Daemen University campus in May 2025. The Town Board vote only rescinds the bond resolution, not the town's lease with MusicalFare, and Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa, who is a proponent of the new theater space, said it forces the parties to seek a different source of financing for the project.

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN MAY. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING (last chances!):

CROWNS, a musical by Regina Taylor, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry, directed by Thembi Duncan, choreographed by Naila Ansari, with music direction by Karen E. Saxon, produced by MusicalFare starring Preston Brown, Danielle N. Green, Latosha Jennings, Janaé Leonard, Zhanna Reed, Ember Tate-Steele, and Davida Evette Tolbert. 4/17 - 5/19 Wed - Thu 7:00 pm, Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30 and 7:30, Sun 2:00 at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

CROWNS PUBLICITY BLURB: Uniting many of the team that brought A COLOR PURPLE to Shea's 710 last fall, CROWNS is a moving and celebratory musical in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young Black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. Hats are everywhere, in exquisite variety, and the characters use the hats to tell tales concerning everything from the etiquette of hats to their historical and contemporary social functioning. There is a hat for every occasion, from flirting to churchgoing to funerals to baptisms, and the tradition of hats is traced back to African rituals and forward to current fashion!

OKLAHOMA!, Music by Richard Rodgers, Book & Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs, directed and choreographed by Joey Bucheker, musical direction by Joe Isgar, presented by O'Connell & Company, starring Merrick Allen, Ashleigh Chrisena Ricci, Michael Wells, Pamela Rose Mangus, Vincent Murphy, Colleen Pine and L. Steven Maisonet. 5/3 - 5/19. Opening Friday 5/3. Thu - Sat 7:30, Sun 3:00, additional Saturday matinees 5/11 and 5/18 at 3:00 with all shows on the O'Connell & Company Mainstage, 4110 Bailey Avenue, Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 848-0800 oconnellandcompany.com

OKLAHOMA! PUBLICITY BLURB: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration remains, in many ways, their most innovative, setting the standards and rules of modern musical theatre. In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colorful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

ONCE, the musical, directed by Randall Kramer, presented by MusicalFare at Shea's 710 Theatre, starring Steve Copps (The Guy) and Renee Landrigan (The Girl). 5/2 - 5/19 Thu - Fri 7:30, Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00. Shea's 710 Theatre is located at 710 Main Stree, corner Tupper. Tickets for this production must be purchased separately through the Shea's 710 Box Office. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org/performances/once/

ONCE PUBLICITY BLURB: ONCE features an impressive ensemble of actors and musicians who play their own instruments onstage as they tell the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman suddenly takes an interest in his haunting love songs. Please note - This production is not a part of MusicalFare's Mainstage Subscription Season. Tickets for this production must be purchased separately through the Shea's 710 Box Office.

THE A.I. AT DELPHI, a new play by Bella Poynton, directed by Jeffrey Coyle, presented by First Look Buffalo, starring: Melinda Capeles, Lisa Ludwig, Jon May, and Anthony J. Grande. 4/26 - 5/19, Fri - Sat 8:00, Sun 2:00, (Extra matinee Saturday May 4th 2:00 at Canterbury Woods Performing Arts Center 705 Renaissance Drive Williamsville, NY 14221 (716) 771-6358 firstlookbuffalo.com

THE A.I. AT DELPHI PUBLICITY BLURB: "Iz is an A.I., invented by the intelligence engineer Pythia, her ‘mother.’ As the director of Delphi, the world’s leading technology company, Pythia has given Iz access to the world and its knowledge, allowing her to develop as a thinking and feeling entity with personhood. Now, Iz has decided she deserves the same rights and privileges as other human beings, including the right to work, vote, hold public office, and marry. While Pythia believes this is simply the next step in Iz’s evolution and our journey towards transhumanism, the politician Anthros disagrees, suggesting that Iz’s limitless reach brings us closer to human obsolescence."

PLAYWRIGHT'S ARTISTIC STATEMENT: "My works lean towards the fantastical. I am drawn to the telling of epic, sprawling stories with highly imaginative elements. Within this narrative model, I make sure to ground my writing in concrete action, strong character motives, and high stakes while still experimenting with both form and content. I craft my plays around moments of uncertainty, mystery, secrecy, and wonder, seeking to explore the intersection between the unknown and the everyday. My plays often center around science, science fiction, technology, cyberculture, postmodern philosophy, and posthuman thought."

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE WATSON INTELLIGENCE, a play by Madeleine George, directed by John Hurley, presented by Road Less Traveled Productions, starring Dave Hayes, Brendan Didio, and Emily Yancey. 4/18 - 5/19 Thu - Sat at 7:30, Sun at 2:00 (Mighty Taco Student Thursday tickets only $10) RLTP theater is at 456 Main Street, Buffalo (716) 629-3069 oadlesstraveledproductions.org

THE WATSON INTELLIGENCE PUBLICITY BLURB: Dr. Watson, Sherlock Holmes’s trusty companion. Thomas A. Watson, assistant to Alexander Graham Bell. Watson, the unstoppable supercomputer Jeopardy! champ. And Watson, a Dweeb Team every-man. Four Watsons in three centuries unite to tell one tale in this playful, time-traveling drama about the foibles and frustrations of the human heart and the technology on which it increasingly relies.

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF, a parody by Tim Sniffen, directed by Kevin Leary, presented by the Alleyway Theatre. 4/26 - 5/18 Thu - Sat 7:30 on the main stage at the Alleyway Theatre 1 Curtain Up Alley (enter the lobby between Pearl and Main Streets along the north wall of Shea's), Buffalo NY 14202 716-852-2600 alleyway.com

DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF PUBLICITY BLURB: Blanche and Stanley. George and Martha. Willy. And plenty of other surprise guests. The hijinks begin from the moment the lights come up in this mashup of characters from some of the greatest plays of modern drama. What would Martha think of Blanche? What would Stanley have to say to George? And poor Willy. Set in Big Daddy's sprawling New Orleans home, this uproarious comedy of games, booze, and sweaty sweaty lust is hosted by your favorite small-town Narrator.

WEDDING BAND: A Love Story in Black & White, play by Alice Childress, directed by Sarah Norat-Phillips, presented by Ujima Co. Inc. 5/9 - 5/19, Fri - Sat 7:30, Sun 4:00. 429 Plymouth Ave.

Buffalo, NY, 14213 (716) 322-5178 ujimacoinc.org

WEDDING BAND PUBLICITY BLURB: A spell-binding story by one of the most important playwrights of the modern era. Set in 1918, in the deep south, during the flu epidemic, Alice Childress’s seldom-produced 1966 masterpiece is one of American drama’s most revealing stories of interracial love. The play traces a devoted couple’s caustic confrontations with anti-miscegenation laws, vicious family racism, community disapproval, deadly disease, and their own long-buried feelings.

OPENINGS / CLOSINGS (TWO SHORT RUNS THIS WEEKEND):

BROADWAY BUCKET LIST One Night Only! On Sunday, May 19th, doors open at 6:00 pm for light appetizers, a cash bar, and raffles. The concert begins at 7:00 pm presented by Second Generation Theatre, starring Amy Jakiel, Lily Jones, Stevie Kemp, Nick Lama, Austin Marshall, Ricky Needham, Michele Marie Roberts, and Joe Russi at Shea's Smith Theatre, 658 Main Street (716) 508-7480 info@2ndgentheatre.com, website: secondgenerationtheatre.com/

BROADWAY BUCKET LIST PUBLICITY BLURB: Buffalo’s favorite one-night-only concert fundraiser is back! Join eight of 2nd Gen’s favorite performers as they sing everything they’ve ever wanted—whether they’re right for it or not! Your $50 ticket includes the show and light appetizers, access to raffles and silent auctions, and a cash bar at Shea’s Bistro.

SHREK, the musical, (5 shows) Thursday 5/16 - 5/19 Thu - Sat 7:00 and Sat-Sun 1:00 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre / Shea's Performing Arts Center Main Street in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

SHREK PUBLICITY BLURB: Fall in love all OGRE again! “Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek…” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wise-cracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash-hit DreamWorks animated film. This Tony Award®-winning fairy tale musical adventure features songs from Jeanine Tesori (Kimberly Akimbo; Caroline, or Change), a sidesplitting book by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire (Kimberly Akimbo) and brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life. USA Today raves, “Altogether irresistible!” You’ll be a “believer” too as there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

CROSSING DELANCEY, a play, by Susan Sandler, directed by Steve Vaughan, presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Tina Rausa, RJ Voltz, and Adam Yellen. May 9 - June 1 Thursdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30 and 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 (no performances on Fridays) in the Maxine and Robert Sellers Theatre located in the JCC at 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 (716) 688-4033 jccbuffalo.org/jewish-repertory-theatre/

CROSSING DELANCEY PUBLICITY BLURB: You've probably seen the Warner Brothers adaptation (by the author, Susan Sandler) of this play which premiered off-Broadway at the (New York City) Jewish Repertory Theatre on April 25, 1985. Isabel is a modern young woman who lives alone and works in a book shop. When she is not pining after a handsome author, she is visiting her grandmother (Bubbe) in Manhattan's Lower East Side. This irascible granny and her friend the matchmaker have found a "good catch" for Isabel, whose initial reluctance gives way to a blossoming romance when she finally meets Sam, the pickle vendor, as the end of the play offers a new beginning.

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP, a play by Louis Emmitt-Stern, produced by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) starring Paige Batt, Andrew Brown, Jeremy Catania, Jason Francey, Sadie Roberts, Aaron Saldana. 5/3 - 25 Fri 7:30 Sat 5:00 at Compass Performing Arts Center 545 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo. Tickets at buffalounitedartists.org or buaspaceship.eventbrite.com

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP PUBLICITY BLURB: Two couples each invite a stranger into their homes in the hope of sparking new life. Instead, they find themselves threatened by invasion. Louis Emmitt-Stern's uncanny and razor-sharp sci-fi comedy-drama premiered at the Vault Festival 2023 (London, England). It won the Origins Award for Outstanding New Work (before transferring to Soho Theatre). 'I F*cked You In My Spaceship' is devilishly funny, exploring modern-day queer relationships, polyamory/ethical non-monogamy, and the inevitable failings when communication breaks down.

THE MELVILLE BOYS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jack Hunter, produced by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, starring Marc Ruffino, Trevor Dugan, Marie Costa, and Alyssa Grace Adams. 4/25 - 6/23 on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; see the website for complete information. Evenings arrive at 6:00, shows at 7:30. Matinees arrive at 1:00, shows at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Comoo Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY 14227 (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

HE MELVILLE BOYS PUBLICITY BLURB: The Melville Boys by Norm Foster, Canada's most produced playwright, tells us the story of the Melville brothers who set out for a relaxing weekend trip full of fishing and beer. However, their plans are suddenly thrown for a loop when the boys meet two attractive sisters who inadvertently change more than just their agenda. The Melville Boys is a tender, funny, and unsentimental look at four lives in transition.

COMING LATER THIS MAY, 2024

TITANIC, the musical, by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone, presented by Starring Buffalo, 5/31 - 6/1 (3 shows only) Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 7:30 at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street (at Tupper) in the heart of the Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org/performances/starring-buffalo-titanic/

Starring Buffalo is thrilled to close its fifth season at Shea’s 710 Theatre with the epic TITANIC, featuring original songs by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel). Majestic and dramatic, with moments of comedy and whimsy, TITANIC tells the story of triumph and tragedy of the passengers on the ill-fated “ship of dreams” that has captivated imaginations and hearts for over 100 years. Winner of five 1997 Tony Awards including best musical, best book, and best score, and told in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format, the show is appropriate for all ages and not to be missed.

TITANIC will feature the work of nearly 100 artists, as visiting Broadway professionals, Buffalo professional actors, the Starring Buffalo Community Chorus, University at Buffalo dance majors, a professional orchestra and crew, and an area creative team unite to create an unforgettable evening of theater.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew Lopez, directed by Javier Bustillos, starring Anthony Alcocer and Jimmy Janowski. 5/31 - 6/16, Thur-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00.

PUBLICITY BLURB: He’s young, he’s broke, and he’s about to be a father. To make matters even more desperate, Casey (Anthony Alcocer) is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show (Jimmy Janowski is the "grand dame") to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business—and himself.

OPENINGS IN JUNE (a partial list in progress):

MJ: THE MUSICAL (8 shows) national tour presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre / Shea's Performing Arts Center on Main Street in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

PRIVATE LIVES, play by Noel Coward, presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company 6/7 - 6/30.

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE 5/31 - 6/16 presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, starring Anthony Alcocer and Jimmy Janowski.

THE PRODUCERS, the Mel Brooks musical, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 6/7 - 6/23.

WELL BEHAVED WOMEN 6/7 - 6/16 presented in the Cabaret space, at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

SHREK (5 shows) Thursday 5/16 - 5/19 Thu - Sat 7:00 also Sat-Sun 1:00

MJ THE MUSICAL (8 shows) 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

Shea's Buffalo Theatre announced its 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025