Theater Talk: Artie Nominations announced; Three shows still up - "SPACESHIP" (BUA), CROSSING DELANCEY (JRT) and THE MELVILLE BOYS (Desiderio's)

LOCAL LISTINGS ARE PRESENTED AS FOLLOWS: CLOSINGS (last chances to see these plays), then OPENINGS, followed by CONTINUING, followed by COMING IN MAY. Within the categories, shows are alphabetical by title, with any show starting with "The" under the letter "T."

CLOSING (last chances!):

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP, a play by Louis Emmitt-Stern, produced by Buffalo United Artists (BUA) starring Paige Batt, Andrew Brown, Jeremy Catania, Jason Francey, Sadie Roberts, Aaron Saldana. 5/3 - 25 Fri 7:30 Sat 5:00 at Compass Performing Arts Center 545 Elmwood Avenue Buffalo. Tickets at buffalounitedartists.org or buaspaceship.eventbrite.com

I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP PUBLICITY BLURB: Two couples each invite a stranger into their homes in the hope of sparking new life. Instead, they find themselves threatened by invasion. Louis Emmitt-Stern's uncanny and razor-sharp sci-fi comedy-drama premiered at the Vault Festival 2023 (London, England). It won the Origins Award for Outstanding New Work (before transferring to Soho Theatre). 'I F*cked You In My Spaceship' is devilishly funny, exploring modern-day queer relationships, polyamory/ethical non-monogamy, and the inevitable failings when communication breaks down.

_____

CONTINUING (in alphabetical order):

CROSSING DELANCEY, a play, by Susan Sandler, directed by Steve Vaughan, presented by The Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY, starring Arin Lee Dandes, Darleen Pickering Hummert, Tina Rausa, RJ Voltz, and Adam Yellen. May 9 - June 1 Thursdays at 7:30, Saturdays at 3:30 and 7:30, Sundays at 2:00 (no performances on Fridays) in the Maxine and Robert Sellers Theatre located in the JCC at 2640 N Forest Rd, Getzville, NY 14068 (716) 688-4033 jccbuffalo.org/jewish-repertory-theatre/

CROSSING DELANCEY PUBLICITY BLURB: You've probably seen the Warner Brothers adaptation (by the author, Susan Sandler) of this play which premiered off-Broadway at the (New York City) Jewish Repertory Theatre on April 25, 1985. Isabel is a modern young woman who lives alone and works in a book shop. When she is not pining after a handsome author, she is visiting her grandmother (Bubbe) in Manhattan's Lower East Side. This irascible granny and her friend the matchmaker have found a "good catch" for Isabel, whose initial reluctance gives way to a blossoming romance when she finally meets Sam, the pickle vendor, as the end of the play offers a new beginning.

_____

THE MELVILLE BOYS, a play by Norm Foster, directed by Jack Hunter, produced by Desiderio's Dinner Theatre, starring Marc Ruffino, Trevor Dugan, Marie Costa, and Alyssa Grace Adams. 4/25 - 6/23 on select Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays; see the website for complete information. Evenings arrive at 6:00, shows at 7:30. Matinees arrive at 1:00, shows at 2:30. Desiderio's Dinner Theatre at Bobby J's, 204 Comoo Park Blvd. Cheektowaga NY 14227 (716)395-3207 mybobbyjs.com

HE MELVILLE BOYS PUBLICITY BLURB: The Melville Boys by Norm Foster, Canada's most produced playwright, tells us the story of the Melville brothers who set out for a relaxing weekend trip full of fishing and beer. However, their plans are suddenly thrown for a loop when the boys meet two attractive sisters who inadvertently change more than just their agenda. The Melville Boys is a tender, funny, and unsentimental look at four lives in transition.

_____

COMING LATER THIS MAY, 2024

TITANIC, the musical, by Maury Yeston and Peter Stone, presented by Starring Buffalo, 5/31 - 6/1 (3 shows only) Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 7:30 at Shea's 710 Theatre, 710 Main Street (at Tupper) in the heart of the Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org/performances/starring-buffalo-titanic/

Starring Buffalo is thrilled to close its fifth season at Shea’s 710 Theatre with the epic TITANIC, featuring original songs by Maury Yeston (Nine, Grand Hotel). Majestic and dramatic, with moments of comedy and whimsy, TITANIC tells the story of triumph and tragedy of the passengers on the ill-fated “ship of dreams” that has captivated imaginations and hearts for over 100 years. Winner of five 1997 Tony Awards including best musical, best book, and best score, and told in Starring Buffalo’s signature staged concert format, the show is appropriate for all ages and not to be missed.

TITANIC will feature the work of nearly 100 artists, as visiting Broadway professionals, Buffalo professional actors, the Starring Buffalo Community Chorus, University at Buffalo dance majors, a professional orchestra and crew, and an area creative team unite to create an unforgettable evening of theater.

_____

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, by Matthew Lopez, directed by Javier Bustillos, starring Anthony Alcocer and Jimmy Janowski. 5/31 - 6/16, Thur-Fri 7:30, Sat 3:30, Sun 2:00.

PUBLICITY BLURB: He’s young, he’s broke, and he’s about to be a father. To make matters even more desperate, Casey (Anthony Alcocer) is fired from his gig as an Elvis impersonator in a run-down, small-town Florida bar. When the bar owner brings in a B-level drag show (Jimmy Janowski is the "grand dame") to replace his act, Casey finds that he has a whole lot to learn about show business—and himself.

_____

OPENINGS IN JUNE (an incomplete list):

MJ: THE MUSICAL (8 shows) national tour presented by Shea's Performing Arts Center 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre / Shea's Performing Arts Center on Main Street in the heart of Buffalo's Theatre District. (716) 847-0850 sheas.org

_____

PRIVATE LIVES, play by Noel Coward, presented by The Irish Classical Theatre Company 6/7 - 6/30.

_____

THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE 5/31 - 6/16 presented by D'Youville's Kavinoky Theatre, starring Anthony Alcocer and Jimmy Janowski.

_____

THE PRODUCERS, the Mel Brooks musical, presented by Lancaster Opera House, 6/7 - 6/23.

_____

WELL BEHAVED WOMEN 6/7 - 6/16 presented in the Cabaret space, at MusicalFare Theatre, c/o Daemen College 4380 Main Street, Suite 123 Amherst, NY 14226 (716) 839-8540 musicalfare.com

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre continues its 2023-24 Broadway Season:

MJ THE MUSICAL (8 shows) 6/11 - 16, 2024 Tue - Fri 7:30, Sat 2:00 and 8:00, Sun 1:00 and 6:30 Runtime: 2 hours and 30 minutes

_____

Shea's Buffalo Theatre announced its 2024 - 2025 season

SOME LIKE IT HOT (8 shows), Sep 24 - 29

HAMILTON (16 shows), Oct 15 - 27

& JULIET (8 shows), Nov 19 - 24

THE LION KING (24 shows), Dec 18, 2024 - Jan 5, 2025

THE WIZ (8 shows), Mar 4 - 9, 2025

SHUCKED (8 shows), Mar 25 - 30, 2025

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL (8 shows), Apr 8 - 13, 2025

BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL (8 shows), Jun 24 - 29, 2025

_____

THE 33RD ANNUAL 2024 ARTIE AWARDS NOMINATIONS HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED!

On Monday, May 20, on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media YouTube Channel two of the four Artie Awards co-hosts, Anthony Chase and Curtis Lovell, announced the five finalists in each award category. Read below or watch on the Buffalo Toronto Public Media Youtube channel here:

1. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

A Great Wilderness, Buffalo United Artists

Kindertransport, Jewish Repertory Theatre of WNY

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

The Sound Inside, D’Youville Kavinoky

Wedding Band, Ujima Theater Company

2. OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

The Color Purple, Second Generation/Ujima/Shea’s

Kinky Boots, MusicalFare

Little Shop of Horrors, Lancaster Opera House

Merrily We Roll Along, Second Generation Theatre

Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare

3. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Scott Behrend/John Hurley, The Light Fantastic

Catherine Burkhard/Mariangela Mercurio, London Calling

Chris Kelly, Romeo and Juliet

Kyle LoConti, The Sound Inside

Fortunato Pezzimenti, The Price

4. OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Lou Colaiacovo, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Susan Drozd, Twelfth Night

Sarah Norat Phillips, The Color Purple

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

Michael Wachowiak, Merrily We Roll Along

5. OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Naila Ansari, The Color Purple

Joey Bucheker, Oklahoma

Carlos R.A. Jones, Twelfth Night

Michael Oliver-Walline, Kinky Boots

Eric Deeb Weaver, Rocky Horror Show

6. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Belfast Girls, Irish Classical Theatre Company

The Bowling Play, Second Generation Theatre

Curious Case of the Watson Intelligence, Road Less Traveled Theater

Death of Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, Alleyway Theatre

The Price, Irish Classical Theatre Company

7. OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Crowns, MusicalFare

Go Dog Go!, Theatre of Youth

Murder Ballad, Road Less Traveled Productions

Reefer Madness, O’Connell & Company

Sondheim on Sondheim, MusicalFare

8. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Alejandro Gómez, Bloom

Jack Hunter, The Homecoming

Ben Michael Moran, The Price

Michael Starzynski, A Great Wilderness

Paul Todaro, Faith Healer

9. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Tracie Lane, The Homecoming

Kate LoConti Alcocer, The Price

Shanntina Moore, Cullud Wattah

Darleen Pickering Hummert, Crossing Delancey

Emily Yancey, The (Curious Case of the) Watson Intelligence

10. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A PLAY

Chris Hatch, Romeo and Juliet

Greg Howze, The Light Fantastic

Stan Klimecko, The Homecoming

Tom Loughlin, The Price

Adam Yellen, The Bowling Play

11. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Lanie Shannon, Hamlet

Marie Costa, The Melville Boys

Diane DiBernardo, The Light Fantastic

Ellen Horst, Kindertransport

Davida Evette Tolbert, The Light Fantastic

12. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Steve Copps, Kinky Boots

Kevin Deese, Reefer Madness

Jordan Levin, Merrily We Roll Along

Sean Ryan, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Josh Wilde, Merrily We Roll Along

13. OUTSTANDING LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Nicole Cimato, Chicago

Jetaun Louie, The Color Purple

Gabriella McKinley, The Color Purple

Mary Kate O’Connell, Sunset Boulevard

Maria Pedro, Beautiful

14. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Louis Colaiacovo, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael J. Galante, Sunset Boulevard

Austin Marshall, Showtune

Dave Spychalski, Kinky Boots

Dan Urtz, Rocky Horror Show

15. OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Leah Berst, Tick, Tick, BOOM!

Bethany Burrows, Kinky Boots

Heather Casseri, Sunset Boulevard

Kelly Copps, Merrily We Roll Along

Curtis Lovell, The Color Purple

16. OUTSTANDING FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Lindsay Brandon-Hunter, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Philip Farugia, The Natural Horse

Stevie Kemp, Twelfth Night

Peter Horn, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Gretchen Didio, Beautiful

17. OUTSTANDING SET DESIGN

David Butler, Grumpy Old Men

David Dwyer, The Price

Collin Ranney, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf

Kristina Siegel, The Homecoming

Sarah Waechter, The AI At Delphi

18. OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL ELEMENT

Ed Hallborg, Romeo and Juliet, MUSIC AND SOUND

Tom Makar, Betrayal, SOUND

Katie Menke/John Rickus, The Light Fantastic, SPECIAL EFFECTS

Emma Schimminger, Death of a Streetcar Named Virginia Woolf, SOUND

Hannah Wolland, Fauci - Kramer, VIDEOGRAPHY

19. OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Jenna Damberger, The Color Purple

Vivian Del Bello, The Importance of Being Earnest

Vanna Deux, Kinky Boots (the Angels)

Kari Drozd, Guys and Dolls

Lise Harty, The Price

20. EMMANUEL FRIED AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING NEW PLAY

AI at Delphi by Bella Poynton

Blue Xmas by Charmagne Chi

Fauci and Kramer by Drew Fornarola

The Bowling Play by Kelly Copps

The White Devil adaptation of John Webster by Charles McGregor and Arianna Lasting

21. CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doug Weyand