Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
Buffalo, What’s Next?

Buffalo, What's Next? | The Unseen Jefferson Avenue, And Art And Economic Justice

Published December 15, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST
At least once each year, Pastor Kinzer Pointer from Agape Fellowship Baptist Church (www.facebook.com/agapechurchbuffalo) on Northland Avenue in Buffalo takes new UB Medical students on a tour of Jefferson Avenue, pointing out the issues that they need to have awareness of and people they should have empathy for. Today he talks about some of those unseen places that need but don't get the attention they need. Then Jay Moran brings us excerpts from a recent “Making Spaces” discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio (www.buffaloartsstudio.org, Twitter:@BuffArtsStudio) with Artist Matt Kenyon (Twitter:@mattckenyon), Artist Justin Dziama, Fruit Belt activist Dennice Barr (Twitter:@barr_dennice), UB professor Henry Louis Taylor Jr. (http://centerforurbanstudies.ap.buffalo.edu, Twitter:@maceo3) and others on art, urban planning and economic justice.

Latest Episodes
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Inspiration From Theater and Film In Daily Life
    Today, Victoria Perez, the newly appointed interim education and arts engagement director at Shea’s Buffalo - will talk of her role there, and also the Raices Theater Company she founded to spotlight Latinx themes – including “Islena” a one woman show she performed in there this summer. Then Jay Moran visits a recent meeting of the Wakanda Alliance, an Afrofuturist group that works with youth and others in Buffalo.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Grieving Families, And East Side Transportation Plans
    Michael Badger from Bethesda World Harvest International talks about what the East side needs, and speak about his support for the Grieving Families Act pending before Governor Kathy Hochul. Then Stephanie Simeon of Heart of the City Neighborhoods and Ashley Smith from GO Bike Buffalo talks about transportation, equity and the East Side trail plan.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Development, And Community Progress
    Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson looks at the lack of development on the East side with Angelea Preston. Then, Jay Moran is joined by Murray Holman from the Buffalo Peacekeepers and the Stop the Violence Coalition to discuss whether there has been any change or progress since the Tops shootings on 5/14.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Reggie Keith, operator of Canna House, Tammy Simon-Baldon, advocate for STEM education, Larry Stitts, chief coffee roaster, owner/operator “The Golden Cup”, and Talia Rodriguez, Associate Director, West Side Promise Neighborhood.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | The Seneca Nation - Gaming, Language, Culture And Education
    Dr. Lori Quigley, Chairwoman, Seneca Gaming Corporation (Twitter:@The Best8Hours) is a member of the Seneca Nation, and the Wolf Clan. She talks with Jay Moran about the economic impact of gaming in WNY, but also of the efforts to preserve the Seneca language, and the troubled history of Native American residential boarding schools.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo Police Practices, And Indigenous Studies At UB
    Geoff Kelly (Twitter: @ghkelly1969) from Investigative Post (@ipostnews) continues his reporting on Buffalo police, sharing his latest on racist attitudes and use of the N word in the department. Then Jason Corwin, Ph.D. (Onödowa'ga:'), a Clinical Assistant Professor in the Department of Indigenous Studies at UB (Twitter: @UBuffalo) talks with Jay Moran about various issues including the recent launch of a full Indigenous Studies Dept, there.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Payton Gendron: Guilty
    Today, one day after the Tops shooter pleaded guilty to murder and domestic terror charges, we have the entire hour with Attorney John Elmore, who represents the families of shooting victims Andre Mackneil and Kat Massey. A former prosecutor and state trooper, Elmore has worked on civil rights issues in Buffalo for years and is the author of “Fighting for Your Life: The African American Criminal Justice Survival Guide.”
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Buffalo Arts, History And Culture
    Jay Moran talks with Marvin Askew, Executive director, Buffalo City Ballet. Then Thomas O’Neil-White with Chae Hawk, a cinema and rap artist in Buffalo working on a history project involving the Buffalo Braves basketball team of the 1970s.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Producers’ Picks
    In our weekly “Producers’ Picks” episode we bring you highlights of recent important interviews with: Shondra Brown, author, “The Black Professional’s Guide: How to Navigate White Privilege in the Workplace.”, A talk on DEI for small business with Shia Arnold, Principal, Nurah and Associates, Otillie Woodruff, President; Denise V. Cobbs, Vice-President and Social Justice Chair Pamela Stephens-Jackson from the Buffalo chapter of AKA sorority- on-service.
  • Buffalo_Whats_Next_16X9safe.jpg
    Buffalo, What's Next? | Native American Music And The Providence Farm Collective
    Organizer Ed Koban talks about the Native American Music Awards, mental health, and more. Then, Hamadi Ali and Dao Kamara from the Providence Farm Collective share their stories of farming, culture, and community- touching on how they give back on the East side, and how they themselves need help to keep the collective growing.
