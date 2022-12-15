Buffalo, What's Next? | The Unseen Jefferson Avenue, And Art And Economic Justice

At least once each year, Pastor Kinzer Pointer from Agape Fellowship Baptist Church (www.facebook.com/agapechurchbuffalo) on Northland Avenue in Buffalo takes new UB Medical students on a tour of Jefferson Avenue, pointing out the issues that they need to have awareness of and people they should have empathy for. Today he talks about some of those unseen places that need but don't get the attention they need. Then Jay Moran brings us excerpts from a recent “Making Spaces” discussion at Buffalo Arts Studio (www.buffaloartsstudio.org, Twitter:@BuffArtsStudio) with Artist Matt Kenyon (Twitter:@mattckenyon), Artist Justin Dziama, Fruit Belt activist Dennice Barr (Twitter:@barr_dennice), UB professor Henry Louis Taylor Jr. (http://centerforurbanstudies.ap.buffalo.edu, Twitter:@maceo3) and others on art, urban planning and economic justice.