Buffalo, What's Next? | Relationship Building, Collective Action And Leadership Development

In 1996, a group of community leaders from labor, business and notably churches came together to work on community justice and equity issues, long before the Tops shooting on May 14. Today, Rev. Denise-Walden Glenn, the director of that group, VOICE Buffalo talks of their work and what the community needs. She’s joined by VOICE Buffalo Lead Community Organizer Tyrell Ford. They’ll look at advocacy work on behalf of the disabled, the fight against gun violence, their work with the incarcerated, and criminal justice reform.